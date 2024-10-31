'Labour should have been up front': Former Chancellor condemns ‘biggest tax-raising budget in history’

31 October 2024, 09:11 | Updated: 31 October 2024, 09:20

Jeremy Hunt says he thinks Labour will 'pay the price' for not being more transparent about the Budget
Jeremy Hunt says he thinks Labour will 'pay the price' for not being more transparent about the Budget. Picture: LBC

By Asher McShane

Former Conservative Chancellor Jeremy Hunt launched a scathing assault on Rachel Reeves' 'shock' Budget this morning, saying families face paying £8,000 more in taxes over the next four years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Hunt told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast today that "Labour should have been upfront about what their plans were."

"I do think that in the end they will pay a price for that," he said.

"People don’t like politicians who don’t tell them what they are planning to do. It was worse than expected.

"We said before the election if you vote Labour, taxes over four years are going to go up by about 2,000 per household.

"They are actually going to go up by about £8,000 per household over four years. It’s massively higher than anyone led us to believe. It is a shock."

Asked whether he thought voters had been lied to, he said: "I’m not going to get into that language because I think it’s really bad for politics to do that."

Watch Again: Nick Ferrari is joined by Shadow Chancellor Jeremy Hunt | 31/10/24

Rachel Reeves has said she does not want to repeat the £40 billion tax rises she implemented in her first Budget "ever again".

She accepted this morning in an interview on LBC that workers' pay would be hit by her Budget. The Office for Budget Responsibility has said people will lose out to the tune of £300.

The fiscal announcement was a chance to "wipe the slate clean" following the Conservatives' time in power, the Chancellor told broadcasters as she defended the Budget on Thursday morning.

Read more: Chancellor admits Budget will hit workers’ pay - as ‘Brits to be left around £300 worse off’

Read more: Budget 2024: Key points at a glance

Choices made by Ms Reeves will see the overall tax burden reach a record 38.3% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2027-28, the highest since 1948.

Despite Labour's promises to protect "working people", a £25.7 billion increase in national insurance contributions paid by employers is likely to reduce wages and lead to job losses, something Ms Reeves herself admitted.

Nick pushes Rachel Reeves to explain how she plans to grow the economy

Asked about the consequences of the move, the Chancellor said: "I said that it will have consequences.

"It will mean that businesses will have to absorb some of this through profits and it is likely to mean that wage increases might be slightly less than they otherwise would have been."

Ms Reeves plans to pour more public cash into schools, hospitals, transport and housing - and will change the way government debt is measured to allow her greater borrowing flexibility.

Fiscal watchdog the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has however predicted the measures will be unlikely to lead to the longer term boost in economic growth the Government wants to see.

And influential economics think tank the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has said she may need to raise taxes again in future if her "gambles" on spending do not result in growth.

"This Budget was to wipe the slate clean after the mismanagement and the cover-up of the previous government," Ms Reeves told Times Radio.

She added: "I had to make big choices. I don't want to repeat a Budget like this ever again, but it was necessary to get our public finances and our public services on a stable trajectory."

The Chancellor was also unable to say whether her pledge at the Budget to raise income tax thresholds after 2028 was guaranteed.

"I'm not going to be able to write future budgets," she said.

Shadow chancellor Jeremy Hunt meanwhile said his counterpart had angered many people, who felt she had not lived up to the spirit of Labour's manifesto promises not to increase taxes for working people.

"Many people thought this was a new Labour prospectus, not a traditional tax-and-spend prospectus, and they have woken up to a Chancellor who has given us the biggest tax-raising Budget in history," Mr Hunt told BBC Breakfast.

The Government's spending measures are expected to provide a temporary boost to GDP, according to the OBR's forecast.

But the watchdog predicted downgrades in subsequent years, and said the Budget measures will add to pressure on inflation and interest rates.

IFS director Paul Johnson warned Ms Reeves may have to come back for "another round of tax rises in a couple of years' time - unless she gets lucky on growth".

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) endorsed the investment and spending on public services in the Chancellor's Budget, as well as sustainable tax rises.

