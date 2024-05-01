Chilling words of 'killer' during Hainault sword rampage as boy, 14, stabbed to death

Doorbell footage showed the moment the sword suspect was arrested. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The chilling words of the suspect behind the sword attack in Hainault have been revealed as locals were told to lock themselves away in their homes.

A 14-year-old boy died and four others - including two Metropolitan Police officers - were injured in the attack in Hainault on Tuesday morning.

Witnesses said they heard the man, who was brandishing a sword, yelling "Do you believe in God?" as he prowled the streets.

Officers chased the attacker through several gardens before Tasering him. They could be heard shouting "Lock your doors".

The suspect is now in hospital after being arrested on suspicion of murder, police confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.

He was injured after driving his van into a house before the carnage unfolded.

One witness said she saw a body on the ground as she hid by her window.

The man “was wielding his sword trying to attack police but then they sprayed him and he ran away”, she said.

Footage shows arrest of Hainault suspect

In dramatic doorbell footage from the incident, the suspect was seen wearing a yellow hooded top as he climbed over a fence on to a residential driveway to the backdrop of police sirens.

Clutching the sword in his right hand, he made his way across the driveway as officers stepped out of a nearby marked car.

One officer was heard shouting "Stay where you are" as his colleagues appeared to split up and corner him.

The suspect held his left arm up in defence as one Taser was discharged.

The same officer discharged their Taser again, before a female officer discharged hers at the suspect too.

Footage then showed seven officers swarming around the suspect, with three brandishing truncheons and the two officers with Tasers still pointing them at him.

A male officer could be heard shouting "Don't move, don't f****** move" as they attempted to retrieve the weapon from the suspect.

The words "Suspect contained" are then heard as a female officer pulled the sword away.

Armed officers then raced to assist those already apprehending him, before one man shouted "Suspect secure, suspect secure".