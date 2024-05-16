Exclusive

'A plaster on a gaping wound’: Prison union boss slams ministers as court dates delayed with 'jails to be full by June'

16 May 2024, 07:53

Steve Gillan hit out at the government for prison overcrowding
Steve Gillan hit out at the government for prison overcrowding. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Government plans to delay court dates because of pressure on prison places are like a "sticking plaster over a gaping wound", the head of a prison officer union has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Steve Gillan hit out at ministers' plans to keep some suspects in police custody and release lower-risk defendants on bail, while delaying magistrates' hearings, because of overcrowding.

The head of the prison officers' association told LBC's Nick Ferrari that his members were "on their knees" from the strain of working in an overstretched system.

"Something's got to be done," he said. "This is like a sticking plaster over a gaping wound."

Mr Gillan added: "I've been around for 34 years in one capacity as another as a serving prison officer, working on the landings, and also as general secretary of this union, and I have never known it as bad."

Read more: Domestic abuser among 'dangerous prisoners released from jail early' under government plans to cut overcrowding

Read more: Scandal-hit Wandsworth prison should be put into emergency measures amid security concerns, watchdog warns

"Nick, we are in crisis" says Prison Officers' Association General Secretary

He said that by June "there won't be any more [prison] spaces left."

Operation Early Dawn, which was announced on Wednesday, will see defendants in police custody remain there rather than being transferred to magistrates’ court for bail hearings, while those not prioritised will be released on bail.

Many magistrates' court cases will be delayed as a result, with the most serious cases given priority, according to the Law Society, which represents solicitors in England and Wales.

It's not specified how many suspects will be bailed under the operation but officials suggest the plan will remain in place for a week.

The measure is just being used in London and the north-east currently.

Mr Gillan said his union had been highlighting the overcrowding problem for years. "This hasn't just crept up on us. This has been because of drastic policies," he said.

Ben Kentish is exasperated at the 'fiasco' of our prison system

He said the serious problems had begun when the Conservatives first took power in the coalition government in 2010, beginning a programme of cutting facilities in the criminal justice system.

Prison overcrowding has also increased, as capacity has not risen to meet demand. The government is now building 20,000 new prison places, but it was reported last year that these won't be available until 2030.

Meanwhile over half of magistrates' courts - 164 out of 320 - were closed between 2010 and 2020, according to the House of Commons library.

Mr Gillan added: "And now we're going to have police officers taken off the streets in order to look after people in police cells that can't get before the magistrates' court.

"I don't think chief constables will be very pleased with it diverting their resources away from policing our streets and keeping us safe."

The government said no one who poses a serious risk to the public would be released early.

But Mr Gillan said this was "absolute nonsense."

He added: "It's not worked so far - it's not going to work now."

Steve Gillan, General Secretary of the Prison Officers Association
Steve Gillan, General Secretary of the Prison Officers Association. Picture: Alamy

The emergency measure comes after the government separately agreed to cut short some prison sentences by up to 70 days, also to ease overcrowding.

This scheme was introduced in October 2023 and at the time allowed for release up to 18 days early, with this increasing to 60 days in March.The plan to delay sending some cases to court emerged on Tuesday evening but the Ministry of Justice only confirmed the scheme publicly on Wednesday morning.

The prison population has rapidly increased in recent decades due to harsher sentences and court backlogs, which government officials say the pandemic is partly to blame for as more people were being held in prisons for longer, awaiting jury trial.

