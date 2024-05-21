Breaking News

One dead and 30 injured as flight from London to Singapore plunges 7,000 feet in ‘severe turbulence’

Do you know anyone who was affected or on board the flight? Contact online@lbc.co.uk

One person has died and several people are injured after the flight experience severe turbulence. Picture: AirLive.net

By Kieran Kelly

One person has died and multiple other passengers have been injured after severe turbulence struck a flight from London to Singapore.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The plane was forced to carry out an emergency landing in Thailand.

The plane left Heathrow after 10pm last night. It touched down at around 4pm local time in Thailand.

The flight reportedly suffered 'severe turbulence' as Thailand experiences 'extreme' tropical thunderstorms in the region.

It was then diverted to the Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok, where it made an emergency landing.

The plane reportedly plunged from 38,000ft to 31,000ft in a matter of minutes, according to Flightradar24.

The aircraft diverted to Bangkok. Picture: FlightRadar24

A spokesperson for Singapore Airlines has confirmed that at least one person died in the extreme turbulence.

"Flight #SQ321, operating from London (Heathrow) to Singapore on 20 May 2024, encountered severe turbulence en-route," they said.

"The aircraft diverted to Bangkok and landed at 1545hrs local time on 21 May 2024."

Singapore Airlines flight #SQ321, operating from London (Heathrow) to Singapore on 20 May 2024, encountered severe turbulence en-route. The aircraft diverted to Bangkok and landed at 1545hrs local time on 21 May 2024.



We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on… — Singapore Airlines (@SingaporeAir) May 21, 2024

Read More: Chaos as climate activists glue themselves to runway of major airport, causing dozens of flight cancellations

Read More: XL Bully dogs who mauled woman to death were ‘almost never walked and only let out in the garden’

"We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER. There were a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew on board," the spokesperson continued.

"Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

"Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance, and sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed."

More follows