Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reach a custody agreement over two daughters amid divorce

Turner and Jonas "look forward to being great co-parents.”. Picture: Alamy

By Sam Rucker

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have broken their silence surrounding their split by vowing to be ‘great co-parents’, after agreeing to a new custody arrangement.

After a period of mediation, the Game of Thrones star and Jonas Brothers singer released a joint statement on Tuesday on how they will “co-parent” their two daughters – aged one and three.

The statement said: "After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the US and the UK.

“We look forward to being great co-parents.”

The legal filing, set out a temporary joint custody arrangement for the coming months.

After claiming to have reached the settlement “amicably”, Turner, 27, and Jonas, 34, have both agreed to spend two weeks at a time with their daughters until January.

She had previously filed a lawsuit against Jonas citing the “wrongful detention” of their daughters in New York.

The actress called for the children to be returned to their “permanent home” in England, alleging Jonas had refused to hand over the children’s passports.

Sources close to Jonas said Turner was partying too much. Picture: Alamy

Jonas denied the allegations and said the pair "would work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup". He also highlighted that the toddlers were born and raised in America.

The singer filed for divorce in Miami on September 1 after a three-year marriage.

Sources claimed Turner had been partying too much, regularly leaving Jonas alone with the children.

Turner is now said to be with her daughters but must return them to Jonas on October 21.

From November 2, Jonas will be with the children.

Turner will then be able to spend Christmas with her daughters in the UK.

The latest agreement follows four days of intense mediation in New York and is expected to pave the way for the couple’s divorce.