Aldi recalls product as police launch investigation amid fears it may have been ‘tampered with’

23 April 2024, 10:48

Aldi says the product has been recalled as a precautionary measure
Aldi says the product has been recalled as a precautionary measure. Picture: Getty/FSA/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Police have launched an investigation into a product that has been recalled by Aldi over fears it has been 'tampered with'.

The supermarket has recalled its Village Bakery 8 Tortilla Wraps White due to fears over the "possible presence of metal".

The recall affects items with best before dates up to and including April 29 of this year.

Anybody who has bought the product is being urged to return the product to their local store as soon as possible.

The product recall notice
The product recall notice. Picture: FSA

Meanwhile, notices have been put up at stores warning customers against eating the wraps.

A spokesperson for Aldi said its products go through "rigorous safety and quality checks" and said it had been recalled as a precautionary measure.

"As there is an active police investigation we are not able to comment any further on this matter at this time," the spokesperson said. 

Signature Flatbreads UK, which produces the wraps, is "working with the relevant food and police agencies to investigate the cause of the contamination", said the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

