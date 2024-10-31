Man arrested after London cheesemaker Neal's Yard swindled out of 22 tonnes of top-quality cheddar

By Danielle de Wolfe

Police have arrested a 63-year-old man in connection with an "elaborate" cheese theft which saw 950 wheels of high value cheese stolen from a London cheese seller.

The heavy wheels of quality "clothbound" cheddar - weighing around 22-tonnes and thought to be worth in the region of £300,000 - were stolen from Neal’s Yard Dairy last week as part of a complex con.

The Southwark-based cheese company explained that scammers posing as legitimate French wholesalers took a delivery of 950 wheels of Hafod, Westcombe and Pitchfork Cheddar before the scam was discovered.

Metropolitan Police detectives investigating the crime have now confirmed that a 63-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation and handling stolen goods.

The force confirmed the man was taken to a south London police station for questioning before being released pending further enquiries.

The force has since confirmed the crime was first reported on Monday last week after Neal's Yard cottoned-on to the scam.

Police noted "a large quantity of cheese" had been stolen from a "manufacturer based in Southwark".

The theft triggered an outpouring of support from both the public and celebrity chefs alike, with Jamie Oliver taking to instagram in a bid to track down the thieves.

Labelling it "THE GRATE CHEESE ROBBERY!", the chef also warned the public of cut-price cheese that a hefty amount of cheese could now be circulating on the market.

"CHEDDAR HEIST LEAVES @nealsyarddairy DEVASTATED. In a shocking turn of events, Neal’s Yard Dairy has fallen victim to a brazen heist of epic proportions," he wrote earlier this week.

Adding: “If anyone hears anything about posh cheese going for cheap, it’s probably some wrong-uns."

Now, though, the cheesemaker is celebrating the investigation - and the public support they'd received in tracking down the thieves.

In the days since the thefts, the cheesemaker took to instagram to explain they'd been "truly touched" by the level of support from the public for independent cheddar sellers.

"To everyone who has rallied to support us in the last few days — thank you," Neal's Yard said on Instagram.

"Since sharing the news of our theft, we have received an overwhelming number of calls, messages, and visits. We are truly touched that so many people in the artisan cheese community and beyond are standing with us."

"It's a reminder of why we love the work we do," they added.

"Many of you have asked how you can help. To that, we say: continue to support British and Irish cheese. Hafod, Pitchfork, and Westcombe are special examples of farmhouse Cheddar. Eat them. Celebrate them."

In a statement released by the Met on Thursday, police confirmed an arrest had been made.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "On Monday, October 21, police received a report of the theft of a large quantity of cheese from a manufacturer based in Southwark.

"Investigating officers have since arrested a 63-year-old man on suspicion of fraud by false representation and handling stolen goods.

"The man was taken to a south London police station where he was questioned. He has since been bailed pending further inquiries.

"Inquiries remain ongoing."