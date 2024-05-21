Breaking News

Former Royal Marine charged with spying for China on Hong Kong activists found dead in park in 'unexplained death'

Matthew Trickett, 37, who was on bail after appearing in court accused of assisting the Hong Kong intelligence service. Picture: Social media

By Christian Oliver

A former Royal Marine who was charged with spying for China on Hong Kong activists has been found dead in a park in Maidenhead.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Matthew Trickett, 37, who was on bail after appearing in court accused of assisting the Hong Kong intelligence service, died in 'unexplained' circumstances, police said.

The former soldier was accused of foreign interference alongside Chi Leung (Peter) Wai, 38, and Chung Biu Yuen, 63. He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court last week.

Thames Valley Police said Trickett was found dead in Grenfell Park, Maidenhead, at around 5.15pm on Sunday after a report from a member of the public.

An investigation is ongoing into the death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

Matthew Trickett covering his face as he leaves Westminster Magistrates' Court, May 21. Picture: Alamy

Trickett, a Home Office Immigration Enforcement officer and private investigator, previously fought against the Taliban and Somali pirates during his time in the Royal Marines between 2007 and 2013.

Thames Valley Police said in a statement: "Officers attended the scene and found a man. Emergency treatment was commenced but sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"An investigation is ongoing into the death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

"Formal identification has taken place and we can confirm the man is Matthew Trickett, aged 37, from Maidenhead.

"His family have been informed and they are being supported by officers.

"We would kindly ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time. A post-mortem will be conducted in due course."

Court artist sketch of Matthew Trickett (right) alongside Chung Biu Yuen (left) and Chi Leung Wai (centre), May 2. Picture: Alamy

In a statement, the family told The Times: "We're mourning the loss of a much-loved son, brother and family man."

Matthew Trickett's solicitor Julian Hayes added: "It has sadly been confirmed by Thames Valley Police, that the body found in Grenfell Park, Maidenhead on Sunday, was that of our client Matthew Trickett.

"We are naturally shocked at this news and supporting his family as best we can.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained by the police and further investigations are still ongoing.

"Following a mandatory referral the Independent Office for Police Conduct, due to the prior contact with police, the matter has now been passed on to Thames Valley Police's Professional Standards Department. It would therefore not be appropriate for us or the family to comment any further at this stage."

It is also alleged that on May 1 2024 they forced entry into a UK residential address, being reckless as to whether the prohibited conduct, or course of conduct of which it forms part, would have an interference effect.

They had all been bailed and were next due to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday.