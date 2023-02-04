Bodies of British volunteers Chris Parry and Andrew Bagshaw returned in Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap

4 February 2023, 14:42

The pair were reported missing on January 7
The pair were reported missing on January 7. Picture: Twitter

By Emma Soteriou

The bodies of two British volunteers have been returned as part of a Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chris Parry, 28, and Andrew Bagshaw, 48, were handed over by the Russians as part of a prisoner of war exchange on Saturday.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president's office, tweeted: "Another big POWs swap. We managed to get back 116 of our people.

"Those are the defenders of Mariupol, Kherson partisans, snipers from Bakhmut vicinities, and other heroes of ours.

"We managed to take the bodies of the foreign volunteers who'd perished, Christopher Matthew Parry and Andrew Tobias Matthew, as well as the body of Evgen Kulyk, a Ukrainian who'd served with the French Foreign Legion and volunteered to join the Ukrainian forces.

"We continue to work. Let's get everyone back."

The pair went missing last month while heading to the town of Soledar in the eastern Donetsk region of the country, where heavy fighting was reported.

According to a statement from the parents of Mr Bagshaw released last month, the pair were attempting to rescue an elderly woman in an area of intense military action when their car was hit by an artillery shell.

Read more: Putin amasses 500,000 troops for 'new Ukraine invasion' ahead of war's first anniversary

Read more: Brexit paved the way for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says chief negotiator Guy Verhofstadt

Chris Parry
Chris Parry. Picture: Social media

Mr Parry's family paid tribute to their son in a statement released through the Foreign Office last month.

The statement from Rob, Christine and Katy Parry said: "It is with great sadness we have to announce that our beloved Chrissy has been killed along with his colleague Andrew Bagshaw whilst attempting a humanitarian evacuation from Soledar, eastern Ukraine.

"His selfless determination in helping the old, young and disadvantaged there has made us and his larger family extremely proud.

"We never imagined we would be saying goodbye to Chris when he had such a full life ahead of him.

"He was a caring son, fantastic brother, a best friend to so many and a loving partner to Olga.

"Chris was a confident, outward looking and adventurous young man who was loyal to everyone he knew.

"He lived and worked away as a software engineer but Cornwall was always his home. He loved rock climbing, cycling, running and skydiving and wanted to travel the world.

"He found himself drawn to Ukraine in March in its darkest hour at the start of the Russian invasion and helped those most in need, saving over 400 lives plus many abandoned animals.

"It is impossible to put into words how much he will be missed but he will forever be in our hearts. "We feel so privileged that he chose our family to be part of."

Andrew Bagshaw
Andrew Bagshaw. Picture: Social media

Mr Bagshaw's family said their son "selflessly took many personal risks and saved many lives".

Dame Sue and professor Phil Bagshaw, said: "He and a colleague, Chris Parry, were attempting to rescue an elderly woman from Soledar, in an area of intense military action, when their car was hit by an artillery shell.

"The Ukrainian authorities, and government officials in New Zealand and London have been working hard to learn more details but little further is known about the circumstances of his death.

"Due to official legal processes in Ukraine it will be some time before Andrew's remains are returned to New Zealand.

"Andrew selflessly took many personal risks and saved many lives; we love him and are very proud indeed of what he did. "Andrew, age 47, was single, with a brother, two sisters and seven nephews and nieces.

"He was a scientific researcher in genetics but had been working as a volunteer aid worker in Ukraine since last April.

"We intend that his death shall not be in vain. We are amongst many parents who grieve the deaths of their sons and daughters.

"We urge the civilised countries of the world to stop this immoral war and to help the Ukrainians to rid their homeland of an aggressor."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ukrainian servicemen close to the border with Belarus

Dozens of soldiers freed in Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap

Sri Lankan soldiers march during the Independence Day ceremony in Colombo

Sri Lanka marks independence anniversary amid economic woes

Nicola Bulley's sister says there's "no evidence" that the missing woman (L) fell into the river, in response to a police hypothesis revealed at a press conference earlier today.

'We have no evidence': Missing Nicola Bulley's friend joins family in questioning police theory she fell in river

PM 'plans to ban Channel migrants from appealing deportation'

Rishi Sunak to 'ban Channel migrants from appealing against deportation'

The train fire in Ohio

Residents evacuated as train derailment causes large fire in Ohio

Palestinian women watch Israeli military vehicles in a camp near Jericho

Israeli army raids refugee camp near West Bank city of Jericho

A cordon is in place in Furtherwick Road and Long Road

Murder probe launched after man dies in Canvey Island car park

Temperatures are set to drop in coming days

Cold weather alert issued across UK as temperatures set to plunge to -3C

Pope Francis delivers a speech in Juba, South Sudan

Pope highlights plight of women as he continues South Sudan visit

The conditions Kaylea had been left in

Pictured: 'Revolting' home where 22-stone teen was found dead covered in maggots and lying in soiled clothing

A high altitude balloon floats over Billings, Montana

China urges calm amid balloon row as Blinken cancels Beijing trip

Pictures of the Week Global Photo Gallery

Sixth officer fired after beating death of Tyre Nichols

British sailors have required hospital treatment after a Royal Navy warship had an "issue" with one of its fresh water systems.

Sailors treated in hospital over contaminated water on Royal Navy warship HMS Portland

X-Factor star Levi Davis, who vanished in Spain last year, posted a chilling last video on social media in which he said he was being blackmailed by a criminal gang who threatened to kill him and his family.

'My life is in danger': Missing rugby star Levi Davis reveals ‘death threat’ in chilling video days before disappearance

The planet Jupiter, captured by the Hubble Space Telescope (Nasa, ESA, A. Simon/Goddard Space Flight Centre, M.H. Wong/University of California, Berkeley via AP)

Jupiter’s moon count jumps to 92, most in solar system

UK Athletics is calling for a change in legislation so it can introduce an 'open' category in which trans women would compete against men.

UK Athletics seeking 'open' category for trans women and men to compete in

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky speaks with European Council president Charles Michel and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

EU prepares more Russia sanctions as Kremlin readies offensive

Lyne Barlow

Travel agent who faked cancer and scammed 1,400 customers in multi-million-pound Ponzi scheme is jailed
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Blinken postpones China trip following balloon discovery

Ms Frazer in 2007 (L) and 2022 (R)

Mum found decomposing in her flat was 'tortured and beaten' over several days

South Sudan Pope

Pope in South Sudan warns leaders as peace process stalls

The UK boss of Samsung Mobile has said his daughter didn't get a smartphone until she was 11.

Samsung boss says he didn't give daughter smartphone until the age of 11

Welsh NHS staff have suspended industrial action after receiving an improved new pay offer from ministers, but strikes are still set to go ahead in London and other parts of the UK.

Wales nurses strike called off after pay offer, but walkouts in London and other parts of UK set to go ahead
South Sudan Pope

Pope lands in South Sudan to urge peace as fighting kills 27

Judge John McKendrick

'I've asked your mum and dad to cut the c***': Judge's poignant letter to boys after parents' custody fight
Peadophile Andrew Hadwin found dead in jail before sentencing

Paedophile who raped, starved and forced children to take hot showers found dead in jail weeks before sentencing

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Paul Brand Home Office

It was seen as a ‘badge of honour’ to refuse asylum applications, says Former Home Office employee
James is left laughing by caller's story

James O'Brien is left chuckling as caller describes accidentally setting fire to ex-PM's car
James O’Brien blasts Boris Johnson for wanting Ukraine to join EU - after blaming Crimea invasion on EU

James O’Brien scrutinises Boris Johnson's call for Ukraine to join EU

‘There may be an opportunity to reform’ Mason Greenwood says this caller after charges were dropped

Mason Greenwood's dropped rape charges are an 'opportunity to reform’ the footballer, caller insists
Iain Dale 02/02

Sunak is struggling to keep his head 'above water' but has the 'right strategy', says ex-No10 insider
Andrew Marr on Thursday

Andrew Marr: Solving Northern Ireland protocol is the 'biggest political challenge Sunak faces'
Shelagh Fogarty 02/02/23

Landlord comes home to 'break-in' and forced prepayment meter after tenants fail to pay bills
James O’Brien compares the ‘vicious’ abuse received by Meghan Markle to Dominic Raab allegations

James O’Brien blasts right-wing media for 'normalising' bullying amid Dominic Raab allegations
Dominic Raab is a ‘robust man’ but doesn’t bully people, says former Boris Johnson adviser

Boris Johnson's former adviser brands Dominic Raab 'robust' but refuses to label him a 'bully'
Suella Braverman a 'liar' says union boss

Union boss Mark Serwotka brands Suella Braverman a 'liar', after border left unguarded for nine days

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit