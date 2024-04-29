'I know the limits of my own abilities': Stephen Flynn rules himself out of SNP leadership contest

By Danielle De Wolfe

The SNP's Westminster leader, Stephen Flynn, has ruled himself out of the party's leadership contest, telling Andrew Marr that he 'knows the limits of his own abilities'.

Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr, the Westminster representative instead chose to throw his weight behind fellow Scottish National Party MP John Swinney, as well as endorsing Ross, Skye and Lochaber MP, Iain Blackford.

“Look, I think it’s important - and I said this last year when Nicola Sturgeon stood down, that the party leader is in Edinburgh,” Flynn said when questioned on his own potential as party leader.

“I was never going to be in the running for this," he admits. "Not just because of that but because as a politician, I also know - and this is very unusual for a Westminster politician to say, but I know the limits of my own abilities and my own experience."

It follows SNP leader Humza Yousaf's resignation on Monday, after the party's power-sharing deal broke down.

"I just wouldn’t be ready to take on a role like that, I’m afraid," he continued.

"These are serious times - and serious times require serious politics and serious politicians,” said Flynn of the importance of a strong leader where the SNP is concerned.

Speaking with Andrew Marr, 35-year-old Flynn added that he would be open to future leadership opportunities should they arise later down the line.

“I’ve got very many years ahead of me,” he jested, pointing out his age.

Flynn also spoke of how Scottish MP's wished to continue to be present in both Westminster and Holyrood, the home of Scotland's parliament.

“I think most Scottish MPs would like to go back to Holyrood, because that’s our home but let’s make sure that when we do so, nobody replaces us in Westminster because we’re independent.”

Refusing to rule out running in the future, the politician continued: “I’m only 35 - this will come as a huge shock to listeners, to viewers, but I’ve got many years ahead of me.

"I’ve got a lot of things to experience, to learn from others, and once I’ve done, I’ll maybe consider doing something like this," he said.

It comes as Mr Yousaf noted he would stay on as first minister while an SNP leadership election takes place, following in similar footsteps to his predecessor Nicola Sturgeon.