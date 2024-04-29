Shocking moment four men 'try to force Jewish pedestrian into car boot' in North London

By Kieran Kelly

Police are investigating claims of an 'attempted kidnap' after a video shows four men allegedly trying to force a Jewish pedestrian into the boot of their car in north London.

The Jewish man was allegedly targeted by a group of four men in Stamford Hill.

Video footage posted online by a neighbourhood watch group in the area shows four men jumping out of the car, with one opening the boot and another running towards the Jewish man.

The Jewish man steps away from the group 'targeting' him, before one steps towards him in a bid to scare him.

He then threatens to call the police, before the four men jump into their car and drive away.

🚨#AttemptedKidnap#HateCrime #Antisemitism



👥 Jewish male threatened by 4 males who demanded he gets into the boot of their car!



— Shomrim (Stamford Hill) (@Shomrim) April 28, 2024

The neighbourhood watch account's post reads: "Jewish male threatened by 4 males who demanded he gets into the boot of their car."

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed they are investigating reports of an attempted kidnap.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "An investigation is underway after a reported kidnapping attempt of a male in Stamford Hill.

"At around 17:24hrs on Friday, 26 April, the victim – a Jewish male – was walking on Moundfield Road, N16 when a car pulled up beside him and two males got out of the vehicle.

"The victim was approached by one of the males and allegedly told the victim to get into the boot of the car, shortly before driving off.

"The incident was reported to the police and an investigation was launched by officers based in Hackney. We are aware of a video being shared online and this will form part of our enquiries.

"We are in contact with the Shomrim and our enquiries are ongoing. No arrest have been made at this time."

It comes amid the increasing number of anti-Semitic incidents that have taken place in the UK since the October 7 attacks.

The number of anti-Semitic incidents across the country peaked at 4,103, more than twice the figure in 2022, according to the Community Security Trust said.