Slovakian PM in ‘extraordinarily serious’ condition and remains in surgery hours after being shot at five times

Slovakian PM Robert Fico is fighting for his life after being shot in the stomach. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Slovakia's Prime Minister is in a ‘extraordinarily serious’ and remains in surgery hours after being shot in the stomach in a suspected assassination attempt.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Robert Fico has been in surgery for several hours after he was shot at five times earlier on Wednesday afternoon, Slovakia's defence minister confirmed this evening.

"There is no good news at the moment," Robert Kalinak added.

Mr Fico was shot in the stomach and arm by a '71-year-old assassin' who was bundled to the ground by cops as he attempted to flee.

The populist politician, 59, was shot in Handlova, north-east of Bratislava, after going to meet supporters following a Slovak government meeting.

Authorities believe the alleged attack was "politically motivated".

Robert Fico is rushed to hospital after being shot in the stomach. Picture: Alamy

Eyewitnesses said shots were fired in front of the House of Culture, before a man, who is alleged to be 71-years-old, was quickly pounced upon and detained by security officials.

Sources say four shots were fired - with one hitting Fico in the abdomen.

Slovak President Zuzana Caputova told reporters on Wednesday that the shooting of Mr Fico represents an "attack on democracy".

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico, speaks with people before the cabinet's away-from-home session in the town of Handlova, Slovakia. Later he was shot. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Georgia’s parliament approves controversial ‘foreign agent’ law that sparked mass protests

Read More: Russia 'amasses more than half a million troops on front line,' with outlook 'bleak' for Ukraine

Slovakian news site Dennik, reported that that Fico had left the building to greet people who had gathered to catch a glimpse of him before "several shots were fired".

He then Fico reportedly fell to the ground, where the witness claimed he had wounds to his head and chest.

A statement on Fico's official Facebook page reads: “He has been shot multiple times and is currently in life-threatening condition. At this moment he is transported by helicopter to Banská Bystrica, because it would take too long to get to Bratislava due to the necessity of an acute procedure. The next few hours will decide.”

Police arrest a man after Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot and injured following the cabinet's away-from-home session in the town of Handlova, Slovakia. Picture: Alamy

Robert Fico arriving for the cabinet meeting. He was shot coming out at the end. Picture: Alamy

President Zuzana Caputova condemned "a brutal and ruthless" attack on the premier.

She added: "I'm shocked. I wish Robert Fico a lot of strength in this critical moment and a quick recovery from this attack."

Rishi sunak tweeted: "Shocked to hear this awful news. All our thoughts are with Prime Minister Fico and his family."

Shocked to hear this awful news. All our thoughts are with Prime Minister Fico and his family. https://t.co/x6gb47kSBF — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) May 15, 2024

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban said on X (formerly Twitter): "I was deeply shocked by the heinous attack against my friend, Prime Minister Robert Fico. We pray for his health and quick recovery! God bless him and his country."

Slovakian PM bundled into car after being shot

Shocked to hear this awful news. All our thoughts are with Prime Minister Fico and his family."

Peter Pellegrini, Slovakia's president-elect and an ally of Robert Fico, said that "an assassination attempt on the Prime Minister is a threat to everything that has adorned Slovak democracy so far.

"I am horrified by where the hatred towards another political opinion can lead.

"We don't have to agree on everything, but there are plenty of ways to express our disagreement democratically and legally," he added.

The head of the liberal political party Progressive Slovakia, Michala Šimeček, said: "We unequivocally and strongly condemn any violence. We trust that Prime Minister Fico will be fine and that this terrible act will be brought to light as soon as possible."

Mr Fico is part of the Direction – Social Democracy party, which he founded in 1999.He resigned in 2018 amid public outcry over the murder of investigative journalist Ján Kuciak.

Kuciak’s death, which implicated high-level corruption, sparked nationwide protests.

Mr Fico returned to power in Slovakia after elections last September, at the head of a populist-nationalist coalition.