Tesco locks £4.85 salmon fillets in plastic security boxes to prevent shoplifting as cases surges across the country

By Kieran Kelly

Tesco has taken to locking up salmon fillets in security boxes in a bid to prevent shoplifting as cases surge across the country.

Video footage posted online shows the £4.85 fillets locked up inside a plastic box.

It follows a number of thefts at high-profile stores in London over the weekend.

Shocking footage shows Boots and Greggs stores being targeted by brazen thieves.

One video posted online shows two men filling duffle bags with products from Boots on Chingford High Street, east London, on Sunday afternoon.

Worried staff members simply watch on as the two men line the shelves, as one woman is seemingly on the phone to the police.

The footage was posted online just a day after a man was seen brazenly filling his arms with food and drink from a Greggs store in Archway, north London.

LBC contacted the Metropolitan Police for a response.

Tesco says some items may be given security protection in certain stores.

It comes amid a surge in the number of shoplifting offences in the UK.

More than 402,000 offences were recorded in the year to September 2023, data from the Office for National Statistics shows.

This was a significant increase from the 304,459 recorded in the previous 12 months and the first time since records began in 2002 that the figure rose above 400,000.