Full list of London Underground stations to receive phone signal this summer - is yours listed?

Mobile coverage is being expanded across the network. Picture: Alamy/TfL

By Charlotte Frawley

Nearly 50 London underground stations are set to have phone signal by the end of the summer as part of ongoing plans to roll out 4G and 5G across the network.

Around 25% of the London's underground now has phone signal, as TfL continues working towards delivering 4G and 5G mobile coverage to all underground station ticket halls, platforms and tunnels on the tube.

But thanks to ongoing plans to expand mobile coverage across the travel network, 46 underground stations will now have phone signal.

Stations with 4G and 5G coverage now

The Jubilee line has coverage from Westminster to Canning Town, the Central line has coverage from Holland Park through to Bank, and the Northern line has coverage between Archway and Tottenham Court Road, and Belsize Park and Tottenham Court Road.

Sections of the Piccadilly, Victoria and Bakerloo lines are also beginning to receive coverage, with Covent Garden station and the Victoria line between Warren Street and Euston now live.

Which stations will receive 4G and 5G next?

By Summer 2024, TfL have committed to delivering mobile coverage further expanding the Northern line coverage from Embankment through to Golders Green and Embankment through to East Finchley.

In addition, customers travelling from Stockwell to Modern will have coverage.

The Victoria line will have coverage between Stockwell and Brixton, and from Green Park through to Warren Street.

The Piccadilly line will have coverage from Hyde Park Corner through to Russell Square.

TfL has released a map of the tube lines set to receive 4G and 5G coverage. Picture: TfL

Full list of stations

Balham Bank Belsize Park Bond Street Brixton Camden Town Chalk Farm Chancery Lane Charing Cross Clapham Common Clapham North Clapham South Colliers Wood Covent Garden Embankment Euston Farringdon Golders Green Goodge Street Green Park Hampstead Holborn Hyde Park Corner Lancaster Gate Leicester Square Liverpool Street Marble Arch Morden Mornington Crescent Notting Hill Gate Oxford Circus Paddington Piccadilly Circus Queensway Russell Square Shepherd's Bush South Wimbledon Stockwell St. Paul's Tooting Bec Tooting Broadway Tottenham Court Road Warren Street Whitechapel White City Woolwich

Boldyn Networks is responsible for implementing the mobile coverage project.

In June 2021, TfL awarded Boldyn Networks a 20-year concession to deliver high-speed 5G mobile connectivity across the entire Underground network.

London Mayor, Sadiq Khan has committed to the completion of work across the entire Underground Network, alongside Docklands Light Railway (DLR), London Overground and the Elizabeth Line by the end of 2025.

The Mayor of London said: “I promised that customers would be able to access high-speed mobile coverage at all stations and in tunnels, and I’m pleased to see how quickly the team are moving to enable 4G and 5G connectivity.”

Chief Technology Officer at TfL Shashi Verma said: “This programme is gathering pace and we are working hard to bring the benefits of being able to stay in contact while travelling through our city as quickly as possible."

By the end of 2024, around 80% of the underground network will have coverage, which is around 220 of 272 stations.

Coverage is already available on stations situated above ground.