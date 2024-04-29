SNP in meltdown as tearful Humza Yousaf quits as party leader after Scottish power-sharing deal crumbles

29 April 2024, 12:05 | Updated: 29 April 2024, 13:42

Humza Yousaf pays emotional tribute to his family as he resigns as Scottish First Minister

By Emma Soteriou

Humza Yousaf has stepped down as SNP leader after the party's power-sharing deal broke down.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Yousaf will stay on as first minister while an SNP leadership election takes place, following in similar footsteps to his predecessor Nicola Sturgeon.

The first minister u-turned after previously saying he would not resign and instead intended to win two confidence votes.

It comes after a breakdown of the SNP's power-sharing deal with the Scottish Greens on Thursday.

The first minister said at the time that the agreement had “served its purpose" and was "no longer guaranteeing a stable arrangement in parliament".

But addressing the breakdown of the deal on Monday, Mr Yousaf acknowledged that he had "underestimated" the level of hurt it would cause.

"Unfortunately in ending the Bute House Agreement in the matter I did I clearly underestimate the level of hurt and upset that caused Green colleagues," he said.

"For a minority government to be able to govern effectively trust when working with the opposition is clearly fundamental."

He added a route through the no-confidence vote was "absolutely possible".

He continued: "I am not willing to trade in my values or principles or do deals with whomever simply for retaining power."

Read more: High Noon for Humza Yousaf: Scotland's First Minister poised to quit in midday statement amid SNP meltdown

Read more: Alex Salmond says Alba's Ash Reagan will lay down terms to prop up Humza Yousaf in due course

Humza Yousaf announces he will resign as SNP leader and Scotland’s First Minister

Mr Yousaf said he made the decision in order to "repair our relationship across the political divide" in Scotland.

"After spending the weekend reflecting on what is best for my party, for the government and for the country I lead, I have concluded that repairing our relationship across the political divide can only be done with someone else at the helm," he said.

"I have therefore informed the SNP's national secretary of my intention to stand down as party leader and ask that she commences a leadership contest for my replacement as soon as possible."

Mr Humza became emotional as he paid tribute to his family.

Appearing to fight back tears, he said: "I am in absolute debt to my wonderful wife, my beautiful children and my wider family for putting up with me over the years. I'm afraid you will be seeing a lot more of me from now.

"You are truly everything to me."

First Minister Humza Yousaf speaking during a press conference at Bute House
First Minister Humza Yousaf speaking during a press conference at Bute House. Picture: Alamy

A vote of no confidence in Mr Yousaf was tabled by the Scottish Conservatives at the end of last week while Scottish Labour tabled one for the Scottish Government as a whole.

Mr Yousaf held meetings with MSPs over the weekend as he fought to save his political future but it is understood he saw no way of surviving the votes.

The SNP have 63 out of 128 voting MSPs, meaning Mr Yousaf would have needed to secure the backing of at least one MSP from another party to have a majority.

The Greens made clear they would not support the first minister in the votes of no confidence he faced.

They said his resignation was the "right" decision, adding that the development was "regrettable".

The party's co-leader, Patrick Harvie, said: "Humza Yousaf is right to resign. His position was no longer tenable after he broke the bonds of trust with the Scottish Greens and with everyone who wanted a stable, progressive, pro-independence government.

"It is regrettable that it has ended this way, it didn't need to. We draw no satisfaction or pleasure from this.

"But the Scottish Greens could no longer have confidence in Humza Yousaf after he chose to unilaterally end the Bute House Agreement. In doing so he let down the large majority of Scottish Green and SNP members who approved the agreement who wanted it to work.

"He chose to end a stable majority government and jeopardised the progressive policy programme that both parties had committed to and were working to deliver.

"It is to his credit that he has taken personal responsibility. Now though is the time to return to some stability."

Mr Yousaf will remain first minister until his replacement is chosen
Mr Yousaf will remain first minister until his replacement is chosen. Picture: Alamy

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, who tabled the motion of no confidence in Mr Yousaf, said his party had "forced Humza Yousaf out of office for repeatedly failing Scotland".

Mr Ross insisted: "Faced with our vote of no confidence, the SNP leader has quit rather than face a humiliating defeat."

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar called for a Scottish election following Mr Yousaf's resignation.

He thanked Mr Yousaf for his public service and wished him and his family the best for the future.

However, he said: "Scotland faces the biggest challenges since devolution but it now has a dysfunctional, chaotic and divided SNP government.

"All this at a time when our country needs strong leadership to get us through the twin challenges of the economic crisis and the crisis in our NHS.

"The SNP are a divided party which is out of ideas and incapable of rising to the challenges Scotland faces.

"They cannot impose another unelected First Minister on Scotland in a backroom deal, the people of Scotland should decide who leads our country. There must be an election - it's time for change and Scottish Labour is ready to deliver it."

Mr Yousaf at the end of his speech
Mr Yousaf at the end of his speech. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, former Scottish deputy first minister John Swinney said Mr Yousaf was a "pioneer".

Mr Swinney, who is thought to be a leadership contender, said: "I am terribly sorry that the first minister has decided to step down.

"Humza Yousaf has been a pioneer, the first person of colour to hold office as first minister. He has given principled and empathetic leadership to our country and has worked tirelessly to bring people together.

"I wish Humza, Nadia and their family well in all that lies ahead."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Voters will need to bring an accepted form of photo ID on May 2.

Everything you need to know about photo ID to vote in the local elections

France Depardieu

Gerard Depardieu summoned for questioning about sexual assault allegations

Thomas O’Halloran was killed in August 2022

Knifeman admits killing 87-year-old charity busker on his mobility scooter just five days after release from prison

Saudi Arabia World Economic Forum US

Blinken says Israel must still do more to boost humanitarian aid to Gaza

Two Finnair flights from Helsinki to Tartu in Estonia had to return to Finland on Thursday and Friday

Two passenger jets forced to turn around mid-flight in latest 'Russian jamming' of planes' GPS systems

The couple last visited the continent in August 2022, when they visited the Nyanga Township in Cape Town, South Africa.

Meghan bypasses Britain amid fears royal rift will overshadow Invictus Games

Princess Kate and Prince William on their wedding day 13 years ago

Kate and William share touching new photo as they celebrate wedding anniversary

Billy Vunipola has apologised "unreservedly" after an incident in Majorca.

Billy Vunipola breaks silence after 'downing four Amarettos and hitting an officer with his top' at bar in Spain

Exclusive
The groups have been reported to the police

Labour reports ‘Tory-run’ anti-Ulez Facebook groups to police over claims they have become ‘hotbed for racism’

Kenya Dam Bursts

Dam collapse in Kenya kills 40, officials say

Buildings burn in the town of Mati, east of Athens, Greece, in July 2018

Five ex-officials convicted over deadly Greece fire but freed after paying fines

Two men have been charged with murder after a torso was found in a nature reserve in Salford

Two men charged with murder after man's torso found in nature reserve in Salford

Thailand Politics

Thailand foreign minister resigns after being dropped as deputy prime minister

Spain Politics

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says he will continue in office

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announces he will not resign after corruption allegations against his wife

Gérard Depardieu is facing fresh claims of sexual assault.

French actor Gérard Depardieu, 75, placed ‘in custody over sexual assault claims’

Latest News

See more Latest News

More travel chaos is expected over the Bank Holiday

Worst times to travel over Bank Holiday revealed as 16 million cars to hit roads and more rail strikes planned
San Diego Zoo Pandas

Pair of giant pandas set to travel from China to San Diego Zoo

Heiress Mint Butterfield went missing in the Tenderloin district of San Francisco.

Missing teen of tech billionaire found alive and in back of van a week after vanishing as man arrested for kidnapping
Billy Vunipola

England rugby star arrested in Majorca after being involved in 'violent incident' in Spanish pub
Peter Smith was injured in a shark attack in Tobago on Friday.

British tourist attacked by shark off Caribbean beach is ‘aware and able to communicate’

Lewis Goodall will be hosting a politics show on Sundays starting 5th May at 10am

LBC announces new flagship Sunday politics show with Lewis Goodall

Maciej Olszewski filmed the driver in Torquay

Shocking moment Evri driver is caught throwing parcels onto the street as horrified customer watches on
Australia Church Stabbings

Teenagers plotted to attack Jewish people after Sydney stabbing, police say

Temperatures are expected to soar this week

Exact date UK to be as hot as Ibiza this week as temperatures soar after cold snap

Cheryl Fergison has opened up about her battle with womb cancer.

‘I thought I’d die’: EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison reveals secret womb cancer battle

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry is set to return to the UK

Prince Harry to make first return to UK since Kate's cancer diagnosis for Invictus anniversary and 'could visit Charles'
Prince Harry is being eased out of the Invictus Games fold by its CEO, royal author Angela Levin has suggested.

Prince Harry being 'eased out' by Invictus Games by CEO, royal author suggests

What events will the King attend now he's returning to public-facing duties?

What next for Charles: From Trooping the Colour to the Royal Ascot - which events will the King attend?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit