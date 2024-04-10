‘Enough is enough’: PM launches crackdown on serial shoplifters ripping off Britain's retailers as new offence created

10 April 2024, 00:01

Sunak has declared 'enough is enough'
Sunak has declared 'enough is enough'. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Rishi Sunak has launched a fresh crackdown on serial shoplifters, with the Government to make assaulting a shopworker a criminal offence.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ministers had previously ruled out creating a separate criminal offence, insisting it was not "required".

But the Government has now changed its position, with the prime minister announcing that the Criminal Justice Bill would be amended to bring in the new offence.

"I am sending a message to those criminals - whether they are serious organised criminal gangs, repeat offenders or opportunistic thieves - who think they can get away with stealing from these local businesses or abusing shopworkers, enough is enough," Mr Sunak said.

"Our local shops are the lifeblood of our communities, and they must be free to trade without the threat of crime or abuse."

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak. Picture: Getty
Supermarket staff has suffered a rise in attacks over the last few years
Supermarket staff has suffered a rise in attacks over the last few years. Picture: Getty

The new offence will carry a maximum sentence of six months in jail or an unlimited fine. This is the same sentence that can be given out for common assault.

Repeat offenders will also be made to wear an electronic tag, as could consistent shoplifters, under amendments to the Bill currently making its way through Parliament.

Read More: Sainsbury's introduces AI security cabinets in latest bid to tackle spike in shoplifting

Read More: Sunak threatens to leave ECHR if Rwanda plan is blocked as he says border control ‘more important than membership’

The Government also plans to pilot community sentencing measures with an as-yet unnamed police force to tackle high levels of shoplifting, along with greater use of facial recognition technology to identify people wanted by the police in crowded areas.

Judges already have the power to ban repeat offenders from certain shops under criminal behaviour orders, with breaches bringing a maximum sentence of five years.

It comes after growing calls from this within the retail industry to bring in tougher measures to deter shoplifters from stealing and assaulting staff.

Co-Op chief speaks to Nick about why shoplifting is on the rise

Around 47,000 people in the UK have signed a petition that calls for the creation of a separate offence of assaulting a retail worker.

Meanwhile, incidents against shopworkers increased by 50 per cent between 2021 and 2023, according to data from the British Retail Consortium (BRC).

Helen Dickinson, chairwoman of the BRC, welcomed the announcement, saying that "the voices of the three million people working in retail are finally being heard".

She said: "The impact of retail violence has steadily worsened, with people facing racial abuse, sexual harassment, threatening behaviour, physical assault and threats with weapons, often linked to organised crime.

"Victims are ordinary hardworking people - teenagers taking on their first job, carers looking for part-time work, parents working around childcare."

ASDA chairman Lord Rose discusses the 'shoplifting epidemic' with Nick Ferrari

Labour's shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said the Government's proposals were "a pale imitation" of her own party's plans.

She said: "Under the Tories too many communities and high streets are being blighted by staggering increases in shoplifting, up 30% in the last year alone.

"Labour has been calling for tougher action against those who assault shopworkers for more than 10 years. The Tories opposed and voted against our plans for better protection. Why has it taken them so long to act?"

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

In 2021-2022, over 5,000 referrals to Tavistock were reported by the NHS, compared to just under 250 who were questioning their gender identity ten years earlier

NHS ‘to review all transgender treatment’ after landmark report calls for ‘more cautious approach’ to transitioning

Online content

Two tribal nations sue social media companies over youth suicides

School Shooting Parents Convicted

Michigan teenage killer’s parents sentenced to at least 10 years in prison

Belgium EU US Armenia

Blinken says Israel has not told US a specific date for Rafah ground invasion

Danny Murphy used to play for Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers and Fulham

Former Premier League and England midfielder reveals he suffered cocaine addiction after retiring from football

Abortion rights protesters chant during a Pro Choice rally in Tucson, Arizona

Arizona Supreme court rules state can enforce 1864 law that bans abortion

Fumio Kishida

Biden to meet Japan’s prime minister amid shared concerns about China

West Yorkshire Police said a 25-year-old man was arrested over the death of Kulsuma Akter

'Heartbroken': Family of woman, 27, stabbed to death in Bradford pay tribute to 'lovely' young mother

Germany Russia Ukraine War Military Aid

Top US military leaders face Congress over support for Ukraine and Israel

Venezuela Corruption Arrests

Former Venezuelan oil minister arrested in corruption probe

Project-Veritas-Diary-Probe

Florida woman sentenced to a month in jail for selling Biden daughter’s diary

The initial Glasgow experience took social media by storm earlier this year

Glasgow's infamous Willy Wonka experience to be recreated in Los Angeles - with the same Oompa Loompa

Sea Turtle Medical Exam

Myrtle the turtle, 95, deemed fit and well after latest checkup

Brussels Old Town, Belgium, March16, 2024 - Lady playing scrable in Dutch at home

Scrabble becomes 'less competitive' in update designed to make game more 'inclusive'

Italy Explosion

At least three dead and four missing in explosion at Italian hydroelectric plant

South Africa Elections Zuma Banned

South African court rules former leader Jacob Zuma can contest election

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tory MP William Wragg

Tory MP William Wragg resigns Conservative whip after being caught in honeytrap sexting scandal
Russia Election Key Issues

US senators urge release of British-Russian dissident on anniversary of jailing

Lord David Cameron has confirmed the UK will not suspend arms sales to Israel

UK will not suspend arms sales to Israel despite pressure after aid worker deaths, Foreign Secretary confirms
UK should prepare for 'something close to war', Nato's deputy tells LBC, amid warning members have 'neglected defence'

UK should prepare for 'something close to war', Nato's Deputy General tells LBC, as he warns Russia 'cannot be trusted'
Ethan Crumbley and his parents Jennifer and James have been jailed

Parents of teenager who shot dead four classmates in the US jailed for up to 15 years

Trump Abortion Evangelicals

Appeals court rejects Donald Trump’s latest attempt to delay criminal trial

Professor Peter Higgs

Nobel Prize-winning physicist Professor Peter Higgs, who discovered Higgs boson, dies aged 94
Thailand Spain Tourist Killing

Trial opens in Thailand for Spanish actors’ son accused over surgeon’s killing

Superman Comic Auction

Rare copy of comic featuring Superman’s first appearance sells for £4.7m

Mr Bates has also accused the Post Office of "definitely trying to outspend us" when asked what "aggressive litigation tactics" it used during High Court proceedings.

Alan Bates brands Post Office bosses 'thugs in suits' adding government must be 'held responsible' for Horizon scandal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles is only the second British monarch to grace the Bank of England's notes - and it is the first time one sovereign's image has been replaced with another.

Milestone moment King Charles presented with first banknotes featuring his face

Prince Harry will only return to UK with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet if 'major change' takes place

Prince Harry will only return to UK with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet if 'major change' takes place
History made as British and French troops swap roles for Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace

History made as British and French troops swap roles for Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit