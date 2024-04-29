Foreign Secretary David Cameron urges Hamas to accept ‘generous’ ceasefire deal with Israel

29 April 2024, 19:10

David Cameron has called for Hamas to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza
David Cameron has called for Hamas to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Hamas should accept a "generous" ceasefire package which has been put on the table, Lord David Cameron has said amid a push by western leaders to end fighting in Gaza.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Foreign Secretary called for the militant group to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza while speaking at the World Economic Forum, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the first time.

Lord Cameron claimed it "never pays" to be optimistic in pushing for an end to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, but insisted the group should take the deal being offered.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had earlier weighed in, saying Hamas had been presented with an "extraordinarily generous" offer by Israel that he hoped it would accept.

Read more: Sprawling 'tent city' appears on Dublin streets as UK and Irish ministers row over return of migrants

Read more: Father pays tribute to ‘daddy’s girl’ after daughter, 16, took own life after 'hyper-fixation' on first school detention

The UK wants to see an immediate pause in the fighting to get more aid in and hostages out of Gaza, then progress towards a permanent and sustainable ceasefire.

Speaking at at the global summit, Lord Cameron said: "I am never optimistic about this, because it never pays to be optimistic on peace in this very difficult situation.

"It does seem to me there is now, let's be frank, a pretty generous offer of a sustained 40-day ceasefire and the release of potentially thousands of Palestinian prisoners in return for the release of these hostages, who have now been in captivity for over 200 days.

"I hope Hamas do take this deal and frankly all the pressure in the world and all the eyes of the world should be on them today, saying 'take that deal'. It will bring about this stop in the fighting that we all want to see so badly."

He added it was important to build this pause in fighting into a "permanent sustained ceasefire" through countries investing in the Palestinian authority, and providing a "proper political horizon" for a two-state solution.

But he said this required the release of all Israeli hostages by Hamas and for the militant group's leadership and infrastructure in Gaza to be dismantled.

The visit to Riyadh is Lord Cameron's eleventh visit to the Middle East since becoming Foreign Secretary in November.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken also spoke of the need to broker an agreement between Israel and Hamas to end the conflict in his appearance in Riyadh.

"Hamas has before it a proposal that is extraordinarily, extraordinarily generous on the part of Israel and in this moment the only thing standing between the people of Gaza and ceasefire is Hamas.

"They have to decide, and they have to decide quickly. So, we're looking to that and I'm hopeful that they will make the right decision and we can have a fundamental change in the dynamic," he told the summit.

Israel's offensive in Gaza has killed more than 34,000 people, according to local health officials, and left a swathe of destruction across the territory.

It was sparked by Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel in which militants killed around 1,200 people and abducted another 250 hostages.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Gerard Depardieu

Depardieu briefly detained by police reportedly on sexual assault allegations

Stephen Flynn rules himself out of SNP leadership contest following Humza Yousaf's resignation

'I know the limits of my own abilities': Stephen Flynn rules himself out of SNP leadership contest

Antony Blinken

Blinken urges Hamas to accept new ‘extraordinarily generous’ ceasefire proposal

The spy unit behind the attack against Sergei Skripal has been linked to two deadly ammunition depot blasts in the Czech Republic

Russian spy unit behind 2018 Salisbury poisonings also destroyed Czech ammunition depot killing two in 2014 blasts, investigation finds
Latest sign of scale of UK shoplifting laid bare as Tesco puts protein bars inside security cases

Latest sign of scale of UK shoplifting laid bare as Tesco puts protein bars inside security cases

Elon Musk

US Supreme Court rejects Musk appeal over tweets that must be approved by Tesla

Florida governor Ron DeSantis and former president Donald Trump

Trump and DeSantis meet to make peace and discuss fundraising for ex-president

A tent encampment has been set up inside the campus of Columbia University

Clear encampment or face suspension, US university tells student protesters

Damage caused by a tornado in Sulphur, Oklahoma

Oklahoma towns hard hit by tornadoes begin clean-up after four killed in storms

A makeshift ‘tent city’ has appeared in Dublin as politicians row over migrants

Sprawling 'tent city' appears on Dublin streets as UK and Irish ministers row over return of migrants

Local elections will take place Thursday 2 May.

Local elections 2024 explained: When are they, what are the key issues and when the results will be announced

Russia Ukraine War NATO

Nato chief chides alliance countries for not being quicker to help Ukraine

Caitlyn took her own life after becoming fixated on a detention

Father pays tribute to ‘daddy’s girl’ after daughter, 16, took own life after 'hyper-fixation' on first school detention

Gerard Depardieu

Gerard Depardieu summoned for questioning about sexual assault allegations

Kenya Dam Bursts

Dam collapse in Kenya kills at least 45

France Depardieu

Gerard Depardieu summoned for questioning about sexual assault allegations

Latest News

See more Latest News

Baby Reindeer's real-life Martha 'targeted by cult' amid bombardment death threats from internet sleuths

Baby Reindeer's real-life Martha 'targeted by cult' amid 'death threats' from internet sleuths
Rishi Sunak has said Britain will not accept the return of asylum seekers from the Republic of Ireland

‘We’re not going to do that’: Rishi Sunak slaps down deal with Ireland to return asylum seekers to UK
Voters will need to bring an accepted form of photo ID on May 2.

Everything you need to know about photo ID to vote in the local elections

Thomas O’Halloran (L) was killed in August 2022

Knifeman admits killing 87-year-old charity busker on his mobility scooter just five days after release from prison
Saudi Arabia World Economic Forum US

Blinken says Israel must still do more to boost humanitarian aid to Gaza

Two Finnair flights from Helsinki to Tartu in Estonia had to return to Finland on Thursday and Friday

Two passenger jets forced to turn around mid-flight in latest 'Russian jamming' of planes' GPS systems
The couple last visited the continent in August 2022, when they visited the Nyanga Township in Cape Town, South Africa.

Meghan bypasses Britain amid fears royal rift will overshadow Invictus Games

Princess Kate and Prince William on their wedding day 13 years ago

Kate and William share touching new photo as they celebrate wedding anniversary

Billy Vunipola has apologised "unreservedly" after an incident in Majorca.

Billy Vunipola breaks silence after 'downing four Amarettos and hitting an officer with his top' at bar in Spain
The groups have been reported to the police

Labour reports ‘Tory-run’ anti-Ulez Facebook groups to police over claims they have become ‘hotbed for racism’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry is set to return to the UK

Prince Harry to make first return to UK since Kate's cancer diagnosis for Invictus anniversary and 'could visit Charles'
Prince Harry is being eased out of the Invictus Games fold by its CEO, royal author Angela Levin has suggested.

Prince Harry being 'eased out' by Invictus Games by CEO, royal author suggests

What events will the King attend now he's returning to public-facing duties?

What next for Charles: From Trooping the Colour to the Royal Ascot - which events will the King attend?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit