Relatives of hostages held by Hamas after October 7 attacks urge Israeli government to reach ceasefire

21 May 2024, 16:50 | Updated: 21 May 2024, 16:51

Shelagh Fogarty speaks to relatives of hostages taken on Oct 7

By Will Conroy

Relatives of hostages kidnapped by Hamas on the October 7 attacks have told LBC “we need to keep fighting”, as they urge for a ceasefire in the hopes of their release.

Hamas took more than 250 hostages to Gaza after launching an unprecedented attack on Israel and killing about 1,200 people.

A total of 125 hostages remain unaccounted for with at least 37 of them presumed dead, according to reports.

Amit Levy, 21, whose sister Naama Levi, 19, was taken hostage, has spoken to Shelagh Fogarty of the horrors his families have gone through.

19 -year-old Naomi Levy was captured on October 7
19 -year-old Naomi Levy was captured on October 7. Picture: Hostages and missing families forum

Serbian Citizen Alon Ohel, 22, was captured after attending the Supernova music festival, and his cousin Mayan Rosen also joined the show.

The two relatives appealed for the Israeli government to do whatever it takes to have the hostages released and to push for a ceasefire.

Mr Levy said: “We are demanding our government to do whatever it takes to bring them home as it is the most important thing.”

Ms Rosan added: “They should do anything they can - I mean anything. They should get a ceasefire, bringing them back home is the most important thing right now.”

Ohel Alon, 22, is an avid pianist and was attending the Supernova music festival
Ohel Alon, 22, is an avid pianist and was attending the Supernova music festival. Picture: Hostages and missing families forum

Hamas said it informed Qatari and Egyptian mediators that it accepted their proposal for a new Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal on May 6 but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the proposal accepted by Hamas was "far from Israel's basic requirements".

Both Ms Levy and Mr Ohel were kidnapped after grenades were thrown into bomb shelters they had taken cover in following the start of the attacks.

Two of Mr Ohel’s friends were murdered in the shelter and his family have not heard anything of his safety since October 7 after seeing a video of his initial kidnapping that showed he was alive and unharmed.

Ms Rosen described her cousin, who is an avid pianist, as “a talented young man” and “the most friendly and kind guy I know”.

Ms Levy’s family were able to speak to hostages that were released around 50 days after the attack that had spoken to the 19-year-old before their release.

Read more: 'The world needs to know': Grant Shapps urges Israel to reveal plan for Gaza after war with Hamas ends

Read more: Israeli war cabinet member threatens to quit if Benjamin Netanyahu doesn't change tack on Gaza

Mr Levy said it has been “very, very tough” for their family but that they have to keep fighting for her release.

He said: “We don't have a choice, people always ask us; how do we wake up in the morning? How do we keep doing what we’re doing? I always answer - we don't have a choice.”

“If they're going through what they're going through, which is absolute hell from what we hear from testimonies and from what we understand because we know we're dealing with the most unhumanitarian situation I have ever heard of, we need to keep fighting till they're back. We have no other choice.”

“We need to talk about the hard things. For example, we in the family, to stay sane, we keep on telling ourselves that Naama hasn't been sexually harassed.

“We tell ourselves stories and convince ourselves that she is okay mentally. But still - the world - we make sure that they understand what she might be going through.”

Footage emerged of Ms Levi being dragged and pulled by her hair before being pushed into a car while covered in blood, soon after the attacks.

On the disturbing video, Mr Levy said: “Me and my 16-year-old sister, we watched it together pretty early on, about 12pm on October 7th. My parents weren't able to watch it at the time and we didn't let our younger brother watch the video but it exploded on the internet.”

“We see the video - if not online - I see it in my head every day a few times a day. I'm taking the strong energy from Naama in the video. Even though it's such a tough video to watch, I can still feel her strong energy.”

An Israeli military campaign has followed and come at a devastating cost to Palestinians in Gaza. More than 33,000 people have been killed, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

A demographic breakdown from the ministry on April 5 indicated more than 70% of those killed were women and children.

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu
Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu. Picture: Alamy

Mr Levy expressed his sympathy for the Palestinians suffering, reiterating the need for a ceasefire, but has felt that some of the reaction to Israel’s response to certain groups of people has been “way over the line”.

He said: “Even with the pain and trauma that we are still suffering from, we still feel pain for all the people who are uninvolved in Gaza who are being harmed no-one wants to see that.

“The responsibility for what they're going through is on Hamas, that's why we need to push for a ceasefire that includes releasing all the hostages so the suffering for us ends and for them.

Read more: International Criminal Court seeks arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas leaders on charges of war crimes

“The protests against how our government decides to act I think is reasonable and we as Israelis perhaps don't agree with everything our government decides.

“It should be very clear that there is right and wrong and protesting against Zionism and Israel and Jews sometimes is just way over the line.

This comes as the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has applied for arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas's leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, for war crimes.

Karim Khan KC said there were reasonable grounds to believe that both men bore criminal responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity from the day of Hamas's attack on Israel on 7 October onwards.

Spain’s embassy in the Palermo neighbourhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina

Spain withdraws ambassador to Argentina over comments made by President Milei

Former US president Donald Trump sits in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York

Defence rests without Donald Trump entering witness box in hush money trial

British pensioner, 73, killed during London-Singapore flight named as musical theatre director Geoffrey Kitchen

Pictured: Pensioner, 73, killed during London-Singapore flight named as British musical theatre director

Tiny Toes nursery in Stockport

Second worker from nursery where nine-month-old baby was killed is charged with neglect

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shakes hands with German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock in Kyiv, Ukraine

Germany’s foreign minister says air defences for Ukraine an ‘absolute priority’

Donald Trump's hush money trial defence rests without ex-President testifying - despite claiming he wanted to take stand

Donald Trump's hush money trial defence rests without ex-President testifying - despite claiming he wanted to take stand

'Genuinely dangerous to be Jewish' near London's pro-Palestinian marches, Michael Gove says

'Genuinely dangerous to be Jewish' near London's pro-Palestinian marches, Michael Gove says

Relatives of victims pose with the Infected Blood Inquiry final report as they gather outside Westminster

Infected blood victims to receive £210,000 payment within weeks, paymaster general confirms

The granddaughter of Elvis Presley is fighting plans to publicly auction his Graceland estate in Memphis

Elvis Presley’s granddaughter fights company’s attempt to sell Graceland estate

Elon Musk

Tesla shareholders ask investors to vote against Musk’s compensation package

Mourners gather around a truck carrying coffins of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions who were killed in a helicopter crash

Mourners begin days of funerals for Iran’s president killed in helicopter crash

British pensioner, 73, dead after 'heart attack' when London-Singapore flight plummeted during severe turbulence

British pensioner, 73, dead after 'heart attack' when London-Singapore flight plummeted during severe turbulence

England's Euro 2024 squad has been revealed in full

Rashford and Henderson to miss out on Euro 2024 as England squad unveiled by Gareth Southgate

One passenger died and several people were injured after the flight experience severe turbulence

'The plane just dropped': Passengers tell of terror as flight plunges in ‘severe turbulence’ leaving one dead

Angeline Mahal, aged in her 50s, was attacked in her Hornchurch home.

Woman mauled to death by her 2 XL Bully dogs pictured - as it emerges her family ‘begged to get rid of them’

Syria’s first lady Asma Assad, second left, with her husband Syrian President Bashar Assad

Syrian President Bashar Assad’s wife, Asma Assad, diagnosed with leukaemia

London theatre sparks row with 50k-a-year job ad encouraging applicants from ‘global majority’ and ‘criminal class’

London theatre sparks row with 50k-a-year job ad encouraging applicants from ‘global majority’ and ‘criminal class’
Sadiq Khan dismisses Gove’s antisemitism warning as ‘flowery rhetoric’ - but agrees protest chant should stop

Sadiq Khan dismisses Gove’s antisemitism warning as ‘flowery rhetoric’ - but agrees protest chant should stop
French President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron to visit violence-hit New Caledonia

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel aims to contain fallout from arrest warrant request backed by some allies

Liverpool is giving Ms Swift a proper Scouse welcome

Taylor Swift to get proper Scouse welcome as city transforms into 'Taylor Town' as Eras Tour comes to Anfield Stadium
One of nine Egyptians, who was on trial for migrant smuggling, waves to the media as he leaves the court in Kalamata

Greek judge dismisses case against Egyptians accused over migrant ship disaster

One person has died and several people are injured after the flight experience severe turbulence

One dead and 30 injured as flight from London to Singapore plunges 7,000 feet in ‘severe turbulence’
Main defendant Heinrich XIII Prince Reuss

Alleged leaders of suspected German coup plot on trial

A woman in her 50s was pronounced dead at the scene, police confirmed

XL Bully dogs who mauled woman to death were ‘almost never walked and only let out in the garden’
The new product launches on 23rd May

Greggs to launch fish finger sandwich in latest addition to menu - see if your local store has them in stock

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Kate is said to be 'excited' by the development

Princess of Wales ‘excited’ by progress on early years project as Palace issues update on her cancer treatment
King Charles and Queen Camilla in attendance of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show

King Charles and Queen Camilla greet crowds at Chelsea Flower Show as they visit garden designed by children
Anne Robinson has confirmed she is in a relationship with Andrew Parker Bowles

Anne Robinson reveals secret relationship with Queen Camilla's ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle

