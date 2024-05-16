Keir Starmer to unveil six point Blair-style plan in first election pitch to voters

16 May 2024, 00:06 | Updated: 16 May 2024, 00:16

Keir Starmer to unveil six point Blair-style plan in first election pitch to voters
Keir Starmer to unveil six point Blair-style plan in first election pitch to voters. Picture: Alamy / Labour
Natasha Clark

By Natasha Clark

Keir Starmer will reveal a six-point Tony Blair-style pledge card to millions of voters today as he promises to put the NHS, economy and immigration at the heart of his election campaign.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In what is likely to form the key pillars of the party manifesto, the Labour boss will reveal a new poster blitz dubbed ‘Labour’s First Steps’ in several key battlegrounds.

Kickstarting the next phase of the election campaign, the party will launch an advertising campaign at a major event in Essex today, with Presidential-style posters across billboards, newspapers and vans.

It will be their biggest advertising blitz since the last general election in 2019, focusing on swing seats the party needs to secure to gain power.

Campaign chiefs will dish out the first of their 1997-style pledge cards with his top priorities on – putting more flesh on the bones of his top priorities.

Kickstarting the next phase of the election campaign, the party will launch an advertising campaign at a major event in Essex today, with Presidential-style posters across billboards, newspapers and vans.
Kickstarting the next phase of the election campaign, the party will launch an advertising campaign at a major event in Essex today, with Presidential-style posters across billboards, newspapers and vans. Picture: Labour Party

The five national ‘missions’ will be boiled down into six top promises – delivering economic security, cutting NHS waiting times, a new border security command, set up a nationalised energy company, crack down on anti social behaviours, and recruit 6,500 new teachers.

They will form the first things the party will do if Labour wins the keys to power at the upcoming election.

A separate Welsh and Scottish offer will be pumped out to voters in the coming weeks.

Read more: Gordon Brown warns of the 'worst figures for child poverty in living memory' with 4.3 million plunged into poverty

Read more: Junior Doctors and Government to enter immediate talks over pay dispute

Labour insiders said the party wanted to capitalise on the success of the local elections where the party secured hundreds more seats and won metro mayor seats across the country.

A spokesperson said: “We don’t want to take our foot off the gas. This is our offer to voters, the downpayment on change the public will see, which will make a real difference to people.

“We are back in the service of the British people with these six key priorities for voters.”

In what is likely to form the key pillars of the party manifesto, the Labour boss will reveal a new poster blitz dubbed ‘Labour’s First Steps’ in several key battlegrounds.
In what is likely to form the key pillars of the party manifesto, the Labour boss will reveal a new poster blitz dubbed ‘Labour’s First Steps’ in several key battlegrounds. Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir told members of his shadow cabinet yesterday the next phase of their path to power is “crucially important”, adding: “It’s where we work tirelessly to give people back a belief in change, by showing the real difference a Labour government can make to their lives.”

He said they were “part of a long term plan to get Britain back on its feet”, promising a gimmick-free, fully costed and funded plan for te country.

Sir Keir said: “People want someone to get a grip – get things done and start to get Britain back on its feet.”

Labour insiders hit back accusations they were downgrading promises on workers rights, housing and the environment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Robert Fico is taken to hospital

Slovakian prime minister fighting for his life after attempted assassination

Junior Doctors and Government to enter talks overseen by an 'external mediator'

Junior Doctors and Government to enter immediate talks over pay dispute

One Direction singer Zayn kicked off dating app Tinder for catfishing

One Direction singer Zayn Malik kicked off dating app Tinder for catfishing

Vladimir Putin

Putin arrives in Beijing for visit as China and Russia put on show of unity

A sheriff in Oklahoma believes he has broken a cryptic code hidden in a crossword, linking a death from almost 50 years ago to the infamous BTK serial killer.

Sheriff finds name of missing girl,16, who vanished in 1976 hidden in BTK serial killer's cryptic crossword

Man in Nicosia

Turkish Cypriot leader pours cold water on chances of peace talks restarting

Team GB’s Olympic Games ceremony kit includes updated Union Jack following backlash

Team GB’s Olympic Games ceremony kit revealed following Union Jack backlash

Exclusive
Andrew Marr puts Sir Robert Buckland on the spot over Natalie Elphicke's lobbying approach

Andrew Marr puts Sir Robert Buckland on spot about concealing Natalie Elphicke's lobbying approach

Joe Biden

Biden and Trump agree on campaign debates but details to be ironed out

Gordon Brown warns of 'worst figures for child poverty in living memory'

Gordon Brown warns of the 'worst figures for child poverty in living memory' with 4.3 million plunged into poverty

Slovakian PM Robert Fico is fighting for his life after being shot in the stomach

Slovakian PM shot five times in politically motivated assassination attempt as Biden condemns 'heinous' crime

Vata bay Noumea New Caledonia

France imposes state of emergency on Pacific territory rocked by violence

Magician David Copperfield accused of sexual misconduct by 16 women

Magician David Copperfield accused of sexual misconduct by sixteen women

Premier League clubs are set to vote on a proposal to abolish VAR next month

VAR could be scrapped next season as Premier League clubs to vote on major rule change

Robert Fico

Robert Fico: The left-populist politician compared to far-right leaders

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas announced their divorce in September 2023

Sophie Turner breaks her silence over agony of Joe Jonas divorce fallout

Latest News

See more Latest News

King Charles and Queen Camilla attend an OBE service at St Paul's Cathedral

King Charles attends fourth royal engagement in 48 hours as he's joined by Queen Camilla for OBE service
Robert Fico

Slovakian PM Robert Fico in life-threatening condition after being shot

Cryptosporidium has been found in the water supply in some Towns in Devon

Emergency water supplies distributed to Devon residents as ‘hundreds’ ill with parasite and people urged to boil water
Daniel Graham (centre-left) and Adam Carruthers (centre-right) leaving Newcastle Upon Tyne Magistrates' Court.

Sycamore Gap tree case sent to crown court as damages valued at more than £620,000

The Marquess of Aliesbury (right) has died at the age of 98

Aristocrat dies in freak accident after falling out of bedroom window while letting his cat out
Rebecca Joynes

Teacher accused of having sex with teenage pupils ‘gaslighting jury into thinking she is the victim’, court hears
An innocent woman was shot in a north London street in front of terrified children

'My leg, my leg': Harrowing screams of woman shot in 'gangland drive-by' in north London

TikTok strategy

Billionaire Frank McCourt says he is putting together a consortium to buy TikTok

UK - London - HMP Wandsworth Prison

Court delays imposed after emergency measure triggered to cope with overcrowding in England's prison
Darren Carvill has been jailed for three years.

Fraudster who stole £170,000 from firm for cocaine-fuelled weekend is jailed again for stealing £90,000 from bosses

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles III's first official portrait since his coronation

Charles unveils first portrait since Coronation which includes butterfly capturing 'metamorphosis from Prince to King'
Harry and Meghan pictured on their trip to Nigeria. Their Archewell charity has been declared 'delinquent'

Harry and Meghan break silence after Archewell charity declared 'delinquent' over 'lost cheque'
Harry and Meghan on their trip to Nigeria

Harry and Meghan's Archewell charity could be ‘fined or suspended over late tax returns’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit