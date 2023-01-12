Rail strike dates: When are the next planned train walkouts?

Train strikes are set to cause further chaos in 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Rail and train strikes dominated the country over Christmas and now they're set for a fresh set of walkouts. Here's the latest dates and updates for 2023.

Trade unions have been calling for better pay and working conditions for a number of industries including buses, ambulances and Royal Mail, but some of the biggest strike action has come from rail workers.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) carried out multiple industrial walkouts in 2022, including a number of dates in the lead up to Christmas, and it looks like their strike action will continue into January and February 2023.

With no pay deal accepted, negotiations are continuing as members fight for a pay rise in line with the current rate of inflation and cost of living.

The RMT began January with almost a week of strikes, leaving many unable to return to work.

So when are the next rail strike dates? And what's the latest in the negotiations?

RMT and rail bosses have failed to reach an agreement so far. Picture: Alamy

When are the next rail strikes?

As it currently stands, no further rail strike dates have been confirmed for the main line, London overground or underground trains.

However, further dates are likely according to experts, as the dispute remains unsolved between bosses and workers.

London bus company, Abellio, has confirmed further strike dates which will also bring chaos and disruption to travel around the city.

What's the latest on the RMT pay negotiations?

No official agreement has been reached yet, however, union boss Mick Lynch and the train companies are due to meet on January 16th for the next round of talks.

Currently, Mr Lynch and the RMT already have a mandate to run strikes until the end of May but he has said extending this to November is a "possibility".

The RMT was made an offer in December, both from Network Rail and the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents the train companies, which were rejected.

An offer to train drivers of a 4% pay rise for two years is also on the table but union Aslef have yet to vote on the offer.

In order to strike, unions must run a ballot and give two weeks notice of any walkout.