Magician David Copperfield accused of sexual misconduct by sixteen women

15 May 2024, 17:57 | Updated: 15 May 2024, 18:05

Magician David Copperfield accused of sexual misconduct by 16 women
Magician David Copperfield accused of sexual misconduct by 16 women. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

Multiple women have come forward accusing renowned US magician David Copperfield of sexual assault and inappropriate behaviour.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A total of 16 women have come forward tabling allegations against Copperfield - more than half of whom were teenagers at the time of the alleged incidents.

The accusations span several decades, with half of the women aged under 18 at the time - some even thought to be as young as 15.

Copperfield rose to became a household name across the US in the late 80s, even described by Forbes as the most "commercially successful magician in history".

Over the course of his career, Mr Copperfield has won 21 Emmy Awards and holds 11 Guinness World Records for his achievements as a magician, receiving a star on the Hollywood walk of fame in 2013.

In response to the claims, Copperfield’s lawyers have labelled the allegations "not only completely false but also entirely implausible".

A total of 16 women have come forward tabling accusations against Copperfield, a magician who rubbed shoulders with celebrities and royals, including Claudia Schiffer and Princess Diana.
A total of 16 women have come forward tabling accusations against Copperfield, a magician who rubbed shoulders with celebrities and royals, including Claudia Schiffer and Princess Diana. Picture: Alamy

It's during these shows that a number of the accusers say they first made contact with Copperfield

Unearthed following a US Guardian investigation, the alleged incidents took place between the late 1980s and 2014, with statements taken from more than a hundred women, the news outlet says.

Among those alleging misconduct, three women say the star drugged them before having sexual relations with them, leaving them unable to properly consent to the acts.

Read more: Two guards shot dead and gang boss nicknamed ‘The Fly’ on the run after gunmen attack police van in Normandy

Read more: Nottingham triple killer Valdo Calocane to stay in secure hospital despite victims' families campaign, judges rule

Copperfield has, in the past, faced scrutiny over his unrelated association with indicted child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

His lawyers told the Guardian that the illusionist has “never acted inappropriately with anyone, let alone anyone underage”.

Claiming the star had been an advocate for the #MeToo movement and actively encouraged women to come forward with claims of abuse, the lawyers highlighted that several allegations had been made against the star and disproved in the past.

A total of 16 women have come forward tabling accusations against Copperfield, a magician who rubbed shoulders with celebrities and royals, including Claudia Schiffer and Princess Diana.
A total of 16 women have come forward tabling accusations against Copperfield, a magician who rubbed shoulders with celebrities and royals, including Claudia Schiffer and Princess Diana. Picture: Alamy

His legal team added that a “truthful” depiction of Copperfield would instead describe the star's “kindness, shyness and treatment of men and women with respect”.

Allegations of misconduct have surfaced in the past, with one of the sixteen women to have come forward noting, Brittney Lewis, speaking out in 2018.

She claims Copperfield drugged and sexually assaulted her in 1988, when she was a 17-year-old model - claims the magician continues to deny.

The experiences of a number of other alleged victims echoed this trend, noting the use of drugs where their experiences were concerned.

Another women, who remains anonymous, alleges that she and a friend were drugged by Copperfield and unable to consent before he had sex with each of them.

“I … would never just say this to somebody if I didn’t truly, honest to God believe that I was drugged at that time,” she said, claiming to have met Copperfield for a drink in 1993, after one of his shows.

A total of 16 women have come forward tabling accusations against Copperfield, a magician who rubbed shoulders with celebrities and royals, including Claudia Schiffer and Princess Diana.
A total of 16 women have come forward tabling accusations against Copperfield, a magician who rubbed shoulders with celebrities and royals, including Claudia Schiffer and Princess Diana. Picture: Alamy

Lawyers for Copperfield denied Gillian’s allegations and said no such claims or complaints had been made against him at the time.

His lawyers also stated that drugs are “not a part of his world”.

Copperfield has been idolised by many accross the US throughout his career, with hoards of young fans attending sold out shows across the US.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Slovakian PM Robert Fico is fighting for his life after being shot in the stomach

Slovakian PM in ‘extraordinarily serious’ condition and remains in surgery hours after being shot at five times

Vata bay Noumea New Caledonia

France imposes state of emergency on Pacific territory rocked by violence

Robert Fico is taken to hospital

Slovakian prime minister fighting for his life after attempted assassination

Premier League clubs are set to vote on a proposal to abolish VAR next month

VAR could be scrapped next season as Premier League clubs to vote on major rule change

Robert Fico

Robert Fico: The left-populist politician compared to far-right leaders

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas announced their divorce in September 2023

Sophie Turner breaks her silence over agony of Joe Jonas divorce fallout

King Charles and Queen Camilla attend an OBE service at St Paul's Cathedral

King Charles attends fourth royal engagement in 48 hours as he's joined by Queen Camilla for OBE service

Joe Biden and Donald Trump

Biden and Trump agree on campaign debates but details to be ironed out

Robert Fico

Slovakian PM Robert Fico in life-threatening condition after being shot

Cryptosporidium has been found in the water supply in some Towns in Devon

Emergency water supplies distributed to Devon residents as ‘hundreds’ ill with parasite and people urged to boil water

Daniel Graham (centre-left) and Adam Carruthers (centre-right) leaving Newcastle Upon Tyne Magistrates' Court.

Sycamore Gap tree case sent to crown court as damages valued at more than £620,000

The Marquess of Aliesbury (right) has died at the age of 98

Aristocrat dies in freak accident after falling out of bedroom window while letting his cat out

Rebecca Joynes

Teacher accused of having sex with teenage pupils ‘gaslighting jury into thinking she is the victim’, court hears

An innocent woman was shot in a north London street in front of terrified children

'My leg, my leg': Harrowing screams of woman shot in 'gangland drive-by' in north London

TikTok strategy

Billionaire Frank McCourt says he is putting together a consortium to buy TikTok

UK - London - HMP Wandsworth Prison

Court delays imposed after emergency measure triggered to cope with overcrowding in England's prison

Latest News

See more Latest News

Darren Carvill has been jailed for three years.

Fraudster who stole £170,000 from firm for cocaine-fuelled weekend is jailed again for stealing £90,000 from bosses
Slovakia Media

Slovakia’s prime minister injured in shooting

A patrol of gendarmes in France

Massive manhunt in France for prison-break gang that gunned down officers

Indonesia Flash Floods

Indonesia seeds clouds to block rainfall after floods killed at least 59 people

Christian Brueckner (L), Hazel (R)

Irish tour rep was ‘raped at knifepoint’ by Madeleine McCann prime suspect Christian Brueckner, court hears
Slovakian PM Robert Fico is fighting for his life after being shot in the stomach

Slovakian PM fights for life after being shot in the stomach in suspected assassination bid
'It happens to so many girls': LBC joins Met police officers on the frontline of Britain's spiking epidemic

'It happens to so many girls': LBC joins Met police officers on the frontline of Britain's spiking epidemic
Election 2024 Presidential Debates

‘Make my day, pal’: Biden challenges Trump to presidential debates

'Sycamore Gap' Tree At Hadrian's Wall Felled Overnight

Damages to Sycamore Gap tree valued at more than £620,000 as two men due to appear in court
China Russia Putin

Putin says Russia is prepared to negotiate over Ukraine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles III's first official portrait since his coronation

Charles unveils first portrait since Coronation which includes butterfly capturing 'metamorphosis from Prince to King'
Harry and Meghan pictured on their trip to Nigeria. Their Archewell charity has been declared 'delinquent'

Harry and Meghan break silence after Archewell charity declared 'delinquent' over 'lost cheque'
Harry and Meghan on their trip to Nigeria

Harry and Meghan's Archewell charity could be ‘fined or suspended over late tax returns’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit