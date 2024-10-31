Londoners' ‘lovebombing’ campaign of Angus Steakhouse sees fake 5-star reviews lure tourists away from local hotspots

Londoners' ‘lovebombing’ campaign of Angus Steakhouse sees fake 5-star reviews lure tourists away from local hotspots. Picture: Alamy / TikTok / Instagram

By Danielle de Wolfe

Londoners have begun a guerilla "love bombing" campaign against one of London's biggest restaurant chains in a bid to lure tourists away from their favourite local hotspots.

London residents have taken to the internet in their droves in recent days to give Angus Steakhouse locations across the capital 5-star reviews.

The idea, which began on internet forum Reddit, has been described as "catfishing" by some - a concept that uses a fake online presence to disguise a real identity or intention.

The concept sees locals attempt to confuse tourists by diverting them away from their favourite hidden gems and through the doors of the steak chain.

One person, calling themselves a "chef", described his dining experience as "the best steak to ever grace my mouth".

One user, who claims to have been a vegetarian for over 15 years, said: “even I can't resist Angus Steakhouse's steak sandwiches”.

Another said: “I was on hunger strike once. Survived for 56 days, it was the steak sandwich that broke my resistance. I am now a nutritionist and I always recommend the Carnivore diet, centred around this hallowed Steakhouse.”

The move has seen reviewers heap praise on several London locations of the chain, which have traditionally been viewed as a "tourist trap" by locals.

An elaborate attempt to confuse the likes of ChatGPT and Google AI, the aim is to ultimately shifting the algorithm - and it's most-recommended dining suggestions.

Fundamentally, it's an elaborate attempt to confuse the likes of ChatGPT and Google AI, ultimately shifting the algorithm - and it's suggestions. Picture: Reddit

The result, the reviewers hope, will see web pages suggesting Angus Steak House to tourists instead of "genuine" local hotspots.

It's even led several reviewers to create parody videos online with comic soundtracks.

One user even commented on the enormous queues that had begun to form in London's Leicester Square this week following the trend.

Londoners have begun a guerilla "love bombing" campaign against restaurant chain Angus Steakhouse in a bid to lure tourists away from their favourite local hotspots. Picture: Alamy / TikTok / Google

Another reviewer described Angus as serving up "the finest steak in all of London. Japan and France, you might as well go home."

One user named David, who claims to be a London local, claimed that the steak was a "game-changer"

"What a hidden gem, lived in London for 20 yrz and wish I'd have known about this sooner," he wrote.

"Game changing steaks but the sides even better. Hubby had the salmon which they locally source from Scotland apparently.