NHS nurse strike dates: When are nurses going on strike in 2023?

Nurses have confirmed two more strike dates for January. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

NHS nurses have confirmed two consecutive days of strike action for January 2023 after their pay rise demands were ignored by the government.

Nursing staff across England have confirmed two more strike dates for 2023 following their history-making walkouts in December.

The Government failed to reopen negotiation talks surrounding their NHS pay, where they're demanding a 17% pay rise to match the cost of living, and better working conditions leading, to further action from the Royal College of Nursing.

The RCN said they have no choice but to do this as the general secretary and chief executive Pat Cullen has stated: "The government had the opportunity to end this dispute before Christmas but instead they have chosen to push nursing staff out into the cold again in January. I do not wish to prolong this dispute but the prime minister has left us with no choice.

“The voice of nursing will not be ignored. Staff shortages and low pay make patient care unsafe. The sooner ministers come to the negotiating table, the sooner this can be resolved. I will not dig in if they don’t dig in.”

Ambulance staff have also confirmed more strike dates after their pay demands were met with an inadequate response.

NHS strikes and protests continue as they fight for better working conditions. Picture: Alamy

When are the next NHS nurse strikes? And who's taking part?

The RCN has confirmed strike dates for the 18th and 19th of January 2023.

Following on from their two days in December, more trusts across England will be taking part in the walkout with a total of 55 going on strike - that's 11 more than last month. This means thousands of appointments and surgeries will be cancelled as a result.

During the strikes, certain categories of patients, such as unwell babies and cancer treatments, will be protected.

Members of the RCN in Wales and Northern Ireland won't be striking this time, the college has said all employees will have the opportunity to strike if the dispute continues.

Ambulance services - who are only attending emergency calls - have also confirmed further strikes dates for January which included the 11th and 23rd.

Why are NHS nurses striking and what's the latest in negotiations?

The RCN has said staff "have had enough of being taken for granted, enough of low pay and unsafe staffing levels".

The union has demanded staff receive a pay rise of at least 17% after years of low pay has "pushed nursing staff out of the profession and putting patient care at risk".

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said this is "obviously unaffordable".

Nurses have confirmed two more strike dates after Health Secretary Steve Barclay made no contact following their original industrial action.