Prison worker admits having 'inappropriate relationship' with Zara Aleena's killer

By Emma Soteriou

A prison worker has admitted having an "inappropriate relationship" with Zara Aleena's killer.

Hayley Jones, 33, admitted misconduct in a public office over an inappropriate relationship with 31-year-old Jordan McSweeney between March 6, 2023 and April 7, 2023 at HMP Belmarsh.

Jones, from Strood in Kent, entered her plea during a hearing at Woolwich Crown Court on Thursday.

McSweeney, who is charged with encouraging or assisting the commission of an indictable offence, did not appear in court, either in person or by video link. No plea was entered for the charge he faces.

Officers at HMP Long Lartin said McSweeney was "having difficulty with walking" and therefore could not make his way to the video link room.

McSweeney is due to appear in court on November 19 for a further hearing and a provisional trial date has been set for April 13, 2026.

Jones was granted conditional bail and a pre-sentence report was ordered ahead of her sentencing.

McSweeney killed 35-year-old Ms Aleena as she walked home from a night out in Ilford, east London, in the early hours of June 26, 2022.

He was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 38 years at the Old Bailey in December 2022 after admitting to sexually assaulting and murdering her.

In November 2023, he won a Court of Appeal bid to reduce the minimum term of his life sentence to 33 years.