Police officer charged under Terrorism Act with 'publishing images in support of Hamas'

A police officer has been charged with two counts of publishing an image in support of the proscribed organisation Hamas. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

A 26-year-old police officer is due to appear in court charged with terror offences over messages he allegedly shared on WhatsApp.

PC Mohammed Adil, 26, was charged on Monday with two counts of publishing an image in support of the proscribed organisation Hamas.

It comes after he faced allegations over messages he shared on WhatsApp in October and November last year.

Watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said he was charged following an investigation by counter-terrorism police based in the North East.

Adil, who is based in Calderdale, is currently suspended from West Yorkshire Police (WYP).

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday facing two charges under the Terrorism Act.

He was initially arrested in November and released on bail.