March 2023 strike dates: Who will be striking and when this month?

March strikes: All the calendar strike dates you need to know ab. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

The calendar dates you need for March as nurses, trains, ambulances and teachers confirm more strikes.

England and Wales will see more disruption to services in March as strikes across industries including railways, teachers and NHS services, such as physios and ambulances, continue to fight for more pay.

February is currently seeing some of the biggest strike action ever, with walkouts like nurses making history, and unless the government and bosses make any big changes, we could be set to see the same next month.

Following the ongoing cost of living crisis, as well as poor working conditions and even climbing interest rates - workers are calling for suitable pay rises to help with their rising outgoings.

Here's who is going on strike and when in March as key workers confirm their dates going forward.

NHS nurses have been making history with their strikes. Picture: Alamy

Are teachers going on strike in March 2023?

Teachers began their walkouts in February 2023 and announced calendar dates for that month as well as March.

They will be on strike:

Wednesday, March 1 – East Midlands, West Midlands, Eastern, Scotland

Thursday, March 2 – London, South East, South West

Wednesday, March 15 – England and Wales

Thursday, March 16 – England and Wales

When are the NHS nurse strikes in March 2023?

At present, nurses are yet to confirm any strike dates for March. They are currently urging Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to reopen pay talks to put an end to walkouts.

Are ambulance staff striking this month?

Ambulance staff have two dates confirmed for March so far. These include:

March 6

March 20

Ambulance staff have confirmed a whole list of strike dates. Picture: Alamy

When are the NHS physio strikes this month?

Physios confirmed last month they too would be going on strike alongside NHS nurses. However, they have yet to reveal any dates for March.

When are the rail and train strikes in March 2023?

Currently, RMT hasn't confirmed any further strike dates for the month of March following their action in February.

The union has reminded bosses they have a strike mandate in action until May.

Are London buses Abellio going on strike in March 2023?

Abellio London buses still have two further walkout dates confirmed for February - on 20th and 21st February - and it's likely they will happen before they confirm any further action.

Abellio buses in London have staged a series of walkouts in February 2023. Picture: Alamy

Are there any London tube strikes in March?

As it stands, there are no planned strikes for TfL London tube.

When are Royal Mail going on strike?

Latest in Royal Mail talks suggest post strikes will be hold on for now following the latest legal action taken against the union by bosses. This means the next two walkouts have been cancelled.

They are also currently holding a ballot for another strike mandate as their current one ends in February.