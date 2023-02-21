Breaking News

NHS nurses strike paused as union enters 'intensive talks' with ministers over pay

The Royal College of Nursing will pause planned industrial action as it enters "intensive" negotiations with ministers over pay. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

The Royal College of Nursing will pause planned industrial action as it enters "intensive" negotiations with ministers over pay.

Members of the union in England had been planning to strike for 48 hours from 1-3 March in a long-running dispute over conditions and pay.

But the RCN now says it will meet with Health Secretary Steve Barclay on Thursday to begin "intensive talks" during which strike action will be paused.

It comes after months of walkouts and repeated calls from nursing union leaders for ministers to open discussions over NHS staff salaries.

A joint statement from the RCN and the Department of Health said: "The government and Royal College of Nursing have agreed to enter a process of intensive talks.

"Both sides are committed to finding a fair and reasonable settlement that recognises the vital role that nurses and nursing play in the National Health Service and the wider economic pressures facing the United Kingdom and the prime minister's priority to halve inflation.

Nurses hold up placards expressing their opinion during the demonstration outside St Thomas' Hospital, February 7, 2023. Picture: Getty

"The talks will focus on pay, terms and conditions, and productivity enhancing reforms.

"The health secretary will meet with the Royal College of Nursing on Wednesday to begin talks. The Royal College of Nursing will pause strike action during these talks."

The suspended strike would see 100 trusts take part across the country as well as all departments, including critical care units, being allowed to strike.

It would mean that for the first time, A&E, intensive care units and cancer care could see staff take part in the walkouts.

The news comes the day after the British Medical Association (BMA) confirmed tens of thousands of junior doctors in England will stage a 72-hour walkout in March following ongoing disputes over pay and working hours.

The announcement marked a dramatic escalation amid the ongoing dispute between NHS staff and the government.

Planned strike action will be put on hold during the RCN's negotiations with Health Secretary Steve Barclay (pictured). Picture: Getty

The BMA announced more than 98% of junior doctors voted in favour of striking.

Chairman of council, Banfield added that Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Steve Barclay were "standing on the precipice of an historic mistake".

Adding the government's lack of co-operation during negotiations would be "guaranteeing escalation", Mr Banfield labelled government officials "reckless" for thinking they could simply sit back and ride out the storm.

The announcement of strike action means junior doctors will now likely not provide any emergency care to patients during the 72-hour period.

Noting doctors had "no choice" but to walkout, the BMA noted turnout for the ballot stood at around 77.5%.

They added that almost 37,000 junior doctors out of around 47,700 eligible staff took part in the historic ballot.