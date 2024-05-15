One Direction singer Zayn Malik kicked off dating app Tinder for catfishing

One Direction singer Zayn kicked off dating app Tinder for catfishing. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik has been kicked off popular dating app Tinder after he was flagged as a catfish by potential dates.

The boyband heartthrob, who rose to fame as a member of the group One Direction, admitted his profile on the app had been suspended after users reported it as fake.

Zayn, 31, was previously engaged to fellow X Factor star and Little Mix member Perrie Edwards, before fathering a child with international supermodel Gigi Hadid in 2020.

Since the split, there's been much speculation on the star's relationship status, with Malik, now known only as Zayn, revealing he is in fact single.

The 'That's What Makes You Beautiful' singer admitted: “It’s not been too successful for me, I’ll be honest. Everyone accused me of catfishing."

“They’re like, ‘What are you using Zayn Malik’s pictures for?’

Speaking with Nylon magazine, he went on to admit that since using the app, he has "been kicked off once or twice.”

Following his solo appearance on the X Factor, he was put together with bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Thomlinson and Liam Payne by Simon Cowell to form hit group One Direciton.

The app, which sees users swipe left and right to match with potential dates, also allows users to report profiles they suspect of being fake.

Zayn continued: “I’m really content and happy with being single for the first time in my life.”

Touching on his split with his Little Mix ex Perrie Edwards, he continued: “From 17 to 21, I was in a relationship.

"I was engaged and [planned to get] married and I didn’t know anything about anything at that point.

As of 2020, One Direction had sold in excess of 70 million records and won 12 Brit Awards.

Zayn, who departed the group in March 2015, now hopes to avoid another such situation using the dating app.

It comes as fellow singer Lewis Capaldi, 27, also admitted to his profile being suspended on Tinder.