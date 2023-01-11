When is the next ambulance strike date and what's the latest in pay negotiations?

Ambulance staff are continuing strike action in a row over pay. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Ambulance service trusts throughout England and Wales are fighting for a pay rise in relation to the current cost of living crisis and have confirmed fresh strike dates for 2023.

Around 2,600 ambulance workers, including drivers, paramedics and phone operators will walk out in fresh strike action this week after pay negotiations came to a halt.

Following the ambulance strikes during Christmas 2022, workers in England and Wales were offered a pay rise of 4.75%, rising to 7% for the lowest-paid workers which was declined. Unions and their members are after a higher rate of 17% to match the rate of inflation and to cope with the cost of living crisis.

Unite, just one of the three ambulance unions fighting for the cause, has said on Twitter: ".@unitetheunion's #ambulance workers have been left with no option but to take industrial action. They are fighting to protect patients, to save the ambulance service and the #NHS itself, as well as providing for their families."

Read more: What calls will ambulance services respond to when on strike?

Read more: Critical incidents declared at NHS hospital and ambulance trusts across England amid record A&E demand

Onay Kasab, Unite’s lead national officer, has said the government had “missed yet another opportunity to put this right”.

Ambulances will still attend category 1 call outs while on strike. Picture: Alamy

When are the ambulance strikes?

Following two strike dates in December 2022 and their first in January on the 11th, ambulance services have confirmed one more date of walkouts on Monday January 23rd.

Unite has confirmed their participation as well as the Unison union which will see workers, including paramedics, ambulance technicians, 999 callers and care assistants all walkout in what has been described as the biggest NHS strike action in history.

The strike will last for 24 hours and will also see other NHS workers striking alongside them.

Will emergencies still be attended to on strike days?

Life-threatening and critically ill emergencies will still be attended to by the ambulance service as unions have agreed that all category 1, and some extreme category 2, call outs will be responded to.

This includes situations such as cardiac arrest, severe allergic reactions and strokes.

However, the public have been urged to only call 999 in such situations as they predict the strike will causes severe delays to services.

Head of the London Ambulance Service Daniel Elkeles said: "It is still really, really busy in the NHS and hospitals are really, really full so I would just ask the public to be really helpful again tomorrow and only phone us if they have a life and limb-threatening emergency.

“And if they have another urgent healthcare need please use 111 either on the phone or online.”

What's the latest in ambulance pay negotiations?

Following the strikes in December, unions and Health Secretary Steve Barclay met on January 9th where a pay rise of 4.75% was offered. Striking workers voted with more than a 99% majority that this was not enough.

Since then, progress has come to a halt which led to the announcement of fresh strike dates.

MP Barclay said in December 2022, at the beginning of the strike action: "I am hugely grateful for the hard work and dedication of nurses and deeply regret some union members will be taking industrial action.

“These are challenging times for everyone and the economic circumstances mean the RCN’s demands, which on current figures are a 19.2 per cent pay rise, costing £10bn a year, are not affordable."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has also agreed that the demanded pay rise isn't affordable.