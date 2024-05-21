Second worker from nursery where nine-month-old baby was killed is charged with neglect

21 May 2024, 16:51 | Updated: 21 May 2024, 17:23

Tiny Toes nursery in Stockport
Tiny Toes nursery in Stockport. Picture: Google Maps

By Christian Oliver

A second worker from the Stockport nursery where a nine-month-old baby was killed has been charged with neglect.

Rebecca Gregory, 25, was charged in relation to alleged offences at Tiny Toes nursery in April 2022, Greater Manchester Police said.

The four charges of child neglect the nursery worker faces are not related to the death of Genevieve Meehan in May 2022, for which Kate Roughley was yesterday convicted.

Greater Manchester Police said in a statement: "Rebecca Gregory (20/12/1998) of Pearl Street, Stockport charged with four counts of child neglect from April 2022."

She is now due to appear in court on August 5 later this year.

Parents of baby girl who died in Kate Roughley's care speak out

It comes after Kate Roughley, 37, was charged with the manslaughter of a baby girl on Monday, in an unrelated incident at the same nursery.

Roughley strapped nine-month-old Genevieve Meehan face down on to a bean bag for more than a hour.

She will be sentenced on May 22.

Following Roughley's conviction, Genevieve's parents said they would "never accept the cruelty of her life being taken away" which has "destroyed" their family.

Speaking outside the court following the culmination of the trial, Genevieve's father John Meehan said: "It's been over two years since our beautiful and wonderful daughter's life was taken from her. Genevieve's loss has destroyed our family - we grieve for her every day.”

