'The plane just dropped': Passengers tell of terror as flight plunges in ‘severe turbulence’ leaving one dead

Do you know anyone who was affected or on board the flight? Contact online@lbc.co.uk

One passenger died and several people were injured after the flight experience severe turbulence. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

Passengers on a flight from London to Singapore which plummeted in severe turbulence have told of their terror at being caught in the horror mid-air plunge which has left one dead and as many as 30 injured.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Singapore Airlines plane flight SQ321 experienced severe turbulence while flying near Myanmar airspace before it plummeted for a number of minutes.

The plane, with 211 passengers and 18 crew on board, dropped sharply from 37,000ft to 31,000ft in just five minutes around 11 hours into its journey.

Any passengers on board not wearing seatbelts were “launched into the ceiling," terrified survivors said.

One person has died and 30 people have been injured. Ten are understood to be seriously hurt.

Disembarking just now pic.twitter.com/ZEN6r6887o — Andrew Davies 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺 (@andrewdavies_70) May 21, 2024

One passenger from London, Andrew Davies, described the scenes of chaos on board.

He wrote online: “I was on that flight and helped as much as I could. Those not injured (including me) are in a holding area at Bangkok airport. My heart goes out to the gentleman who lost his life and his poor wife. Awful experience.

"Lots of people injured - including the air stewards who were stoic and did everything they could. Bangkok emergency services quick to respond. Very little warning. The seatbelt sign came on, I put on my seatbelt straightaway then the plane just dropped.

Read more: One dead and 30 injured as flight from London to Singapore plunges 7,000 feet in ‘severe turbulence’

Footage from on board showed dents in the plane's ceiling. Picture: Social Media

"People’s belongings scattered, coffee and water splattered the ceiling. Surreal. So many injured people. head lascerations, bleeding ears. A lady was screaming in pain with a bad back. I couldn’t help her - just got her water.

"Shouted for a defribulator. Passengers with medical training helping as much as they could. CPR on the poor gentleman that passed. Another passenger laid flat in aisle further behind me. Not sure what happened with them. Wish I could have helped more.

Passengers who weren't wearing their seatbelts were flung into the ceiling. Picture: Social Media

"One of the Singapore Airlines crew said it was by far the worst in her 30 years of flying

"Lesson is - wear a seatbelt at ALL TIMES. Anyone who is injured, was not wearing a seatbelt. People who kept them on (including me) are not (as far as I could tell)."

He shared pictures online of passengers making their way off the plane surrounded by airport officials.

Dzafran Azmir, a 28-year-old student on board the flight told Reuters: “Suddenly the aircraft starts tilting up and there was shaking so I started bracing for what was happening, and very suddenly there was a very dramatic drop so everyone seated and not wearing seatbelt was launched immediately into the ceiling.”

“Some people hit their heads on the baggage cabins overhead and dented it, they hit the places where lights and masks are and broke straight through it,” he said.

The plane was forced to carry out an emergency landing in Thailand.

The plane left Heathrow after 10pm last night. It touched down at around 4pm local time in Thailand.

The flight reportedly suffered 'severe turbulence' as Thailand experiences 'extreme' tropical thunderstorms in the region.

Flight radar shows moment Singapore Airlines flight dropped altitude

It was then diverted to the Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok, where it made an emergency landing.

The plane reportedly plunged from 38,000ft to 31,000ft in a matter of minutes, according to Flightradar24.

The aircraft diverted to Bangkok. Picture: FlightRadar24

A spokesperson for Singapore Airlines has confirmed that at least one person died in the extreme turbulence.

"Flight #SQ321, operating from London (Heathrow) to Singapore on 20 May 2024, encountered severe turbulence en-route," they said.

"The aircraft diverted to Bangkok and landed at 1545hrs local time on 21 May 2024."

Singapore Airlines flight #SQ321, operating from London (Heathrow) to Singapore on 20 May 2024, encountered severe turbulence en-route. The aircraft diverted to Bangkok and landed at 1545hrs local time on 21 May 2024.



We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on… — Singapore Airlines (@SingaporeAir) May 21, 2024

Read More: Chaos as climate activists glue themselves to runway of major airport, causing dozens of flight cancellations

Read More: XL Bully dogs who mauled woman to death were ‘almost never walked and only let out in the garden’

"We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER. There were a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew on board," the spokesperson continued.

"Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

"Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance, and sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed."