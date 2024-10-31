Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney buy Wrexham brewery dubbed 'oldest' in UK

31 October 2024, 19:48

Wrexham, UK. 10th April 2023. Wrexham, UK. 10th Apr, 2023. Wrexham owners, Ryan Reynolds (L) and Rob McElhenney (R) during the Vanarama National League match between Wrexham and Notts County
Wrexham, UK. 10th April 2023. Wrexham, UK. 10th Apr, 2023. Wrexham owners, Ryan Reynolds (L) and Rob McElhenney (R) during the Vanarama National League match between Wrexham and Notts County. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Hollywood A-listers Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have purchased what is believed to be Britain’s oldest lager brewery.

The pair have partnered with Wrexham Lager Beer Co. Ltd, which is based in the Welsh town.

The site first began brewing beer in 1882 but has been under its current ownership since since 2011.

Reynolds and McElhenney made the town a household name across the globe after becoming co-owners of its football team, Wrexham AFC.

The pair say they have “learned a lot” since taking on the League One side and are "excited" to take on the brewery.

James Wright, chief executive officer of the Wrexham Lager Beer Co. Ltd, said: "This is a brand with great heritage – the oldest lager brewery in Great Britain, once enjoyed across the world.

"So, to have Rob and Ryan onboard as we embark on international expansion is huge for us.

"They have been doing wonders for the town of Wrexham and strongly share our passion for once again seeing Wrexham Lager enjoyed in all the far-flung corners of the globe."

Their time with Wrexham AFC has seen the two actors immerse themselves in Welsh, and British culture, with them evening meeting King Charles.

It is expected this new purchase will come with increased production for Britain's oldest brewery.

