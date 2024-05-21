Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Rashford and Henderson to miss out on Euro 2024 as England squad unveiled by Gareth Southgate
21 May 2024, 14:02 | Updated: 21 May 2024, 14:08
England's initial Euro 2024 squad has been unveiled by manager Gareth Southgate, with Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson not making the final cut.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Southgate has selected an 30 initial players in a preliminary squad, which will be cut down to 26 closer to the start of the tournament in June.
Many will be surprised about the omission of Rashford and Henderson, both of which have been key members of England's squad under Southgate.
Other players to miss out include Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell after underwhelming seasons at Chelsea. The former has played at every major tournament for England since 2014.
Meanwhile, Cole Palmer has made the initial squad after a breakthrough season with Chelsea, in which he scored 24 goals and recorded 15 assists in all competitions.
Manchester United's Luke Shaw also makes the squad, despite not being fit enough to play in this weekend's FA Cup final against Manchester City.
Southgate has also given the youth a chance, including to Liverpool's Jarell Quansah and Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo.
Unsurprisingly, Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and John Stones have all made their way into the squad.
England's Euro 2024 squad in full
Goalkeepers
- Jordan Pickford
- Aaron Ramsdale
- Dean Henderson
- James Trafford
Defenders
- John Stones
- Harry Maguire
- Lewis Dunk
- Jarrad Branthwaite
- Jarell Quansah
- Joe Gomez
- Marc Guehi
- Esri Konsa
- Kyle Walker
- Kieran Trippier
- Luke Shaw
Midfielders
- Declan Rice
- Kobbie Mainoo
- Conor Gallagher
- Curtis Jones
- Trent Alexander-Arnold
- Adam Wharton
Forwards
- Harry Kane
- Phil Foden
- Bukayo Saka
- Jude Bellingham
- Ollie Watkins
- Ivan Toney
- Jack Grealish
- Jared Bowen
- Eberechi Eze
- Cole Palmer
- James Maddison
- Anthony Gordon
Addressing the omission of Rashford, Southgate said: "These are of course difficult calls. You are talking about very good players who have been important over a number of years.
"With Marcus, other players in his position have had better seasons. It's as simple as that."
Speaking on Henderson, the England manager added: "Hendo has missed five weeks and hasn't been able to get to the intensity since then. He's a fantastic professional, it was a difficult call to make as he's been so supportive in my time."
England will kick off their Euros campaign against Serbia at 20:00 on June 16.
They will then face Denmark at 17:00 on June 20, before rounding out Group C against Serbia at 20:00 on June 25.
Confirming the #ThreeLions' pre-#EURO2024 training squad! 🏴— England (@England) May 21, 2024
Before that, England will play two friendlies against Bosnia and Iceland, on June 3 and 7, respectively.
The deadline for the full 26-man squad will be announced on June 8.