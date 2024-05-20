International Criminal Court seeks arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas leaders on charges of war crimes

20 May 2024, 12:43 | Updated: 20 May 2024, 12:58

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) and Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar (right)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) and Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar (right). Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

The International Criminal Court has said it is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas leaders on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The charges related to Hamas' October 7 attacks on Israel and the subsequent war in Gaza, the ICC's chief prosecutor Karim Khan told CNN.

Khan said the ICC is seeking warrants for Netanyahu, Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, the group's military leader Mohammed Diab Ibrahim al-Masri, and chief of its political bureau Ismail Haniyeh.

ICC judges will now consider the evidence collected in the application made by Khan.

The charges against the Hamas leaders include "extermination, murder, taking of hostages, rape and sexual assault in detention".

Karim Khan, chief prosecutor of International Criminal Court (right) during a meeting at the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, April 22
Karim Khan, chief prosecutor of International Criminal Court (right) during a meeting at the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, April 22. Picture: Alamy

Read More: 'The world needs to know': Grant Shapps urges Israel to reveal plan for Gaza after war with Hamas ends

Read More: Israel says ‘it wasn’t us’ after Iran's President ‘Butcher of Tehran’ Ebrahim Raisi dies in helicopter crash crash

The charges against Netanyahu and Gallant, meanwhile, include "starvation of civilians as a method of warfare", "wilfully causing great suffering", and "intentionally directing attacks against a civilian population".

Speaking to CNN, Khan said: “The world was shocked on the 7th of October when people were ripped from their bedrooms, from their homes, from the different kibbutzim in Israel."

This is the first time the ICC has targeted the leader of a key ally of the United States.

As the leader of a nation, a warrant would put Netanyahu alongside Vladimir Putin after a warrant was issued for the Russian president's arrest following the invasion of Ukraine.

Reports that the ICC would issue an arrest warrant for Netanyahu have been surfacing for months.

Commenting on the possibility in April, Netanyahu said any ICC arrest warrants against senior Israeli government and military officials “would be an outrage of historic proportions.”

He said Israel “has an independent legal system that rigorously investigates all violations of the law.”

Khan reiterated in his interview with CNN today: “Nobody is above the law” and said anyone with objections is "free, notwithstanding their objections to jurisdiction, to raise a challenge before the judges of the court and that’s what I advise them to do.”

Israel, alongside the United States, is not a member of the ICC, but the international body does claim to have jurisdiction over Gaza, east Jerusalem and the West Bank.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Colin and Janet Smith are calling for criminal prosecutions after they lost their seven year old son Colin in 1990

‘He had aids but they kept it from us’: Parents tell of hell as infected blood report reveals children used for ‘research’
Benjamin Netanyahu

International Criminal Court seeks arrest warrant for Israeli PM Netanyahu

Accused pair

Russian director and playwright go on trial over play ‘justifying terrorism’

Hospital building with flowers outside

Slovak PM’s condition improves after assassination attempt

Collapsed bridge and ship

Ship that caused deadly Baltimore bridge collapse refloated

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange wins bid at High Court to appeal against extradition to the United States

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange wins High Court bid to appeal against extradition to the United States

Victims of the Infected Blood scandal

Children used as 'objects for research' and risks ignored, infected blood inquiry finds

The Infected Blood Inquiry Report was published today

Read in full: The Infected Blood Inquiry Report, the key points and timeline

Tens of thousands of people in the UK were infected with deadly viruses after they were given contaminated blood and blood products between the 1970s and early 1990s.

Governments and NHS carried out ‘chilling cover-up’ of infected blood scandal, bombshell report reveals

New Taiwanese leader

Taiwan’s new President urges China to stop military intimidation

Rescuers on a mountaintop

Iranian President and foreign minister found dead at helicopter crash site

Michael Cohen

Cohen faces fresh grilling as Trump’s hush money trial enters final stretch

Bren orton, 29, went missing in Switzerland last week

British extreme kayaker, 29, feared drowned after becoming 'trapped underwater' in Swiss river

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi has been killed in a helicopter crash along with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and several others

Israel says ‘it wasn’t us’ after Iran's President ‘Butcher of Tehran’ Ebrahim Raisi dies in helicopter crash crash

Emergency vehicles

What we know so far about helicopter crash that killed Iranian President

Cambridge academic claims Britain owes £205bn in reparations

UK owes Caribbean nations more than £200bn in reparations for slavery, Cambridge don claims

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sir Brian Langstaff may refer Treloar’s to the CPS in his final report on Monday

School at centre of infected blood scandal where 75 pupils died could face prosecution

Jacob Zuma

Court rules former South African leader Jacob Zuma cannot stand in election

'We've got to give these people justice': Ministers vow to address any criminal wrongdoing in infected blood report

'We've got to give these people justice': Ministers vow to address any criminal wrongdoing in infected blood report
Ebrahim Raisi

Acting President appointed after Ebrahim Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Ebrahim Raisi

Iran’s president found dead at helicopter crash site

Marine Le Pen

Far-right groups launch unofficial campaign for European elections

Fiona Harvey sent Sir Keir Starmer a total of 276 messages

Baby Reindeer's real-life 'Martha' accused of targeting Keir Starmer by 'bombarding him with almost 300 emails'
The High Court is set to rule on the next stage of Julian Assange's legal battle over his extradition to the US

Judgement Day for Julian Assange as High Court set to rule on WikiLeaks Founder's extradition to US
Asia hornets threaten honey bees and insect pollinators

Public told to report sightings of Asian hornets after record number of the invasive insects spotted last year
Aurora borealis (northern lights), boreal forest, Yellowknife environs, NWT, Canada

Good news if you missed the Northern Lights as aurora borealis could return to some UK skies tonight

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Anne Robinson has confirmed she is in a relationship with Andrew Parker Bowles

Anne Robinson reveals secret relationship with Queen Camilla's ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles
Charles, Camilla and William will join forces to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day

King Charles to make first overseas trip since cancer diagnosis for D-Day anniversary event with Camilla and William
Queen Camilla says King Charles is "feeling better" as he continues cancer treatment

Queen Camilla says King is 'feeling better' after return to public duties but must 'behave himself' over packed schedule

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit