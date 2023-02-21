Breaking News

'Kyiv stands strong, proud and tall': Putin thought the West would roll over but he was wrong, says Biden

Biden responded to Putin's earlier comments
Biden responded to Putin's earlier comments. Picture: Alamy

Putin thought the West would roll over but he was wrong, US president Joe Biden has said.

In his landmark speech in Poland, Mr Biden reminded crowds that "NATO is more united and unifed than ever before" however much Putin tries to divide countries.

He insisted that Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia, adding: "Kyiv stands strong, stands proud and stands tall. And most important, it stands free."

Mr Biden also addressed Russian citizens directly, saying they were "not the enemy".

He revealed that allies will announce more sanctions this week to "seek justice for the crimes against humanity committed by Russia".

Putin accuses the West of releasing 'genie from the bottle' and starting war in Ukraine

'Putin was dead wrong': Joe Biden makes $500m weapons pledge for Ukraine in surprise trip to Kyiv

But Mr Biden also warned that Ukraine must prepare for "bitter days" ahead.

"We have to be honest and clear-eyed as we look at the year ahead," he said outside the Royal Castle in Warsaw.

He vowed to "have Ukraine's back" as it faced the upcoming challenges against Russia and reminded the enemy that NATO's commitment to Article 5 is "rock solid".

It comes after Putin used his state of the nation address on Tuesday to accuse the West of ‘letting the genie out of the bottle’ and plunging the world into chaos.He said Ukraine and the West started the war and Russia was “using force to stop it”.

"Ukraine and Donbas have become a symbol of total lies," Putin said.

He accused the West of withdrawing from "fundamental agreements" and making "hypocritical statements" as well as expanding the NATO defence alliance to cover Russia “with an umbrella”.

During his unannounced trip to Ukraine on Monday, Mr Biden made a $500m weapons pledge - with the US understood to be providing more rockets for HIMARS systems, and more anti-armour weapons to take out Russian tanks.

Mr Biden said at the time: "When Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong."

In a joint address to the nation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy labelled Mr Biden's visit as "the most important visit of the whole history of US-Ukraine relations".

"I know there will be a very significant package of support to Ukraine...serving a clear signal that Russia's aggression has no chance," Mr Zelenskyy said.

"Ukraine is grateful to you, Mr President" he added.

