Tesco store refuses to let customers enter until they have been seen on CCTV amid surge in shoplifting

17 April 2024, 05:50

Customers have been left very confused while waiting outside
Customers have been left very confused while waiting outside. Picture: Google Maps
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A Tesco store has started to refuse entry to customers until they have been seen on CCTV amid a surge in shoplifting across the country.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The branch, on North Street in Bristol, does not open the automatic doors until customers have been scanned by the cameras.

Customers are made to wait on the other side of the door until staff consider it safe to let them enter the store.

“It has got so bad we have to check who is coming in,” one worker told The Sun.

“We know some of them and just don’t let them in the shop.”

Last year, a Sainsbury's store wouldn't let customers leave until they had scanned their receipt
Last year, a Sainsbury's store wouldn't let customers leave until they had scanned their receipt. Picture: X via MikeyFox

“They just fill up a basket and laugh at us and say ‘you can’t catch me’ and walk off,” they added.

The Tesco store is the first in the country to bring in the policy and runs between 6am and 9am, as well as in the evenings, when there are no security guards working.

It follows a number of other supermarket chains bringing in measures to try and stop a rise in shoplifting.

Read More: ‘Enough is enough’: PM launches crackdown on serial shoplifters ripping off Britain's retailers as new offence created

Read More: Sainsbury's introduces AI security cabinets in latest bid to tackle spike in shoplifting

Home Bargains, a major variety store chain in the UK, has set up a confidential hotline for members of the public to report “any information” they have on thefts or crimes in the chain’s stores.

In return, they could receive £500.

Meanwhile, last year, one Sainsbury's store stoped customers leaving until they had scanned their receipt.

Stores in Balham, South London and Winnersh, Berkshire were amongst some of those impacted by the new move.

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak. Picture: Getty

Last week, Rishi Sunak launched a fresh crackdown on serial shoplifters, with the Government making assaulting a shopworker a separate criminal offence.

Ministers had previously ruled out creating a separate criminal offence, insisting it was not "required".

But the Government has now changed its position, with the prime minister announcing that the Criminal Justice Bill would be amended to bring in the new offence.

"I am sending a message to those criminals - whether they are serious organised criminal gangs, repeat offenders or opportunistic thieves - who think they can get away with stealing from these local businesses or abusing shopworkers, enough is enough," Mr Sunak said.

"Our local shops are the lifeblood of our communities, and they must be free to trade without the threat of crime or abuse."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Temperatures are set to soar in the coming weeks

Exact date Brits to bask in two weeks of sunshine as temperatures soar to 21C

UN Israel Palestinians Humanitarian

UN appeals for £2.39 billion to help three million Palestinians in need of aid

Ethan Mason

‘Ethan didn’t want his dad to be alone’: Heartbreaking tribute to boy, four, who died alongside father after house blaze

Myanmar Suu Kyi

Aung San Suu Kyi moved from a Myanmar prison to house arrest due to heat wave

Arabian Peninsula Rain

Flooding after storm dumps a year and a half’s worth of rain on parts of UAE

Election 2024 Biden

Joe Biden calls for more taxes on the rich and casts Donald Trump as elitist

Baby Cut From Womb

US woman jailed for 50 years for cutting baby from victim’s womb

Heavy rains lashed the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday

Dubai left underwater as fierce storm hits millionaires' playground with roads, airports and shopping malls submerged

The pupil took legal action against Michaela Community School in Brent, claiming its prayer ban policy was discriminatory and “uniquely” affected her faith

Headteacher who won legal fight over prayer ban tells parents 'if you don't like it, don't come to us'

Kyle Walker and his wife have had their fourth child

Kyle Walker and wife Annie Kilner 'overjoyed' as they welcome fourth child

Former US president Donald Trump awaits the start of proceedings on the second day of jury selection at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York

First seven jurors chosen for Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial

Angela Rayner is under investigation for 'multiple allegations'

Angela Rayner under police investigation for 'multiple allegations' connected to council house row

The Microsoft logo

Microsoft invests £1.2bn in UAE-based AI firm G42

Jeff Skoll

Participant, studio behind Spotlight and An Inconvenient Truth, shutting down

Jerome Powell

Federal Reserve chairman: Elevated inflation likely to delay rate cuts this year

Exclusive
Kemi Badenoch has called for an inquiry following the Cass review

Kemi Badenoch calls for public inquiry following Cass review as she says some are 'exploiting' trans label

Latest News

See more Latest News

Former US president Donald Trump awaits the start of proceedings on the second day of jury selection at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York

More potential jurors dismissed as Trump’s hush money trial enters second day

Hollywood star Henry Cavill has revealed he is expecting his first child with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

Henry Cavill announces he is expecting first child with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, saying couple is 'very excited'
Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce to host Prime Video game show Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?

Kemi Badenoch criticises own government's smoking ban after key vote

'Road to hell is paved with good intentions': Kemi Badenoch criticises Sunak's smoking ban after it passes key vote
Firefighters work as smoke rises out of the Old Stock Exchange in Copenhagen, Denmark

Fire destroys Copenhagen’s historic Old Stock Exchange

Rishi Sunak faced a rebellion over his proposed smoking ban

Rishi Sunak's flagship smoking ban clears first Commons hurdle despite facing Tory revolt

Greece Olympics Paris Flame Lighting

Paris Olympics flame is lit at Greek cradle of ancient games

Kemi Badenoch to vote against Rishi Sunak's smoking ban despite Prime Minister calling on Cabinet to back Bill

Kemi Badenoch votes against Rishi Sunak's smoking ban despite Prime Minister calling on Cabinet to back Bill
In this courtroom sketch, former US president Donald Trump turns to face the audience at the beginning of his trial over charges that he falsified business records to conceal money paid to silence por

Trump trial: Why can’t Americans see or hear what is going on inside courtroom?

Rishi Sunak is facing a rebellion over his proposed smoking ban

Liz Truss turns on Rishi Sunak's flagship smoking ban as Tories revolt ahead of key vote

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William announced his first public engagements since news of the cancer diagnosis.

Prince William announces return to public duties after Kate's cancer diagnosis

Dozens of influencers were sent samples of Meghan's new strawberry jam

Meghan Markle unveils first product from new lifestyle brand as dozens of influencers receive gift of strawberry jam
Prince Harry suffers major blow as he loses High Court appeal amid police protection row

Prince Harry suffers major blow as he loses High Court appeal amid police protection row

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit