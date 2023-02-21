Supermarkets ration fruit and veg with energy prices blamed - but shelves in Europe are ‘heaving’ with fresh produce

Supermarket shelves have been left empty as the energy crisis takes its toll. Picture: Twitter/PaulCunno

By Emma Soteriou

Supermarkets across Britain have been forced to ration fruit and vegetables with shortages blamed on the energy crisis - but shelves in Europe are ‘heaving’ with fresh produce.

Shelves have been left bare in supermarkets across the country due to supply shortages caused by staggering energy prices.

Farmers have been forced to switch off greenhouses in a bid to save money where they can.

Some Asda stores have limited packs of tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and raspberries to three, while "field veg" such as potatoes and cauliflower are also expected be impacted.

Supply shortages have also been caused due to extreme weather conditions, including flooding and cold temperatures.

Same in Sainsburys nr Preston. Took the photo to prove to my husband I hadn’t just forgotten to get tomatoes & then my Twitter feed is bombarded with empty shelves. #brexitsucks pic.twitter.com/z3nuZ2UxCX — Martha (@garthamallacher) February 19, 2023

Growers and suppliers in Morocco have had to contend with cold temperatures, heavy rain, flooding and cancelled ferries over the past three to four weeks.

Production problems in Morocco began in January with unusually cold night-time temperatures that affected tomato ripening.

Shoppers across the country have taken to social media to point out the lack of fruit and veg at their local stores, with several instead blaming Brexit.

One person highlighted the lack of food in a "leave-voting area" while another said "Brexit sucks".

I'm sorry, @tesco this is not good enough in your Dalmarnock store on a Friday afternoon 😔 Lots more shelves with empty boxes throughout the store. Rising prices are bad enough but lack of basic foodstuffs is unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/udetX5ufUw — Cllr Andrea Cowan (@AndreaCowanSNP) February 18, 2023

UK importers have become increasingly reliant on Morocco due to Brexit, which has affected with other tomato-producing European nations.

Spain remains a primary source of tomatoes for the UK, which has also been affected by colder weather in recent weeks.

Tesco in Devon yesterday. Located in leave-voting area. pic.twitter.com/x4rBcmrhbW — Dorothy Lepkowska 😷 @Dottiedot1@mastodon.world (@DotLepkowska) February 18, 2023

Staff put up a sign apologising for the disruption in one Morrisons store.

"Availability across our tomato range has been significantly impacted by adverse weather conditions across Spain and Morocco," it read.

"The current shortage is likely to improve within a couple of weeks."

But one Twitter user, Mark Davyd, said: "I don't know who dreamt up the 'food shortages in England are caused by bad weather in Europe' nonsense but to be completely clear; we don't have any food shortages in Europe.

"The shelves are heaving with fresh fruit and veg."

Seeing lots of photos of empty fruit & veg shelves in UK supermarkets with claims that it's the same all over Europe, blaming everything except Br*x*t.

So, this morning's selection in local market, shop and supermarket here in Catalonia (EU). pic.twitter.com/YXCyBpYTZ6 — Brian Cutts (@brian_ebre) February 21, 2023

Britain's fruit & veg shortage is due to an 'extreme weather event' affecting the whole of Europe, according to the boss of Waitrose. This is nonsense. Brussels on a Monday before they finish stacking the shelves. pic.twitter.com/qBTjPkItrL — Frédéric Moreau 🚎 (@goodclimate) February 20, 2023

Head of the National Farmers' Union Minette Batters said more limits could be introduced across stores as farmers struggle to meet the rising energy costs.

We are going into "uncertain times", Ms Batters said.

She continued: "Everybody wants to avoid rationing, effectively, which is what we saw with eggs in December.

"But I think there are going to be challenges on availability of some food items."

My local supermarkets are all often like this, I've NEVER seen supermarket shelves as sparse and empty as the last 12 months. pic.twitter.com/MGjiIGGAWa — Michael Bolton (@MichaelBoltonA) February 18, 2023

We just need to wait for the tomatoes from Venezuela and all will be well pic.twitter.com/DAY7h2NsVS — Poptunes (@Catofbengals) February 19, 2023

Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, said: "Difficult weather conditions in the south of Europe and northern Africa have disrupted harvest for some fruit and vegetables including tomatoes.

"However, supermarkets are adept at managing supply chain issues and are working with farmers to ensure that customers are able to access a wide range of fresh produce."

My local @asda yesterday. They have permanent adverts made to cover the empty shelves / boxes l. pic.twitter.com/ehBwBs1P7a — Paul (@paulcunno) February 20, 2023

Shadow Environment Secretary Jim McMahon, who will speak at the National Farmers' Union (NFU) conference on Tuesday, said farmers were becoming increasingly "frustrated" with the situation.

"You've got farmers who feel so frustrated that they haven't got government support and if you're a consumer you're going into the supermarket and seeing that shelves are empty," he told Sky.

"Why? Because the government are not on the side of farmers or on the side of food security, and in the end, consumers are paying the price.

"We do grow produce here but it's a matter of fact that we're not growing tomatoes for instance because the cost of energy in the greenhouses is so high that they've just been turned off, that is a contributing factor to why there are gaps on the supermarket shelves."

Not a single tomato to be had in Cardiff(Sainsbury’s, Lidl, Morrisons)#EmptyShelves

Apparently “supply issues”#BrexitBritain

Also British greenhouses cannot afford to put on the heating#ToryCostOfLivingCrisis pic.twitter.com/dkHGX7MF9w — Jonny Fawr 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@JonnyFawr) February 17, 2023

An Asda spokesperson told MailOnline: "Like other supermarkets, we are experiencing sourcing challenges on some products that are grown in southern Spain and north Africa.

"We have introduced a temporary limit of three of each product on a very small number of fruit and vegetable lines, so customers can pick up the products they are looking for."