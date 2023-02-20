'Putin was dead wrong': Joe Biden pledges more US weapons in surprise trip to Kyiv ahead of Ukraine war anniversary

20 February 2023, 12:07 | Updated: 20 February 2023, 12:59

Joe Biden has met President Zelenskky in a surprise visit to Kyiv
Joe Biden has met President Zelenskky in a surprise visit to Kyiv. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

US President Joe Biden has pledged to send more weapons to Ukraine in a surprise trip to the country's capital almost one year after Russia's invasion.

It is Mr Biden's first trip to Ukraine since the start of the war and comes just a matter of days before the US President is scheduled to meet with Poland's President Andrzej Duda.

A statement released by the White House on behalf of Mr Biden said the purpose of the visit was to "reaffirm our unwavering and unflagging commitment to Ukraine's democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity".

President Biden and President Zelenskyy meet in Kyiv for the first time since Russia's invasion
President Biden and President Zelenskyy meet in Kyiv for the first time since Russia's invasion. Picture: Getty
It's the first time Mr Biden has visited Ukraine since the war began
It's the first time Mr Biden has visited Ukraine since the war began. Picture: Getty

Mr Biden continued: "When Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong."

The President added that Ukraine will receive more "critical equipment" from the US, including artillery ammunition, air surveillance radars and anti-armour systems.

Read More: China 'offering persecuted Uighur Muslims thousands of pounds to spy for them' as they await asylum in UK

Read More: Shock as police tell Iranian broadcaster to leave London as officers 'can't protect them from regime killers' on UK soil

In a joint address to the nation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy labelled Mr Biden's visit as "the most important visit of the whole history of US-Ukraine relations".

"I know there will be a very significant package of support to Ukraine...serving a clear signal that Russia's aggression has no chance," Zelenskyy said.

President Biden and President Zelesnkyy in joint televised speech to Ukraine
President Biden and President Zelesnkyy in joint televised speech to Ukraine. Picture: Getty

"Ukraine is grateful to you, Mr President" he added.

Mr Biden used his address to reaffirm the United States' stance against Russia's invasion, pointing out that Vladimir Putin has "just been plain wrong".

The president said: "Putin thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided... he’s counting on us not sticking together.

"He was counting on the inability to keep Nato united. He was counting on us not to be able to bring in others to the side of Ukraine.

President Joe Biden with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska
President Joe Biden with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska. Picture: Getty

"He thought he could outlast us. I don’t think he’s thinking that right now. He’s just been plain wrong."

It comes after Mr Zekenskyy visited a number of European countries to appeal to leaders to provide Ukraine with fighter jets, which he described as "wings for freedom" in an address to the UK Parliament earlier this month.

After Mr Zelenskyy's address, it emerged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has asked Defence Secretary Ben Wallace to investigate what jets the UK could potentially give to Ukraine.

President Zelensky made a surprise visit to the UK earlier this month
President Zelensky made a surprise visit to the UK earlier this month. Picture: Getty

A spokesman for the Prime Minister said it was a "long-term solution" and that "short-term capability" is what Kyiv needs most at the moment, a sentiment which has been echoed by the US.

President Zelenskyy's hopes for NATO members' jets to help fight back the Russian invasion would create "serious problems" for Poland, the nation's leader said in a backward step for Ukraine.

Warsaw leader Andrzej Duda told Laura Kuenssberg that handing the warring nation F-16 aircraft is a "very serious" decision that will be "not easy" to take.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

US President Joe Biden, centre, poses with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, right, and Olena Zelenska, left

Biden visits Kyiv and says ‘democracy stands’ in Ukraine ahead of anniversary

Prince Andrew will not be made "homeless or penniless"

King Charles 'vows not to leave Prince Andrew homeless or penniless' amid eviction fears

Angela Merkel

Russian pranksters call Merkel posing as Ukraine’s ex-leader

Dan Walker said he is 'lucky to be alive' after being hit by a car

TV host Dan Walker ‘glad to be alive’ after being hit by car while cycling

Judges Priya Pillai, left, Zak Yacoob, centre, and Stephen Rapp listen to the first witness of the ‘people’s tribunal’, where prosecutors symbolically put Russian President Vladimir Putin on trial for

‘People’s court’ tries Vladimir Putin for war in Ukraine

Ambulance staff and paramedics on strike

Ambulance strike dates 2023: Everything you need to know

Ambulance staff striking alongside an ambulance

Ambulance strikes: Which trusts are striking today and what areas are affected?

Nicola Bulley walking along the river before she went missing

Nicola Bulley timeline: Latest on body found during search for missing mother-of-two

Sadiq Khan announced the emergency plan for free meals for all primary school children in London

Sadiq Khan announces free school meals for all primary school pupils in London

People wear face masks as they shop at a supermarket in Taipei, Taiwan

Taiwan drops indoor mask mandate in restaurants and offices

Nicola Bulley's partner Paul Ansell has told of his "agony" after police discovered a body

'We have to be strong': Nicola Bulley’s family 'brace for worst possible news' after body found

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks to reporters

Dozens dead and Carnival festivities cancelled after heavy rain hits Brazil

Rescuers continue their search for passengers of a Cessna 340 aircraft with registry number RP-C2080 at Tumpa Gulley, Camalig town, Albay province, the Philippines

Wreckage of small plane found near crater of volcano amid search for four people

A ballistic missile being launched from an undisclosed location in North Korea

North Korea fires short-range missiles after making threats

Prince Harry offered to pay for police protection himself

Prince Harry's fight to have police protection in Britain has cost taxpayers £300,000, new figures show

Manga artist Leiji Matsumoto poses for portraits at the 70th edition of the Venice Film Festival in September 2013

Leiji Matsumoto, creator of Space Battleship Yamato, dies at 85

Latest News

See more Latest News

Richard Belzer in 2013

Richard Belzer, stand-up comedian and TV detective, dies aged 78

More than 11,000 ambulance staff are expected to walk out today

Heart attack and stroke patients warned ambulance not guaranteed as more than 11,000 workers walk out in fresh strike
Uighurs face torture, forced labour, and human rights violations in Camps in Xinjiang in the West of the country

China 'offering persecuted Uighur Muslims thousands of pounds to spy for them' as they await asylum in UK
A body has been found in the search for Nicola Bulley as diver Peter Faulding defended his team's search efforts

'I seem to be the fall guy': Nicola Bulley diver defends search efforts and says he didn’t give family ‘false hope’
Nicola Bulley's partner Paul Ansell has told of his "agony" after police discovered a body in the search for the missing mother-of-two.

Nicola Bulley's partner tells of 'agony' after police discover body in search for missing mother-of-two
Legendary sports presenter Dickie Davies has died at the age of 94, his former colleague Jim Rosenthal has confirmed.

Former World of Sport presenter Dickie Davies dies aged 94 as tributes pour in for the legendary broadcaster
Social media survey

Facebook and Instagram users get option to pay for verified account

The Home Secretary has called news that a body has been discovered in the search for Nicola Bulley "heart-breaking and distressing" and said her thoughts remain with the family of the missing 45-year-old.

Home Sec says her 'thoughts remain with Nicola Bulley's family' after body found in search for missing mother-of-two
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert at the 75th annual Directors Guild of America Awards

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert win DGA’s top prize

People Tom Sizemore

Tom Sizemore in critical condition after brain aneurysm

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien slams conspiracies

James O'Brien slams 'new ecosystem' that offers rewards to 'people spouting gibberish'

Caller says UK needs to give Ukraine what it needs

Caller says the UK ‘should give Ukrainians what they need to finish the job’

Andrew Marr 19/02/23

'Labour has their finger on the pulse', says Andrew Castle as the party lead in polls for the sixth week in a row
Sangita Myska highlights 'Trumpian' tones in Suella Braverman's response to Knowsley riots

Sangita Myska highlights 'Trumpian' tones in Suella Braverman's response to Knowsley riots

Corbyn Frei Article

Caller slams far-left Labour politicians for being ‘delusional’

Barrister says victim blaming has blamed Nicola Bulley case

Barrister says 'victim blaming' has plagued Nicola Bulley case

Gina Davidson

Scottish voters are beginning to look at Labour again

'Ukraine didn't want this war': Keir Starmer reiterates his support for Ukraine

'Ukraine didn't want this war': Keir Starmer reiterates his support for Ukraine

Jonathan 17/02/23

'It's an abdication of his responsibility', says Jonathan Ashworth as Rishi Sunak fails to resolve NHS pay dispute
Dean Dunham asks the Financial Ombudsman what LBC listeners want to know

Dean Dunham asks the Financial Ombudsman what LBC listeners want to know

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit