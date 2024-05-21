Rashford and Henderson to miss out on Euro 2024 as England squad unveiled by Gareth Southgate

21 May 2024, 14:02 | Updated: 21 May 2024, 14:08

England's Euro 2024 squad has been revealed in full
England's Euro 2024 squad has been revealed in full. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

England's initial Euro 2024 squad has been unveiled by manager Gareth Southgate, with Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson not making the final cut.

Southgate has selected an 30 initial players in a preliminary squad, which will be cut down to 26 closer to the start of the tournament in June.

Many will be surprised about the omission of Rashford and Henderson, both of which have been key members of England's squad under Southgate.

Other players to miss out include Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell after underwhelming seasons at Chelsea. The former has played at every major tournament for England since 2014.

Meanwhile, Cole Palmer has made the initial squad after a breakthrough season with Chelsea, in which he scored 24 goals and recorded 15 assists in all competitions.

Manchester United's Luke Shaw also makes the squad, despite not being fit enough to play in this weekend's FA Cup final against Manchester City.

Southgate has also given the youth a chance, including to Liverpool's Jarell Quansah and Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo.

Unsurprisingly, Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and John Stones have all made their way into the squad.

England's Euro 2024 squad in full

Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka make the England Euro 2024 squad
Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka make the England Euro 2024 squad. Picture: Getty

Goalkeepers

  • Jordan Pickford
  • Aaron Ramsdale
  • Dean Henderson
  • James Trafford

Defenders

  • John Stones
  • Harry Maguire
  • Lewis Dunk
  • Jarrad Branthwaite
  • Jarell Quansah
  • Joe Gomez
  • Marc Guehi
  • Esri Konsa
  • Kyle Walker
  • Kieran Trippier
  • Luke Shaw

Midfielders

  • Declan Rice
  • Kobbie Mainoo
  • Conor Gallagher
  • Curtis Jones
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold
  • Adam Wharton

Forwards

  • Harry Kane
  • Phil Foden
  • Bukayo Saka
  • Jude Bellingham
  • Ollie Watkins
  • Ivan Toney
  • Jack Grealish
  • Jared Bowen
  • Eberechi Eze
  • Cole Palmer
  • James Maddison
  • Anthony Gordon
Rashford misses out
Rashford misses out. Picture: Getty

Addressing the omission of Rashford, Southgate said: "These are of course difficult calls. You are talking about very good players who have been important over a number of years.

"With Marcus, other players in his position have had better seasons. It's as simple as that."

Speaking on Henderson, the England manager added: "Hendo has missed five weeks and hasn't been able to get to the intensity since then. He's a fantastic professional, it was a difficult call to make as he's been so supportive in my time."

England manager Gareth Southgate
England manager Gareth Southgate. Picture: Getty

England will kick off their Euros campaign against Serbia at 20:00 on June 16.

They will then face Denmark at 17:00 on June 20, before rounding out Group C against Serbia at 20:00 on June 25.

Before that, England will play two friendlies against Bosnia and Iceland, on June 3 and 7, respectively.

The deadline for the full 26-man squad will be announced on June 8.

Elon Musk

Tesla shareholders ask investors to vote against Musk’s compensation package

Mourners gather around a truck carrying coffins of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions who were killed in a helicopter crash

Mourners begin days of funerals for Iran’s president killed in helicopter crash

British pensioner, 73, dead after 'heart attack' when London-Singapore flight plummeted during severe turbulence

British pensioner, 73, dead after 'heart attack' when London-Singapore flight plummeted during severe turbulence

German's foreign minister Annalena Baerbock speaks to Ukrainian energy minister Herman Halushchenko on a visit to a thermal power plant which was destroyed by a Russian rocket attack in Ukraine

Germany's foreign minister visits Kyiv as Ukraine battles Russian offensive

Germany’s foreign minister visits Kyiv as Ukraine battles Russian offensive

'The plane just dropped': Passengers tell of terror as flight plunges in 'severe turbulence' leaving one dead

'The plane just dropped': Passengers tell of terror as flight plunges in ‘severe turbulence’ leaving one dead

Angeline Mahal, aged in her 50s, was attacked in her Hornchurch home.

Woman mauled to death by her 2 XL Bully dogs pictured - as it emerges her family ‘begged to get rid of them’

Syria’s first lady Asma Assad, second left, with her husband Syrian President Bashar Assad

Syrian President Bashar Assad’s wife, Asma Assad, diagnosed with leukaemia

London theatre sparks row with 50k-a-year job ad encouraging applicants from 'global majority' and 'criminal class'

London theatre sparks row with 50k-a-year job ad encouraging applicants from ‘global majority’ and ‘criminal class’

Exclusive
Sadiq Khan dismisses Gove's antisemitism warning as 'flowery rhetoric' - but agrees protest chant should stop

Sadiq Khan dismisses Gove’s antisemitism warning as ‘flowery rhetoric’ - but agrees protest chant should stop

French President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron to visit violence-hit New Caledonia

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel aims to contain fallout from arrest warrant request backed by some allies

Liverpool is giving Ms Swift a proper Scouse welcome

Taylor Swift to get proper Scouse welcome as city transforms into 'Taylor Town' as Eras Tour comes to Anfield Stadium

One of nine Egyptians, who was on trial for migrant smuggling, waves to the media as he leaves the court in Kalamata

Greek judge dismisses case against Egyptians accused over migrant ship disaster

One person has died and several people are injured after the flight experience severe turbulence

One dead and 30 injured as flight from London to Singapore plunges 7,000 feet in ‘severe turbulence’

Main defendant Heinrich XIII Prince Reuss

Alleged leaders of suspected German coup plot on trial

Exclusive
A woman in her 50s was pronounced dead at the scene, police confirmed

XL Bully dogs who mauled woman to death were ‘almost never walked and only let out in the garden’

The new product launches on 23rd May

Greggs to launch fish finger sandwich in latest addition to menu - see if your local store has them in stock
Anne Robinson has revealed she has 'given away' her £50million fortune to her family to save it from the taxman after she dies

Anne Robinson has 'given away' her £50million fortune to her family to save it from the taxman after she dies
People attend a ceremony to pay tribute to Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi

What next for Iran’s government after death of president in helicopter crash?

Thousands of mourners packed the streets of Tabriz this morning as they mourn President Ebrahim Raisi

Thousands of mourners pack the streets as funeral procession begins for Iran’s President Raisi
Thunderstorms are returning to parts of the UK

Goodbye sunshine as parts of UK set to be battered by thunderstorms as Met Office issues weather warnings
Palestinian gunmen at a refugee camp in the West Bank city of Jenin

Israeli forces kill at least seven Palestinians in West Bank raid

Lord Ken Clarke has 'questions to answer' over Infected Blood Scandal minister tells LBC amid calls to revoke peerage

Lord Ken Clarke has 'questions to answer' over Infected Blood Scandal minister tells LBC amid calls to revoke peerage
Giovanni Pernice has faced further claims of workplace misconduct

Ex-Strictly star Giovanni Pernice faces new allegations as dancer accuses him of ‘doing horrendous things’ to her
Your morning news briefing, Tuesday May 21: Infected Blood, Rwanda, Assange, Weather and more

Your morning news briefing, Tuesday May 21 2024: Infected Blood, Rwanda, Assange, Weather and more
Kate is said to be 'excited' by the development

Princess of Wales ‘excited’ by progress on early years project as Palace issues update on her cancer treatment

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

King Charles and Queen Camilla in attendance of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show

King Charles and Queen Camilla greet crowds at Chelsea Flower Show as they visit garden designed by children
Anne Robinson has confirmed she is in a relationship with Andrew Parker Bowles

Anne Robinson reveals secret relationship with Queen Camilla's ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles
Charles, Camilla and William will join forces to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day

King Charles to make first overseas trip since cancer diagnosis for D-Day anniversary event with Camilla and William

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle

