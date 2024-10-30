At least eight injured after land train crashes at Cornwall holiday park

Cornwall Air Ambulance at Land's End, UK. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

At least eight people have been injured after a land train crashed at a Cornish holiday park.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Two helicopters were dispatched to Tregoad Holiday Park in St Martin, Looe, after the train crashed on Wednesday evening.

Firefighters and ambulance services attended the scene following the incident.

HM Coastguard said: "At around 7pm this evening (Wednesday 30 October), HM Coastguard was called to assist with a road incident involving multiple casualties in Looe, Cornwall. The incident remains ongoing.

"An HM Coastguard Rescue Helicopter from Newquay was sent to the scene, alongside Tamar and Looe Coastguard Rescue Teams. South Western Ambulance Service, Devon and Cornwall Police and Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service are also in attendance."

Read more: British man among dead after Spain hit by flash flooding - as cars swept away and rescuers scour waters for bodies

A Police spokesperson added: "Police are currently at the scene of a multi-agency incident at a holiday park in St Martin, near Looe. We were called just before 7pm tonight [Wednesday 30 October] following an incident involving a land train."

A generic land-train in Looe, Cornwall. Picture: Alamy

It comes just days after a man was killed when two slow-moving trains collided in Wales.

Tudor Evans died after the train he was travelling on collided with another in a rural area of mid Wales.

The pensioner from Aberystwyth, west Wales, is believed to have suffered a heart attack after passengers were thrown across a carriage during the collision.

His friends have now revealed that Evans, a keen cyclist, had been travelling home from a holiday in Italy at the time of the accident.

His friends are now said to be “extremely saddened” by his passing, with Iestyn Leyshon telling S4C the pensioner had "just begun to travel after many years of work and then this tragedy happens”.

Mr Evans was on the 18:31 westbound service from Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth on Monday when the train he was travelling aboard collided with a stationary train travelling from Machynlleth, Powys to Shrewsbury.

The collision saw 15 people injured and 11 left requiring hospital treatment following the smash.

British Transport Police Superintendent Andrew Morgan said: "We can sadly confirm a man has died following this evening's incident.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to his loved ones, alongside everyone else impacted and specialist officers continue to provide support.”