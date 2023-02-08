Breaking News

Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet PM and Ukrainian troops today on first visit to UK since Russian invasion

8 February 2023, 08:26 | Updated: 8 February 2023, 08:51

President Zelenskyy will visit Britain today
President Zelenskyy will visit Britain today. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the UK today and address Parliament as Britain extended its training programme for Kyiv's troops.

Mr Zelenskyy will meet with Rishi Sunak, address MPs and meet his country's troops that are preparing to take on Russia by practising within Britain.

It comes as the UK said it will begin training pilots and marines for Ukraine, on top of the soldiers it is already teaching.

Mr Sunak said: President Zelenskyy's visit to the UK is a testament to his country's courage, determination and fight, and a testament to the unbreakable friendship between our two countries.

"Since 2014, the UK has provided vital training to Ukrainian forces, allowing them to defend their country, protect their sovereignty and fight for their territory.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting the UK on Wednesday
Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting the UK on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

"I am proud that today we will expand that training from soldiers to marines and fighter jet pilots, ensuring Ukraine has a military able to defend its interests well into the future.

"It also underlines our commitment to not just provide military equipment for the short term, but a long-term pledge to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine for years to come."

The British government also said it will "accelerate" the supply of military equipment to Ukraine.

It has most recently announced it will send 14 Challenger 2 tanks – an effort thought to be largely designed to get Germany to release Leopard 2 tanks for the war – and AS-90 self propelled artillery.

Mr Sunak has visited Kyiv to meet Mr Zelenskyy, who enjoyed a particularly close relationship with Boris Johnson.

Mr Zelenskyy has already visited Washington DC to visit President Joe Biden.

