Man arrested after London cheesemaker Neal's Yard swindled out of 22 tonnes of top-quality cheddar

31 October 2024, 14:05 | Updated: 31 October 2024, 14:17

Met arrest 63-year-old man after thief swindled London cheesemaker Neal's Yard out of 22 tonnes of top-quality cheddar
Met arrest 63-year-old man after thief swindled London cheesemaker Neal's Yard out of 22 tonnes of top-quality cheddar. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Police have arrested a 63-year-old man in connection with an "elaborate" cheese theft which saw 950 wheels of high value cheese stolen from a London cheese seller.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The heavy wheels of quality "clothbound" cheddar - weighing around 22-tonnes and thought to be worth in the region of £300,000 - were stolen from Neal’s Yard Dairy last week as part of a complex con.

The Southwark-based cheese company explained that scammers posing as legitimate French wholesalers took a delivery of 950 wheels of Hafod, Westcombe and Pitchfork Cheddar before the scam was discovered.

Metropolitan Police detectives investigating the crime have now confirmed that a 63-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation and handling stolen goods.

The force confirmed the man was taken to a south London police station for questioning before being released pending further enquiries.

The force has since confirmed the crime was first reported on Monday last week after Neal's Yard cottoned-on to the scam.

Police noted "a large quantity of cheese" had been stolen from a "manufacturer based in Southwark".

The theft triggered an outpouring of support from both the public and celebrity chefs alike, with Jamie Oliver taking to instagram in a bid to track down the thieves.

Labelling it "THE GRATE CHEESE ROBBERY!", the chef also warned the public of cut-price cheese that a hefty amount of cheese could now be circulating on the market.

Read more: Thieves rob London cheesemaker Neal's Yard of £300k of high-value cheddar in 'sophisticated scam'

Read more: Man vs Food presenter Adam Richman offers reward after crew robbed in London while filming new TV show

"CHEDDAR HEIST LEAVES @nealsyarddairy DEVASTATED. In a shocking turn of events, Neal’s Yard Dairy has fallen victim to a brazen heist of epic proportions," he wrote earlier this week.

Adding: “If anyone hears anything about posh cheese going for cheap, it’s probably some wrong-uns."

Now, though, the cheesemaker is celebrating the investigation - and the public support they'd received in tracking down the thieves.

In the days since the thefts, the cheesemaker took to instagram to explain they'd been "truly touched" by the level of support from the public for independent cheddar sellers.

"To everyone who has rallied to support us in the last few days — thank you," Neal's Yard said on Instagram.

"Since sharing the news of our theft, we have received an overwhelming number of calls, messages, and visits. We are truly touched that so many people in the artisan cheese community and beyond are standing with us."

"It's a reminder of why we love the work we do," they added.

"Many of you have asked how you can help. To that, we say: continue to support British and Irish cheese. Hafod, Pitchfork, and Westcombe are special examples of farmhouse Cheddar. Eat them. Celebrate them."

In a statement released by the Met on Thursday, police confirmed an arrest had been made.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "On Monday, October 21, police received a report of the theft of a large quantity of cheese from a manufacturer based in Southwark.

"Investigating officers have since arrested a 63-year-old man on suspicion of fraud by false representation and handling stolen goods.

"The man was taken to a south London police station where he was questioned. He has since been bailed pending further inquiries.

"Inquiries remain ongoing."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Londoners' ‘lovebombing’ campaign of Angus Steakhouse sees fake 5-star reviews lure tourists away from local hotspots

Londoners' ‘lovebombing’ campaign of Angus Steakhouse sees fake 5-star reviews lure tourists away from local hotspots

Harry Judd's son was rushed to hospital.

McFly star Harry Judd's son rushed to hospital after 'traumatic' washing pod accident

The suspect is escorted by police officers to a park for video reconstruction of a crime scene

British businessman charged with murder in Hong Kong after housekeeper found drowned under waterfall

Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of "shameless hypocrisy" over a £25k TV payment.

Nicola Sturgeon accused of 'hypocrisy' over £25k payment for General Election night appearance

The Chancellor has been accused of 'shafting' farmers.

Jeremy Clarkson and Kirstie Allsopp lead fury as farmers 'shafted' with inheritance tax raid

A firefighter works as a Metro bus burns following Dodger fan celebrations in the area which turned unruly, after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees

LA hit by riots and looting after Dodgers World Series victory parade descends into chaos

Hannah Roberts had donned a variety of headpieces to get around a shoplifting ban in Gloucester

You're necked! Prolific shoplifter with huge neck tattoo banned from wearing wigs as disguise

Mohamed Al Fayed

Four hundred people contact Mohamed Al Fayed 'sexual abuse survivors group'

Blur drummer Dave Rowntree has spoken about his ex-wife's decision to end her own life at Dignitas

Blur drummer Dave Rowntree reveals his terminally ill ex-wife was forced to travel to Dignitas alone to end her life

Shocking aerial footage shows extent of flood damage in Spain, with at least 95 confirmed dead so far

Shocking aerial footage shows extent of flood damage in Spain, as bridge seen being wiped out by raging torrent

Exclusive
The Chancellor was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Chancellor ‘doesn’t know’ salary of new chairman tasked with ensuring government ‘value for money'

Mohammed Farraj

Medical student, 21, killed in freak gym accident by 'traumatic' head injury, as tributes pour in

Jeremy Hunt says he thinks Labour will 'pay the price' for not being more transparent about the Budget

'Labour should have been up front': Former Chancellor condemns ‘biggest tax-raising budget in history’

Thom Yorke Performs In Auckland

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke walks off stage after being heckled by pro-Palestine protester in audience

Emma Lovell and her husband Lee confronted two teenagers at their home in Brisbane

Australian teenager cleared of murdering British woman who confronted intruders during home break-in

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he sits in a garbage truck

Donald Trump rides garbage truck in bid to mock Joe Biden after Puerto Rico comments continue to cause a stink

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rachel Reeves has defended her Budget decisions

Chancellor admits Budget will hit workers’ pay - as ‘Brits to be left around £300 worse off’
Lianne Gordon

Teen found guilty of murdering mum-of-two shot in head through front door as she shielded children from gang feud
Pedestrians stand next to piled up cars following deadly floods in Sedavi, south of Valencia

Spanish government declares three days of mourning after 95 die and dozens missing in flash floods
London, UK. 2

Buffer zones outside abortion clinics come into force across England and Wales

Miners Banners Exhibition Opens At Durham Cathedral

'Historic injustice': 100,000 ex-miners who 'powered this country' to get £1.5bn kept from pensions for decades
News broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test

North Korea claims to have tested new intercontinental ballistic missile

Elon Musk Holds Town Hall With Pennslyvania Voters

Elon Musk summoned to court over $1m giveaways to voters as US election approaches

Rachel Reeves raises employers' National Insurance contributions by 1.2% as Budget sees taxes rise by £40bn

Rachel Reeves launches £40bn tax raid as Chancellor announces massive NHS investment in historic Budget
Cornwall Air Ambulance at Land's End, UK

At least eight injured after land train crashes at Cornwall holiday park

Inmates were released early under Labour's plans to free up prison space

Every prisoner accidentally freed under Government's early release scheme is back behind bars

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William is appearing in a documentary about homelessness

Prince William and Big Issue founder vow to end 'failed thinking on homelessness' in new video
King Charles will return to full royal duties next year after his cancer diagnosis - with overseas trips set for the spring.

King to return to full duties after cancer diagnosis - with royal tours set to be signed off for next year
Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles close friend Ian Farquhar died after becoming 'trapped between his bed and a wall' while drunk, inquest hears

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News