Sophie Turner breaks her silence over agony of Joe Jonas divorce fallout

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas announced their divorce in September 2023. Picture: Getty

By Will Conroy

Sophie Turner has broken her silence on the agony she went through in the fallout of her divorce with Joe Jonas in an interview with British Vogue.

The Game of Thrones actor, 34, and the Jonas Brothers singer, 28, made the shocking announcement in September 2023 after Mr Jonas had filed for the divorce.

Ms Turner has said she wants to maintain a good co-parenting relationship with her ex-husband after the pair had two children together.

The former couple had their first daughter Willa, three, in July 2020 and a second daughter, Delphine, in 2022.

Speaking to British Vogue, Ms Turner said: “I’m unhappy with the way everything played out, especially when it comes to my children. They’re the victims in all of this. But I think we’re doing the best we can.

“I’m confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children and that’s all that I can ask for.”

This interview comes as she has been rumoured to be in a romantic relationship with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, who she was first seen with in November 2023.

She said that despite going on to new relationships, she still wants herself and Mr Jonas to be together during the pivotal moments of their daughters’ lives.

Ms Turner admitted it was her children that motivated her to persevere during what was a difficult time in her life.

She said: “I mean, those were the worst few days of my life. There were some days that I didn’t know if I was going to make it.

“I would call my lawyer saying, ‘I can’t do this. I just can’t.’ I was just never strong enough to stand up for myself.

“And then, finally, after two weeks of me being in a rut, she reminded me that it was my children I was fighting for.

“Once anyone says to me, ‘Do it for your kids,’ I’m doing it. I wouldn’t do it for myself, but I’ll find the strength for them.”

At the time, Ms Turner was in the U.K. filming the TV show Joan, while Joe and their two daughters were in the US.

When the announcement was made, rumours grew that the split was the result of the actor’s partying, particularly after photos started to circulate of her on what appeared to be a night-out with her co-stars.

On these rumours, Ms Turner said: “I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn’t leave. My kids were in the States and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish Joan. And all these articles started coming out.

“It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother – mom guilt is so real.

“I just kept having to say to myself, ‘None of this is true. You are a good mom and you’ve never been a partier’.

“It’s unfathomable the amount of people that will just make s**t up and put it up based on a picture.

“A picture might tell a thousand words, but it’s not my story. It felt like I was watching a movie of my life that I hadn’t written, hadn’t produced, or starred in. It was shocking. I’m still in shock."

Sophie Turner at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Getty

Ms Turner also admitted that she previously suffered from “depression, anxiety, and bulimia”.

She said: “I’m not very good at processing my emotions. I lock them away and then they’ll bubble up in years to come in some form of depression or anxiety.

“Being a young girl, especially one growing up in the spotlight, you really judge yourself.”

She revealed that she had previously taken medication for her mental health issues but was not currently using any.

The actor shared: “Not since I moved back to the U.K, which is great and also surprising, because I anticipated that I’d need to – now perhaps more than ever.

“There’s something about a community and a support system that I’ve never realised is so important up until now.

“And I think the reason I was on medication for so long is because I didn’t have those people with me.

“Now that I’m back home, I’m actually the happiest I’ve been in a really long time. I’m starting over again, rediscovering what I like to do, who I like to be with.”