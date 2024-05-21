More than 50 people in Devon ill from contaminated water as suppliers announce £3.5m compensation

21 May 2024, 18:39

57 cases of cryptosporidium have been confirmed in Brixham
57 cases of cryptosporidium have been confirmed in Brixham. Picture: alamy

By LBC

There have been more than 50 cases of cryptosporidium in Brixham, Devon where around 17,000 households have been told to boil their drinking water, according to health bosses.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the number of people affected had risen to 57 on Tuesday - a rise of 11 cases since Friday, with more cases expected to be confirmed later in the week. 

Cryptosporidium has an incubation period of up to 10 days, meaning symptoms which include diarrhoea, cramps, vomiting and nausea may continue to emerge.

This comes as Pennon Group, who are the parent company of South West Water (SWW) said it could pay out up to £3.5m in compensation after raising the amount to £215 for impacted customers.

The company announced underlying profits of £166.3m - an increase of 8.6% - on Tuesday.

South West Water handing out emergency rations of bottled water to anyone affected by the Cryptosporidium outbreak.
South West Water handing out emergency rations of bottled water to anyone affected by the Cryptosporidium outbreak. Picture: Alamy

Around 17,000 households in the Brixham area have been told to boil their drinking water following the outbreak last week.

On Saturday afternoon, SWW lifted the boiling restrictions for 14,500 homes after water quality monitoring results found no traces of cryptosporidium in the Alston supply area.

However, the water company said around 2,500 properties in the Hillhead supply area should continue to boiling their water before using it.

Read more: Scammers target victims of Devon water crisis, as South West Water boosts payouts after backlash

Read more: Water boss apologises to customers after 'hundreds' fall ill, as she says parasite crisis 'shouldn't have happened'

The Secretary of State for the Environment Steve Barclay confirmed on Monday that two people have been hospitalised by the contaminated water.

Addressing the House of Commons, he said: "Given symptoms may take up to 10 days to emerge, obviously that may continue to rise.

"Two people have been hospitalised."

Anthony Mangnall, Conservative MP for Totnes and South Devon, tabled an Urgent Question in the House of Commons today, pressing the Rt Hon Steve Barclay to consider ongoing independent monitoring in a bid to restore public confidence in the water supplied by South West Water.

“The anger in Brixham is palpable”, with 8,000 residents still dependent on bottled water, said Mangnall.

Environment Secretary, Steve Barclay arrives at Downing Street for a Cabinet Meeting.
Environment Secretary, Steve Barclay arrives at Downing Street for a Cabinet Meeting. Picture: Alamy

Mangnall also raised the issue of compensation and urged that the “damaged reputation”, suffered by residents and businesses is addressed.

It comes after the head of the water company at the centre of the crisis apologised to customers, and said the illness outbreak "shouldn't have happened."

Apologising for the crisis, Susan Davy, CEO of South West Water said last week: “You expect a clean, safe, and fresh supply of drinking water. It's not a lot to ask for. But for those in the Brixham area this week, we haven't been able to deliver that and for that I’m truly sorry."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jan A P Kaczmarek poses with the Oscar for best original score for his work on Finding Neverland during the 77th Academy Awards in February 2005 in Los Angeles

Composer Jan A P Kaczmarek, Oscar winner for Finding Neverland, dies aged 71

Lawbreaking from the extreme-left is just as bad from the extreme-right, Robin Simcox has told LBC.

Lawbreaking by Just Stop Oil is as bad as similar acts by extreme-right, Commissioner for Countering Extremism says

Fred Roos

Fred Roos, Godfather Part II producer and longtime Coppola collaborator, dies

Breaking
Matthew Trickett, 37, who was on bail after appearing in court accused of assisting the Hong Kong intelligence service

Former Royal Marine charged with spying for China on Hong Kong activists found dead in park in 'unexplained death'

Rudy Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani pleads not guilty in Arizona election interference case

Smokes rise to the sky after explosions in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel

UN halts food distribution in Rafah due to lack of supplies and insecurity

A photographer takes a picture of the ancient bronze kneeling woman sculpture during a repatriation ceremony at National Museum in Bangkok, Thailand

Thailand welcomes return of antiquities from New York’s Metropolitan Museum

Exclusive
Sir Alan Duncan has told LBC Britain must arrest Benjamin Netanyahu if the International Criminal Court approves a warrant.

Britain must arrest Israeli Prime Minister if ICC approves warrants, former foreign minister Sir Alan Duncan says

The Dalai Lama was interviewed by Cathy Newman in 2013

Dalai Lama told cameraman he was fat and needed to go on a diet

Spain’s embassy in the Palermo neighbourhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina

Spain withdraws ambassador to Argentina over comments made by President Milei

Former US president Donald Trump sits in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York

Defence rests without Donald Trump entering witness box in hush money trial

British pensioner, 73, killed during London-Singapore flight named as musical theatre director Geoffrey Kitchen

Pictured: Pensioner, 73, killed during London-Singapore flight named as British musical theatre director

Tiny Toes nursery in Stockport

Second worker from nursery where nine-month-old baby was killed is charged with neglect

Exclusive
The two relatives of the hostages appealed for the Israeli government to push for a ceasefire.

Relatives of hostages held by Hamas after October 7 attacks urge Israeli government to reach ceasefire

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shakes hands with German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock in Kyiv, Ukraine

Germany’s foreign minister says air defences for Ukraine an ‘absolute priority’

Donald Trump's hush money trial defence rests without ex-President testifying - despite claiming he wanted to take stand

Donald Trump's hush money trial defence rests without ex-President testifying - despite claiming he wanted to take stand

Latest News

See more Latest News

'Genuinely dangerous to be Jewish' near London's pro-Palestinian marches, Michael Gove says

'Genuinely dangerous to be Jewish' near London's pro-Palestinian marches, Michael Gove says
Relatives of victims pose with the Infected Blood Inquiry final report as they gather outside Westminster

Infected blood victims to receive £210,000 payment within weeks, paymaster general confirms
The granddaughter of Elvis Presley is fighting plans to publicly auction his Graceland estate in Memphis

Elvis Presley’s granddaughter fights company’s attempt to sell Graceland estate

Elon Musk

Tesla shareholders ask investors to vote against Musk’s compensation package

Mourners gather around a truck carrying coffins of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions who were killed in a helicopter crash

Mourners begin days of funerals for Iran’s president killed in helicopter crash

British pensioner, 73, dead after 'heart attack' when London-Singapore flight plummeted during severe turbulence

British pensioner, 73, dead after 'heart attack' when London-Singapore flight plummeted during severe turbulence
England's Euro 2024 squad has been revealed in full

Rashford and Henderson to miss out on Euro 2024 as England squad unveiled by Gareth Southgate
One passenger died and several people were injured after the flight experience severe turbulence

'The plane just dropped': Passengers tell of terror as flight plunges in ‘severe turbulence’ leaving one dead
Angeline Mahal, aged in her 50s, was attacked in her Hornchurch home.

Woman mauled to death by her 2 XL Bully dogs pictured - as it emerges her family ‘begged to get rid of them’
Syria’s first lady Asma Assad, second left, with her husband Syrian President Bashar Assad

Syrian President Bashar Assad’s wife, Asma Assad, diagnosed with leukaemia

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate is said to be 'excited' by the development

Princess of Wales ‘excited’ by progress on early years project as Palace issues update on her cancer treatment
King Charles and Queen Camilla in attendance of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show

King Charles and Queen Camilla greet crowds at Chelsea Flower Show as they visit garden designed by children
Anne Robinson has confirmed she is in a relationship with Andrew Parker Bowles

Anne Robinson reveals secret relationship with Queen Camilla's ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit