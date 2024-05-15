Slovakian PM in ‘extraordinarily serious’ condition and remains in surgery hours after being shot at five times

15 May 2024, 19:08 | Updated: 15 May 2024, 19:15

Slovakian PM Robert Fico is fighting for his life after being shot in the stomach
Slovakian PM Robert Fico is fighting for his life after being shot in the stomach. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Slovakia's Prime Minister is in a ‘extraordinarily serious’ and remains in surgery hours after being shot in the stomach in a suspected assassination attempt.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Robert Fico has been in surgery for several hours after he was shot at five times earlier on Wednesday afternoon, Slovakia's defence minister confirmed this evening.

"There is no good news at the moment," Robert Kalinak added.

Mr Fico was shot in the stomach and arm by a '71-year-old assassin' who was bundled to the ground by cops as he attempted to flee.

The populist politician, 59, was shot in Handlova, north-east of Bratislava, after going to meet supporters following a Slovak government meeting.

Authorities believe the alleged attack was "politically motivated".

Robert Fico is rushed to hospital after being shot in the stomach
Robert Fico is rushed to hospital after being shot in the stomach. Picture: Alamy

Eyewitnesses said shots were fired in front of the House of Culture, before a man, who is alleged to be 71-years-old, was quickly pounced upon and detained by security officials.

Sources say four shots were fired - with one hitting Fico in the abdomen.

Slovak President Zuzana Caputova told reporters on Wednesday that the shooting of Mr Fico represents an "attack on democracy".

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico, speaks with people before the cabinet's away-from-home session in the town of Handlova, Slovakia. Later he was shot
Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico, speaks with people before the cabinet's away-from-home session in the town of Handlova, Slovakia. Later he was shot. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Georgia’s parliament approves controversial ‘foreign agent’ law that sparked mass protests

Read More: Russia 'amasses more than half a million troops on front line,' with outlook 'bleak' for Ukraine

Slovakian news site Dennik, reported that that Fico had left the building to greet people who had gathered to catch a glimpse of him before "several shots were fired". 

He then Fico reportedly fell to the ground, where the witness claimed he had wounds to his head and chest.

A statement on Fico's official Facebook page reads: He has been shot multiple times and is currently in life-threatening condition. At this moment he is transported by helicopter to Banská Bystrica, because it would take too long to get to Bratislava due to the necessity of an acute procedure. The next few hours will decide.”

Police arrest a man after Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot and injured following the cabinet's away-from-home session in the town of Handlova, Slovakia
Police arrest a man after Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot and injured following the cabinet's away-from-home session in the town of Handlova, Slovakia. Picture: Alamy
Robert Fico arriving for the cabinet meeting. He was shot coming out at the end
Robert Fico arriving for the cabinet meeting. He was shot coming out at the end. Picture: Alamy

President Zuzana Caputova condemned "a brutal and ruthless" attack on the premier.

She added: "I'm shocked. I wish Robert Fico a lot of strength in this critical moment and a quick recovery from this attack."

Rishi sunak tweeted: "Shocked to hear this awful news. All our thoughts are with Prime Minister Fico and his family."

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban said on X (formerly Twitter): "I was deeply shocked by the heinous attack against my friend, Prime Minister Robert Fico. We pray for his health and quick recovery! God bless him and his country."

Slovakian PM bundled into car after being shot

Shocked to hear this awful news. All our thoughts are with Prime Minister Fico and his family."

Peter Pellegrini, Slovakia's president-elect and an ally of Robert Fico, said that "an assassination attempt on the Prime Minister is a threat to everything that has adorned Slovak democracy so far.

"I am horrified by where the hatred towards another political opinion can lead. 

"We don't have to agree on everything, but there are plenty of ways to express our disagreement democratically and legally," he added.

The head of the liberal political party Progressive Slovakia, Michala Šimeček, said: "We unequivocally and strongly condemn any violence. We trust that Prime Minister Fico will be fine and that this terrible act will be brought to light as soon as possible."

Mr Fico is part of the Direction – Social Democracy party, which he founded in 1999.He resigned in 2018 amid public outcry over the murder of investigative journalist Ján Kuciak.

