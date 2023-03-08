Junior doctors strike 2023: Dates and what services will be affected?

8 March 2023, 12:13

Junior doctor strikes
Junior doctors are to stage a 72-hour walk out in March. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

NHS staff will be thrown into chaos again as junior doctors voted in favour of a huge three-day strike - but when is it and what are they striking for? Here's the latest.

Junior doctors joined in on the industrial strike action sweeping the UK in 2023 and confirmed they would be completing a 72-hour strike in March.

Following months of negotiations on pay and working conditions, junior doctors in England will walk out and will bring even further chaos to the struggling NHS.

Nurse and ambulance strikes, which have been history-making events this year, have currently been called off as pay talks have been reopened.

Read more: March strikes 2023: Who are striking and when?

Read more: March teacher strikes: When are they and what's the latest in negotiations?

So when are the junior doctor strikes? And how will NHS services be affected? Here's the latest news.

Junior doctors protesting over pay
Junior doctors are demanding a 26% pay rise. Picture: Alamy

When are junior doctors striking in England?

Members of the British Medical Association in England will go on strike from Monday, 13th March until 15th March - that's a total of 72 hours.

Junior doctors are being instructed not to begin any shift that is due to start after 06:59 on Monday 13 March 2023 or before 06:59 hours on Thursday 16 March 2023.

The industrial action will be a full stoppage of work, including night shifts, on-call shifts, and non-resident work.

The BMA has confirmed up to 47,600 medics will be walking out of hospitals after an overwhelming majority supported the strike action.

How will the junior doctor strike affect patients?

The strike days will see junior doctors walk out of both routine and emergency care without any emergency cover left in place.

However, by law they can only strike from life-and-limb emergency car if the NHS has found cover.

Why are junior doctors striking?

The BMA announced strikes as they campaign for a 26% pay rise which they have said is pay restoration to 2008 levels.

BMA junior doctors committee co-chairs, Dr Robert Laurenson and Dr Vivek Trivedi, said: "The Government has only itself to blame, standing by in silent indifference as our members are forced to take this difficult decision. We have had a real-terms pay cut of more than 26 per cent since 2008. This year we were offered an insulting 2 per cent pay, which means with inflation at over 10 per cent, we are working more than a month for free.

“Added to that, ever-worsening conditions mean more doctors are being lured away from the NHS to seek better paid medical careers and quality of life elsewhere. There is no doubt that this is a crisis, but it is of the Government’s making."

What is a junior doctor and how much are they paid?

A junior doctor is the title given to anyone who has just graduated medical school up to those with many years experience on the front line.

They currently count for more than 40% of the medical workforce.

The starting salary for a new junior doctor in England is £29,000 which goes up to an average of £40,000 after their second year of training.

By the end of their training, which can last around 15 years, basic pay equals around £53,000.

Doctors can also earn extra in payments for things like unsociable hours.