In an unusual move, the Washington-based watchdog said: "We support the envisaged reduction in the deficit over the medium term, including by sustainably raising revenue."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mohammed Farraj

Medical student, 21, killed in freak gym accident by 'traumatic' head injury, as tributes pour in

Thom Yorke Performs In Auckland

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke walks off stage after being heckled by pro-Palestine protester in audience

Emma Lovell and her husband Lee confronted two teenagers at their home in Brisbane

Australian teenager cleared of murdering British woman who confronted intruders during home break-in

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he sits in a garbage truck

Donald Trump rides garbage truck in bid to mock Joe Biden after Puerto Rico comments continue to cause a stink

Rachel Reeves has defended her Budget decisions

Chancellor admits Budget will hit workers’ pay - as ‘Brits to be left around £300 worse off’

Lianne Gordon

Teen found guilty of murdering mum-of-two shot in head through front door as she shielded children from gang feud

Pedestrians stand next to piled up cars following deadly floods in Sedavi, south of Valencia

Spanish government declares three days of mourning after 95 die and dozens missing in flash floods

London, UK. 2

Buffer zones outside abortion clinics come into force across England and Wales

Miners Banners Exhibition Opens At Durham Cathedral

'Historic injustice': 100,000 ex-miners who 'powered this country' to get £1.5bn kept from pensions for decades

News broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test

North Korea claims to have tested new intercontinental ballistic missile

Elon Musk Holds Town Hall With Pennslyvania Voters

Elon Musk summoned to court over $1m giveaways to voters as US election approaches

Rachel Reeves raises employers' National Insurance contributions by 1.2% as Budget sees taxes rise by £40bn

Rachel Reeves launches £40bn tax raid as Chancellor announces massive NHS investment in historic Budget

Cornwall Air Ambulance at Land's End, UK

At least eight injured after land train crashes at Cornwall holiday park

Inmates were released early under Labour's plans to free up prison space

Every prisoner accidentally freed under Government's early release scheme is back behind bars

Israeli attacks on Lebanon continue

Lebanon's caretaker PM says Israel Hezbollah ceasefire could be 'hours' away

The fine came following complaints by 17 Russian TV channels after their accounts on YouTube were blocked

Russian court fines Google more money than the world's GDP

Latest News

See more Latest News

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves poses with the red Budget Box as she leaves 11 Downing Street.

‘I'm not going to tie my hands further': Rachel Reeves refuses to rule out more National Insurance hikes for employers
George Chalmers and Ruth Baker

Man jailed for life after strangling girlfriend to death with TV cable

Anka, 29, and her child were captured on CCTV leaving a Travelodge in Dunstable Road, Luton

Police 'deeply concerned' for mother and baby who have been missing for nearly two weeks

Several people have died in Spain after floods

British man among dead after Spain hit by flash flooding - as cars swept away andBritish man among dead after Spain hit by flash flooding - as cars swept away and rescuers scour waters for bodies
Racoon

German butcher sells racoon sausages in bid combat rodent plague

England cricket captain Ben Stokes has revealed his house was broken into by masked burglars

England cricket captain Ben Stokes says masked burglars raided house while wife and children were home
Several people have died in Spain after floods

At least 72 dead after Spain hit by flash flooding - as cars swept away and rescuers scour muddy waters for bodies
Matthew Wootten was nearly three times over the limit when his vehicle hit the entrance to Chequers

CCTV shows car 'deliberately' smash into prime minister's Chequers estate as drink driver jailed
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the risk to the UK population 'remains low'

First case of potentially deadly mpox virus strain detected in the UK

Rachel Reeves has announced a £22.6 billion increase in the day-to-day health budget.

NHS to receive £22.6billion cash injection in day-to-day health budget, Rachel Reeves announces

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William is appearing in a documentary about homelessness

Prince William and Big Issue founder vow to end 'failed thinking on homelessness' in new video
King Charles will return to full royal duties next year after his cancer diagnosis - with overseas trips set for the spring.

King to return to full duties after cancer diagnosis - with royal tours set to be signed off for next year
Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles close friend Ian Farquhar died after becoming 'trapped between his bed and a wall' while drunk, inquest hears

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News