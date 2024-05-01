Breaking News Exclusive

Met chief says officers 'were on the ground in 12 minutes' then suffered ‘horrific injuries’ in Hainault attacks

Sir Mark Rowley. Picture: LBC

By Kit Heren

Met police boss Sir Mark Rowley has said his officers were "on the ground in 12 minutes" after they were called to the Hainault sword attack on Wednesday.

The Met Police commissioner told LBC's Nick Ferrari the two officers yesterday were both 'really, horrifically, seriously injured" after running towards the swordsman.

The male inspector suffered serious hand injuries and a female officer came close to her hand being removed, Sir Mark said.

A 36-year-old suspect is currently in custody. He was disarmed 22 minutes after police were called.

"People say officers run towards danger, Sir Mark said. "You've got officers running towards someone who is waving a sword. I went to hospital yesterday to see the officers and their families."

He said that a male officer suffered a badly damaged hand, and a female officer had a seriously injured arm.

"The surgeon spent many hours basically putting her arm back together. It's going to be a long journey of recovery." He said that reports that the female officer was "not a million miles away" from losing her hand.

"I mean, really serious, horrific injuries," he added.

But Sir Mark said that officers might be able to make a full recovery with months and perhaps years of physiotherapy.

Addressing the officers who put themselves in danger to protect Londoners, Sir Mark said: "I find it massively humbling that they are so connected to the mission of protecting the public - what they do is absolutely extraordinary".

It comes after a minister said that enforcement rather than tougher legislation is needed to prevent incidents similar to the stabbings in Hainault on Tuesday.

Kemi Badenoch told LBC: "I think that enforcement is where we need to focus on. That is the remit of the Mayor of London. "We've banned all sorts of knives over the last 14, 15 years, this is not the first time we have done that.

"There has to be a limit to what we do before we just stop knives being produced, people have knives for legitimate reasons, but we should not be having machetes, zombie knives, samurai swords and so on for people to kill other people."

She added: "We have cracked down numerous times. People keep finding ways to get around them, so there might be more that we can do from a legislative side but I'm one of those people who thinks that bans can only go so far."

More follows.

