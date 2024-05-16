Man arrested for terrorism offences and 'causing explosions', as police discover 'suspicious substances' at home

The man was arrested in Caddington, near Luton. Picture: Google/Alamy

By Kit Heren

A man has been arrested on suspicion of terror offences, with police finding "suspicious substances" at his home.

The 31-year-old from Bedfordshire was initially arrested by local police on May 6 for causing explosions likely to endanger life, and for possessing Class A drugs.

Bedfordshire Police also found several items, including "a number of suspicious substances" at an address in the village of Caddington, near Luton.

They said their bomb disposal team carried out a "small controlled explosion" last week.

Bedfordshire Police told counter-terrorism officers in the Metropolitan police about their find, and the man was bailed while investigations continued.

This Tuesday counter-terrorism officers arrested him on suspicion of possession of articles for terrorist purposes.

The man remains in custody.

The Met said they had found "a number of items and substances" at the Caddington address.

"These are being dealt with and removed in a safe way by specialist officers, and there is currently not believed to be any risk to other local residents or the wider public," they said in a statement.

Locals said the unnamed man lived with his parents, and his mother told them her son collected chemicals.

One resident told the Sun: "They are a nice family and his mother put something on the village Facebook page about him collecting chemicals.

"Apparently the son kept everything in the garden shed and she knew nothing about any of it. She was adamant it was nothing to do with terrorism and stressed the police were just being cautious.

"The woman is very worried about her son and hoping he comes home soon."

Bedfordshire Police said: "We can confirm we are working with SO15, the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command, which has taken over the investigation."

The force's Chief Superintendent Jaki Whittred said: "We are committed to keeping the public of Caddington safe and will be maintaining a police presence at the scene as well as continuing high-visibility patrols and community engagement in the area.

"Please be reassured there is no risk to local residents or the wider public at this time."