Saturday Night singer Whigfield shares shock breast cancer treatment picture as she urges people to get checked

Whigfield. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Saturday Night singer Whigfield has shared an image from her breast cancer treatment as she urged people to get checked.

Whigfield, whose real name is Sannie Charlotte Carlson, was diagnosed with breast cancer 10 years ago while she was making music in London.

The star became an overnight success with her pop dance song Saturday Night in 1994.

On Thursday, she opened up about her battle in a bid to raise awareness around breast cancer.

Sharing a snap of her inflamed breast from when she had radiation therapy, she acknowledged how lucky she was to have been able to leave hospital.

"Fighting breast cancer was a strange thing," she said.

"One moment I was living my best life making new music in London, the next I was stuck in a bubble of numbness.

"Even though the operations and radiation therapies were tough, I got so much strength from seeing so many other patients including kids fighting this horrible disease, and many never left the San Raffaele hospital in Milan again."

She added: "I hope this pic (taken during radiation therapy) Doesn't offend anyone but helps to get checked once in while even though you're feeling amazing.

"Wish you all a healthy and happy life."

Fans thanked the star for raising awareness with the post and praised her courage for speaking out.

It comes after she revealed two years ago that she had an MRI and biopsy following another health scare.

Sharing a hospital selfie at the time, she said: "Back at the hospital for a biopsy. Hopefully all this will be over soon. Have a great day everyone and Wish me luck."