Kuciak’s death, which implicated high-level corruption, sparked nationwide protests.

Mr Fico returned to power in Slovakia after elections last September, at the head of a populist-nationalist coalition.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Vata bay Noumea New Caledonia

France imposes state of emergency on Pacific territory rocked by violence

Robert Fico is taken to hospital

Slovakian prime minister fighting for his life after attempted assassination

Magician David Copperfield accused of sexual misconduct by 16 women

Magician David Copperfield accused of sexual misconduct by sixteen women

Premier League clubs are set to vote on a proposal to abolish VAR next month

VAR could be scrapped next season as Premier League clubs to vote on major rule change

Robert Fico

Robert Fico: The left-populist politician compared to far-right leaders

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas announced their divorce in September 2023

Sophie Turner breaks her silence over agony of Joe Jonas divorce fallout

King Charles and Queen Camilla attend an OBE service at St Paul's Cathedral

King Charles attends fourth royal engagement in 48 hours as he's joined by Queen Camilla for OBE service

Joe Biden and Donald Trump

Biden and Trump agree on campaign debates but details to be ironed out

Robert Fico

Slovakian PM Robert Fico in life-threatening condition after being shot

Cryptosporidium has been found in the water supply in some Towns in Devon

Emergency water supplies distributed to Devon residents as ‘hundreds’ ill with parasite and people urged to boil water

Daniel Graham (centre-left) and Adam Carruthers (centre-right) leaving Newcastle Upon Tyne Magistrates' Court.

Sycamore Gap tree case sent to crown court as damages valued at more than £620,000

The Marquess of Aliesbury (right) has died at the age of 98

Aristocrat dies in freak accident after falling out of bedroom window while letting his cat out

Rebecca Joynes

Teacher accused of having sex with teenage pupils ‘gaslighting jury into thinking she is the victim’, court hears

An innocent woman was shot in a north London street in front of terrified children

'My leg, my leg': Harrowing screams of woman shot in 'gangland drive-by' in north London

TikTok strategy

Billionaire Frank McCourt says he is putting together a consortium to buy TikTok

UK - London - HMP Wandsworth Prison

Court delays imposed after emergency measure triggered to cope with overcrowding in England's prison

Latest News

See more Latest News

Darren Carvill has been jailed for three years.

Fraudster who stole £170,000 from firm for cocaine-fuelled weekend is jailed again for stealing £90,000 from bosses
Slovakia Media

Slovakia’s prime minister injured in shooting

A patrol of gendarmes in France

Massive manhunt in France for prison-break gang that gunned down officers

Indonesia Flash Floods

Indonesia seeds clouds to block rainfall after floods killed at least 59 people

Christian Brueckner (L), Hazel (R)

Irish tour rep was ‘raped at knifepoint’ by Madeleine McCann prime suspect Christian Brueckner, court hears
Slovakian PM Robert Fico is fighting for his life after being shot in the stomach

Slovakian PM fights for life after being shot in the stomach in suspected assassination bid
'It happens to so many girls': LBC joins Met police officers on the frontline of Britain's spiking epidemic

'It happens to so many girls': LBC joins Met police officers on the frontline of Britain's spiking epidemic
Election 2024 Presidential Debates

‘Make my day, pal’: Biden challenges Trump to presidential debates

'Sycamore Gap' Tree At Hadrian's Wall Felled Overnight

Damages to Sycamore Gap tree valued at more than £620,000 as two men due to appear in court
China Russia Putin

Putin says Russia is prepared to negotiate over Ukraine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles III's first official portrait since his coronation

Charles unveils first portrait since Coronation which includes butterfly capturing 'metamorphosis from Prince to King'
Harry and Meghan pictured on their trip to Nigeria. Their Archewell charity has been declared 'delinquent'

Harry and Meghan break silence after Archewell charity declared 'delinquent' over 'lost cheque'
Harry and Meghan on their trip to Nigeria

Harry and Meghan's Archewell charity could be ‘fined or suspended over late tax returns’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit