Tesco urgently recalls lunch favourite and warns 'do not eat' over fears it could contain 'pieces of glass'

Tesco has recalled the product. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Tesco has urgently recalled a lunchtime staple because of fears it could contain pieces of glass.

The top supermarket has warned customers not to eat its own-brand Sandwich Pickle because the "possible presence of glass makes it unsafe to eat," according to the Food Standards Agency.

The specific product affected is 295g jars of Tesco Sandwich Pickle with batch code 3254 and a best-before date of September 11, 2025.

A spokesperson for Tesco said: "spokesperson said: "We are aware a specific date/batch code of Tesco Sandwich Pickle 295g jar may contain small pieces of glass.

"Therefore, this product could pose a safety risk if consumed. Please do not consume this product.

Tesco Sandwich Pickle. Picture: Tesco

"Instead, return any affected product to store where a full refund will be given.

"No receipt is required. Tesco apologises to our customers for any inconvenience caused.

"If you require further details, please contact Customer Services directly."

Shoppers who have bought a jar and want more detail should call Tesco's customer services on 0800 505 55.

