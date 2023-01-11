When is the next ambulance strike date and what's the latest in pay negotiations?

11 January 2023, 11:13 | Updated: 11 January 2023, 11:19

Ambulance staff and paramedics on strike
Ambulance staff are continuing strike action in a row over pay. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Ambulance service trusts throughout England and Wales are fighting for a pay rise in relation to the current cost of living crisis and have confirmed fresh strike dates for 2023.

Around 2,600 ambulance workers, including drivers, paramedics and phone operators will walk out in fresh strike action this week after pay negotiations came to a halt.

Following the ambulance strikes during Christmas 2022, workers in England and Wales were offered a pay rise of 4.75%, rising to 7% for the lowest-paid workers which was declined. Unions and their members are after a higher rate of 17% to match the rate of inflation and to cope with the cost of living crisis.

Unite, just one of the three ambulance unions fighting for the cause, has said on Twitter: ".@unitetheunion's #ambulance workers have been left with no option but to take industrial action. They are fighting to protect patients, to save the ambulance service and the #NHS itself, as well as providing for their families."

Read more: What calls will ambulance services respond to when on strike?

Read more: Critical incidents declared at NHS hospital and ambulance trusts across England amid record A&E demand

Onay Kasab, Unite’s lead national officer, has said the government had “missed yet another opportunity to put this right”.

Ambulance attending an emergency
Ambulances will still attend category 1 call outs while on strike. Picture: Alamy

When are the ambulance strikes?

Following two strike dates in December 2022 and their first in January on the 11th, ambulance services have confirmed one more date of walkouts on Monday January 23rd.

Unite has confirmed their participation as well as the Unison union which will see workers, including paramedics, ambulance technicians, 999 callers and care assistants all walkout in what has been described as the biggest NHS strike action in history.

The strike will last for 24 hours and will also see other NHS workers striking alongside them.

Will emergencies still be attended to on strike days?

Life-threatening and critically ill emergencies will still be attended to by the ambulance service as unions have agreed that all category 1, and some extreme category 2, call outs will be responded to.

This includes situations such as cardiac arrest, severe allergic reactions and strokes.

However, the public have been urged to only call 999 in such situations as they predict the strike will causes severe delays to services.

Head of the London Ambulance Service Daniel Elkeles said: "It is still really, really busy in the NHS and hospitals are really, really full so I would just ask the public to be really helpful again tomorrow and only phone us if they have a life and limb-threatening emergency.

“And if they have another urgent healthcare need please use 111 either on the phone or online.”

What's the latest in ambulance pay negotiations?

Following the strikes in December, unions and Health Secretary Steve Barclay met on January 9th where a pay rise of 4.75% was offered. Striking workers voted with more than a 99% majority that this was not enough.

Since then, progress has come to a halt which led to the announcement of fresh strike dates.

MP Barclay said in December 2022, at the beginning of the strike action: "I am hugely grateful for the hard work and dedication of nurses and deeply regret some union members will be taking industrial action.

“These are challenging times for everyone and the economic circumstances mean the RCN’s demands, which on current figures are a 19.2 per cent pay rise, costing £10bn a year, are not affordable."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has also agreed that the demanded pay rise isn't affordable.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The archbishop of Canterbury said he was ‘"deeply sorry" for these links

Church of England to spend £100m on making amends for "shameful" slave trade links

FAA Outage

US authority lifts grounding order on flights after computer outage

Jill Biden

Jill Biden set for surgery to remove lesion above right eye

The Tesla came to an abrupt stop on the San Francisco Bay Bridge

Watch shocking moment Self-driving Tesla stops abruptly on road leading to eight car pile-up

NHS nurse

NHS nurse strike dates: When are nurses going on strike in 2023?

The man was stabbed outside an Aldi

Shopper, 62, 'stabbed for his groceries' in Manchester as police launch manhunt for knifemen

Yemen air strike wreckage

UK and US supplied arms that killed civilians in Yemen, report says

Germany Coal Protest

Police bid to clear activists from German village condemned in favour of mine

Plane stock

All departing US flights grounded after FAA computer outage

Anne and the Cypriot foreign minister

Princess Royal visits British peacekeepers on Cyprus

Weather warnings are in place until 5pm tomorrow

More than 130 flood alerts in place as heavy rain moves south with 9cm expected in some areas

Rishi Sunak has finally answered the question on whether he uses private healthcare

Rishi Sunak admits to using private healthcare but says he's registered to NHS GP

Plane comes in to land

US flights delayed amid aviation authority computer outage

Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate loses appeal against asset seizures in Romania

Royal Mail post man walking

When are the next Royal Mail postal strikes?

Space station

Russia to launch new capsule to return space station crew

Latest News

See more Latest News

Andrew Bridgen has had the Conservative Party whip removed

Jewish groups condemn Andrew Bridgen over 'irresponsible' comparison between Covid vaccine rollout and the Holocaust
West Midlands Ambulance Service

Coach hits motorway bridge leaving 12 people injured in hospital

Nepal Rally

Thousands rally in Nepal to seek restoration of monarchy

Passengers have reported being stranded on planes on the tarmac at airports in the US

All flights across US grounded leaving thousands stranded after computer glitch

Shamima Begum says she understands public anger but ‘is not a bad person’

Shamima Begum: ‘I’m just so much more than ISIS’

Women's football team

Afghan women barred from sport face Taliban intimidation

Ambulance strike in Waterloo December 21, 2022

Health unions announce mass boycott of NHS pay review body amid widespread strikes

Ambulances on strike at emergency departments

What calls will ambulance services respond to when on strike?

A soldier at the Gare du Nord station

Attacker shot by police after six stabbed at Paris train station

Just Stop Oil protests will resume in 2023

Just Stop Oil plan new campaign of disruption in 2023 - and could target the King's Coronation and strike days

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

ONS

Health Sec Steve Barclay refuses to accept damming ONS report claiming 1,000 excess NHS deaths
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/01 | Watch Again

Diane Abbott on toxic Westminster culture

Diane Abbott: Something must be done about toxic Westminster culture pushing women out of politics
Meat production is unsustainable

Mosa Meat's Dr Joshua Flack says current methods of meat production are not sustainable

'Complete carnage' in A&E

Caller astonished by 'complete carnage' he witnessed in A&E

Caller fumes at governments use of term 'economically inactive'

Caller fumes at government's use of term 'economically inactive'

‘It’s like a Russian doll of injustice!’: James O’Brien weighs up right to strike with workers being threatened with the sack

'It's Russian doll of injustice!': James O’Brien reacts to proposed anti-strike legislation
A caller shared her experience of being attacked by a dog

‘I could see the inside of my leg’: Caller shares terrifying story of being ‘dragged around’ in horrific dog attack
Grant Shapps

Grant Shapps claims he's been living in Mick Lynch's head 'rent-free' amid ongoing rail strikes
The Business Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Grant Shapps defends 'difficult decision' to 'scale back' energy support for businesses

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit