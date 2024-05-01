Filming police at protests is 'physically intrusive' and 'escalates situations', says Met Commissioner

1 May 2024, 08:57 | Updated: 1 May 2024, 09:48

Sir Mark Rowley said filming interactions with police at protests had become "intrusive".
Sir Mark Rowley said filming interactions with police at protests had become "intrusive". Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Emma Soteriou

Filming police at protests is 'physically intrusive' and 'escalates situations', Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has said.

Speaking during LBC's Call the Commissioner, Sir Mark said he was "completely up for accountability" but filming had become more "provocative" instead of an effective way to document a conversation.

"I have no problem with people filming officers on the streets but when you have six or 10 people literally in your face when you’re trying to have a conversation with them, it’s actually physically intrusive and I think it escalates some of the situations," Sir Mark said.

"We want people to have their democratic right to protest, to shout at each other and all the rest of it… we’re simply concerned about keeping people who have very divergent opinions a safe distance apart."

He added: "An officer managing that with someone who’s looking to be more provocative than try and have a sensible conversation doesn’t need 10 cameras in their face."

Sir Mark said he understood that recent marches were creating a "sense of fear" for the Jewish community "regardless of how well they are policed".

"That's why we've used all the powers we have to the full extent," he said.

"We've put conditions on the marches - their start times and end times, we restrict them really tightly and we put a lot of policing into that so they have no overspill impact on others.

"Also, on individual cases, every time someone breaches the law, the officers are pouncing on it straight away."

The Met chief added that police had stepped up patrols in Jewish communities.

"We’ve been doing it around schools, synagogues... we’ve been dealing with the surge in hate crime that Jewish communities have faced," he said.

Referencing a video that showed four men allegedly trying to force a Jewish pedestrian into the boot of their car in north London, Sir Mark said arrests had been made within a few hours of the footage surfacing.

"It's the same preventative tactics we're using to keep marches apart and protect Jewish communities," Sir Mark added.

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

The couple last visited the continent in August 2022, when they visited the Nyanga Township in Cape Town, South Africa.

Meghan bypasses Britain amid fears royal rift will overshadow Invictus Games

Princess Kate and Prince William on their wedding day 13 years ago

Kate and William share touching new photo as they celebrate wedding anniversary

Prince Harry is set to return to the UK

Prince Harry to make first return to UK since Kate's cancer diagnosis for Invictus anniversary and 'could visit Charles'

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies

