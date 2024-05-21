Rashford and Henderson to miss out on Euro 2024 as England squad unveiled by Gareth Southgate

England's Euro 2024 squad has been revealed in full. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

England's initial Euro 2024 squad has been unveiled by manager Gareth Southgate, with Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson not making the final cut.

Southgate has selected an 30 initial players in a preliminary squad, which will be cut down to 26 closer to the start of the tournament in June.

Many will be surprised about the omission of Rashford and Henderson, both of which have been key members of England's squad under Southgate.

Other players to miss out include Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell after underwhelming seasons at Chelsea. The former has played at every major tournament for England since 2014.

Meanwhile, Cole Palmer has made the initial squad after a breakthrough season with Chelsea, in which he scored 24 goals and recorded 15 assists in all competitions.

Manchester United's Luke Shaw also makes the squad, despite not being fit enough to play in this weekend's FA Cup final against Manchester City.

Southgate has also given the youth a chance, including to Liverpool's Jarell Quansah and Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo.

Unsurprisingly, Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and John Stones have all made their way into the squad.

England's Euro 2024 squad in full

Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka make the England Euro 2024 squad. Picture: Getty

Goalkeepers

Jordan Pickford

Aaron Ramsdale

Dean Henderson

James Trafford

Defenders

John Stones

Harry Maguire

Lewis Dunk

Jarrad Branthwaite

Jarell Quansah

Joe Gomez

Marc Guehi

Esri Konsa

Kyle Walker

Kieran Trippier

Luke Shaw

Midfielders

Declan Rice

Kobbie Mainoo

Conor Gallagher

Curtis Jones

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Adam Wharton

Forwards

Harry Kane

Phil Foden

Bukayo Saka

Jude Bellingham

Ollie Watkins

Ivan Toney

Jack Grealish

Jared Bowen

Eberechi Eze

Cole Palmer

James Maddison

Anthony Gordon

Rashford misses out. Picture: Getty

Addressing the omission of Rashford, Southgate said: "These are of course difficult calls. You are talking about very good players who have been important over a number of years.

"With Marcus, other players in his position have had better seasons. It's as simple as that."

Speaking on Henderson, the England manager added: "Hendo has missed five weeks and hasn't been able to get to the intensity since then. He's a fantastic professional, it was a difficult call to make as he's been so supportive in my time."

England manager Gareth Southgate. Picture: Getty

England will kick off their Euros campaign against Serbia at 20:00 on June 16.

They will then face Denmark at 17:00 on June 20, before rounding out Group C against Serbia at 20:00 on June 25.

Before that, England will play two friendlies against Bosnia and Iceland, on June 3 and 7, respectively.

The deadline for the full 26-man squad will be announced on June 8.