On Tuesday, Justice Secretary Alex Chalk said there were nearly 16,000 people in custody awaiting trial at the moment and "plainly that has an impact".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Cryptosporidium has been found in the water supply in some Towns in Devon

People plagued with Devon parasite tell of ‘worst illness ever’ as school forced to close and residents panic buy water

Soldiers assigned to the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) and sailors attached to the MV Roy P Benavidez assemble the Roll-On, Roll-Off Distribution Facility (RRDF), or floating pier, off th

US military says Gaza Strip pier project complete with aid to flow soon

China Russia

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping sign deal to deepen Russia-Chinese partnership

The man was arrested in Caddington, near Luton

Man arrested for terrorism offences and 'causing explosions', as police discover 'suspicious substances' at home

Jonnie Irwin's widow Jessica Holmes has spoken out about his death

Jonnie Irwin's widow tearfully opens up on beloved TV presenter's final days before dying of cancer

Exclusive
The Manchester police chief has told LBC he would like to see Premier League football clubs contributing more to covering the cost of match day policing.

Police chief urges Premier League clubs to contribute more to match day policing costs amid £28m blackhole

Slovakian PM Robert Fico's 'life is no longer at risk' after he was shot at five times

Slovakian PM Robert Fico 'will survive' after being shot at five times in 'politically motivated' assassination attempt

Safety concerns have sparked flight cancellation fears

British holidaymakers face summer chaos as hundreds of flights at risk because of lack of planes amid Boeing crisis

APTOPIX Slovakia Prime Minister

Slovakian prime minister’s condition ‘not life threatening’ after shooting

Russia China Things to Know

Xi Jinping meets Russia’s Vladimir Putin on state visit to China

Hawaii Wildfires Health

Study – Almost 75% of Maui wildfire survey participants have respiratory issues

Singapore Politics

Singapore’s new prime minister vows to ‘lead in our own way’ as Lee dynasty ends

Keir Starmer to unveil six point Blair-style plan in first election pitch to voters

Keir Starmer to unveil six point Blair-style plan in first election pitch to voters

Robert Fico is taken to hospital

Slovakian prime minister fighting for his life after attempted assassination

Junior Doctors and Government to enter talks overseen by an 'external mediator'

Junior doctors and Government to enter immediate talks over pay dispute

One Direction singer Zayn kicked off dating app Tinder for catfishing

One Direction singer Zayn Malik kicked off dating app Tinder for catfishing

Latest News

See more Latest News

Vladimir Putin

Putin arrives in Beijing for visit as China and Russia put on show of unity

A sheriff in Oklahoma believes he has broken a cryptic code hidden in a crossword, linking a death from almost 50 years ago to the infamous BTK serial killer.

Sheriff finds name of missing girl,16, who vanished in 1976 hidden in BTK serial killer's cryptic crossword
Man in Nicosia

Turkish Cypriot leader pours cold water on chances of peace talks restarting

Team GB’s Olympic Games ceremony kit includes updated Union Jack following backlash

Team GB’s Olympic Games ceremony kit revealed following Union Jack backlash

Andrew Marr puts Sir Robert Buckland on the spot over Natalie Elphicke's lobbying approach

Andrew Marr puts Sir Robert Buckland on spot about concealing Natalie Elphicke's lobbying approach
Joe Biden

Biden and Trump agree on campaign debates but details to be ironed out

Gordon Brown warns of 'worst figures for child poverty in living memory'

Gordon Brown warns of the 'worst figures for child poverty in living memory' with 4.3 million plunged into poverty
Slovakian PM Robert Fico is fighting for his life after being shot in the stomach

Slovakian PM shot five times in politically motivated assassination attempt as Biden condemns 'heinous' crime
Vata bay Noumea New Caledonia

France imposes state of emergency on Pacific territory rocked by violence

Magician David Copperfield accused of sexual misconduct by 16 women

Magician David Copperfield accused of sexual misconduct by sixteen women

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles and Queen Camilla attend an OBE service at St Paul's Cathedral

King Charles attends fourth royal engagement in 48 hours as he's joined by Queen Camilla for OBE service
King Charles III's first official portrait since his coronation

Charles unveils first portrait since Coronation which includes butterfly capturing 'metamorphosis from Prince to King'
Harry and Meghan pictured on their trip to Nigeria. Their Archewell charity has been declared 'delinquent'

Harry and Meghan break silence after Archewell charity declared 'delinquent' over 'lost cheque'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit