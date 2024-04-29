Sprawling 'tent city' appears on Dublin streets as UK and Irish ministers row over return of migrants

29 April 2024, 16:29

A makeshift ‘tent city’ has appeared in Dublin as politicians row over migrants
A makeshift ‘tent city’ has appeared in Dublin as politicians row over migrants. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A makeshift ‘tent city’ has appeared in Dublin as UK and Irish ministers row over migrants travelling from the UK to Ireland.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dozens of tents have appeared in Dublin near the International Protection Office - and the encampment has been labelled a ‘tent city’ buy the Irish Examiner.

Several of their tents have been daubed with messages that read 'we are not subhuman' and 'homes for all'. 

The pictures emerged as UK Government ministers today rejected Dublin's demands to take back asylum seekers crossing from Northern Ireland.

Rishi Sunak has said the movement of migrants across the border shows that Downing Street’s Rwanda plan ‘is working’ - and he has said he is "not interested" in any sort of returns deal.

Read more: ‘We’re not going to do that’: Rishi Sunak slaps down deal with Ireland to return asylum seekers to UK

Read more: SNP in meltdown as tearful Humza Yousaf quits as party leader

One of the migrant tents painted with the slogal 'homes for all'
One of the migrant tents painted with the slogal 'homes for all'. Picture: Alamy

He said the European Union did not allow the UK to send back asylum seekers who had crossed the English Channel from France.

Ireland is concerned that the UK Government's Rwanda policy is driving the flow of migrants across the border with the republic.

It comes after the passage of the UK Government's Rwanda legislation, which paves the way for asylum seekers to be sent on a one-way trip to the African nation.

Dozens of tents have appeared in Dublin near the International Protection Office
Dozens of tents have appeared in Dublin near the International Protection Office. Picture: Alamy

The UK Government has hailed the deterrent effect of the Rwanda scheme, which is intended to help stop small boat crossings from France.

But as a knock-on effect, the Irish government has claimed that the number of asylum seekers crossing from Northern Ireland is now "higher than 80%" due to a shift in migration patterns in recent months.

The issue was discussed by the UK and Irish governments at high-level talks in London on Monday.

One of the tents bore the message 'we are not subhuman'
One of the tents bore the message 'we are not subhuman'. Picture: Alamy

The Irish government has proposed new legislation to make it easier to send migrants to the UK, effectively reversing an Irish High Court ruling that the UK was no longer a "safe third country" for returning asylum seekers because of the Rwanda plan.

But Mr Sunak told ITV News there was no desire in Westminster to accept asylum seekers back from Ireland.

"We're not interested in that. We're not going to accept returns from the EU via Ireland when the EU doesn't accept returns back to France where illegal migrants are coming from.

"Of course we're not going to do that."

The UK won't take back asylum seekers from Ireland, Downing Street said today
The UK won't take back asylum seekers from Ireland, Downing Street said today. Picture: Alamy

Asked whether there were any negotiations with the EU on returns, he said: "No, I'm focused on getting our Rwanda scheme up and running."

At a joint press conference in Westminster, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and Irish deputy prime minister Micheal Martin sought to play down any rift over the issue.

On the Rwanda scheme, Mr Heaton-Harris said "The UK's new deterrent is clearly working and having some impact already.

"An impact that will obviously increase as the first flights take off for Rwanda."

He added: "We will obviously monitor all this very closely and continue to work with the Irish Government on these matters."

Mr Heaton-Harris said there was "no way that we would want to upset our relationship with Ireland".

There was a "joint commitment to protect the common travel area from abuse", he added.

The Cabinet minister said while the deterrent effect of the Rwanda scheme was anticipated "we are slightly surprised that it manifested itself so quickly after the Act became law".

And he said he was "comfortable" with the Irish Government's proposed legislation, which he said was just resetting the legal position following an Irish High Court ruling that the UK was no longer a safe country.

Mr Martin highlighted the need for international action to curb irregular migration.

And he acknowledged that any agreements on returns would have to be "mutual" and "reciprocal".

Elsewhere, a postponed meeting between James Cleverly and Irish justice minister Helen McEntee was postponed.

The Home Secretary and Ms McEntee had been due to meet on Monday to discuss "strengthening" the Common Travel Area, but the meeting was postponed late on Sunday night.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Irish Media Minister Catherine Martin said the meeting was postponed due to "a genuine diary clash".

Ms McEntee has claimed last week that the number of asylum seekers crossing from Northern Ireland is now "higher than 80%" due to a shift in migration patterns in recent months.

Meanwhile, Channel crossings continued on Monday and Home Office figures showed that more than 7,000 migrants have arrived in the UK so far this year after making the journey - reaching a new record high for the first four months of a calendar year.

Some 500 migrants crossed the Channel to the UK on Friday and Saturday alone, taking the provisional total for 2024 to date to 7,167.

This exceeds the previous record high figure of 6,691 for January to April 2022 and has already surpassed the 5,946 arrivals in the first four months of last year.

It means arrivals are 24% higher than this time last year and 7% higher than at this point in 2022.

No crossings were recorded on Sunday but groups of migrants were pictured being brought ashore in Dover, Kent, on Monday amid sunny, breezy and clear weather conditions at sea.

Labour's David Lammy said it is "way too premature" to say that the Rwanda plan is working.

"I suspect, actually, as the weather warms up we will see this scheme, I'm afraid, has not deterred many, many people from crossing the Channel," the shadow foreign secretary told LBC.

"I think it's way too premature to say now that we've seen a few people go to Dublin somehow this has been achieved. That's just not going to be the case."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Elon Musk

US Supreme Court rejects Musk appeal over tweets that must be approved by Tesla

Florida governor Ron DeSantis and former president Donald Trump

Trump and DeSantis meet to make peace and discuss fundraising for ex-president

A tent encampment has been set up inside the campus of Columbia University

Clear encampment or face suspension, US university tells student protesters

Damage caused by a tornado in Sulphur, Oklahoma

Oklahoma towns hard hit by tornadoes begin clean-up after four killed in storms

Local elections will take place Thursday 2 May.

Local elections 2024 explained: When are they, what are the key issues and when the results will be announced

Russia Ukraine War NATO

Nato chief chides alliance countries for not being quicker to help Ukraine

Caitlyn took her own life after becoming fixated on a detention

Father pays tribute to ‘daddy’s girl’ after daughter, 16, took own life after 'hyper-fixation' on first school detention

Gerard Depardieu

Gerard Depardieu summoned for questioning about sexual assault allegations

Kenya Dam Bursts

Dam collapse in Kenya kills at least 45

France Depardieu

Gerard Depardieu summoned for questioning about sexual assault allegations

Baby Reindeer's real-life Martha 'targeted by cult' amid bombardment death threats from internet sleuths

Baby Reindeer's real-life Martha 'targeted by cult' amid 'death threats' from internet sleuths

Rishi Sunak has said Britain will not accept the return of asylum seekers from the Republic of Ireland

‘We’re not going to do that’: Rishi Sunak slaps down deal with Ireland to return asylum seekers to UK

Voters will need to bring an accepted form of photo ID on May 2.

Everything you need to know about photo ID to vote in the local elections

Thomas O’Halloran (L) was killed in August 2022

Knifeman admits killing 87-year-old charity busker on his mobility scooter just five days after release from prison

Saudi Arabia World Economic Forum US

Blinken says Israel must still do more to boost humanitarian aid to Gaza

Two Finnair flights from Helsinki to Tartu in Estonia had to return to Finland on Thursday and Friday

Two passenger jets forced to turn around mid-flight in latest 'Russian jamming' of planes' GPS systems

Latest News

See more Latest News

The couple last visited the continent in August 2022, when they visited the Nyanga Township in Cape Town, South Africa.

Meghan bypasses Britain amid fears royal rift will overshadow Invictus Games

Princess Kate and Prince William on their wedding day 13 years ago

Kate and William share touching new photo as they celebrate wedding anniversary

Billy Vunipola has apologised "unreservedly" after an incident in Majorca.

Billy Vunipola breaks silence after 'downing four Amarettos and hitting an officer with his top' at bar in Spain
The groups have been reported to the police

Labour reports ‘Tory-run’ anti-Ulez Facebook groups to police over claims they have become ‘hotbed for racism’
Buildings burn in the town of Mati, east of Athens, Greece, in July 2018

Five ex-officials convicted over deadly Greece fire but freed after paying fines

Two men have been charged with murder after a torso was found in a nature reserve in Salford

Two men charged with murder after man's torso found in nature reserve in Salford

Humza Yousaf has stepped down as SNP leader

SNP in meltdown as tearful Humza Yousaf quits as party leader after Scottish power-sharing deal crumbles
Thailand Politics

Thailand foreign minister resigns after being dropped as deputy prime minister

Spain Politics

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says he will continue in office

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announces he will not resign after corruption allegations against his wife

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry is set to return to the UK

Prince Harry to make first return to UK since Kate's cancer diagnosis for Invictus anniversary and 'could visit Charles'
Prince Harry is being eased out of the Invictus Games fold by its CEO, royal author Angela Levin has suggested.

Prince Harry being 'eased out' by Invictus Games by CEO, royal author suggests

What events will the King attend now he's returning to public-facing duties?

What next for Charles: From Trooping the Colour to the Royal Ascot - which events will the King attend?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit