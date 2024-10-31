Breaking News

LA hit by riots and looting after Dodgers World Series victory parade descends into chaos

World Series celebrations turned ugly in Los Angeles. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

World Series celebrations descended into chaos in the early hours of Thursday morning in Los Angeles , with shops being looted by gangs and fireworks thrown at cops in the street.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

LA police department issued a dispersal order after crowds chanting 'F*** the Yankees' began hurling fireworks and other objects at officers as the celebrations turned ugly.

The LAPD shared a video of people rushing out of Nike stores stealing boxes, while a bus was burnt down near Dodger Stadium.

Nobody was believed to be hurt.

Police said that arrests had been made but did not immediately reveal how many people had been detained.

Some looters appeared to be playing basketball in a trashed Nike store .

Writing on X, the LAPD said: "Leave the area immediately and follow all officers orders.

"Various projectiles are being thrown at LAPD Officers in the area of Olympic & Grand. Extra resources are responding to that area to assist. If you are on the street, at or adjacent to that intersection, leave the area immediately & follow officers orders."

Earlier Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass, had said police were prepared for celebrations to turn ugly if the Dodgers were to win the World Series in New York.

She said: "LAPD is currently on tactical alert and has activated a strategic plan to protect communities and businesses."

The celebrations will continue in Los Angeles later this week - the Dodgers have planned two events on Friday to celebrate winning their eighth World Series title.

The Dodgers beat the Yankees 7-6 at Yankee Stadium and are scheduled to celebrate their eighth World Series title on Friday morning with a ticketed event at Dodger Stadium and a parade in downtown Los Angeles.